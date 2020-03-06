2020 NAIA Women’s Nationals Day 2 Finals: SCAD’s Isabella Song Ties 200 IM CR

2020 NAIA Women’s Swimming & Diving National Championship

Dates: March 4-7, 2020

Times: Prelims 9 AM; Finals 5 PM

Location: Allan Jones Aquatic Center – Knoxville, Tennessee (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champions: SCAD Savannah (2x) (results)

Psych Sheet

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Day Two

Thursday evening results

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Final

Meet Record: 1:32.15 Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma Baptist (Galarza, Forbes-Milne, MacManus, Antonissen), 3/7/2014

Podium:

SCAD 1:33.32 Keiser 1:33.38 Olivet Nazarene 1:36.70

SCAD won a hard-fought battle against Keiser to open Thursday night’s finals session, edging the Seahawks by .06 to win the 200 free relay with 1:33.32. The Bees led off with Anna Kate McGinty (23.36) and followed with Spencer Sheridan (23.48), Chloe Hui (23.79), and Sloan Sizemore (22.69).

Keiser’s Elianna Kennon led off with 23.37, essentially finishing even with SCAD’s McGinty. Ori Freibach swam the second leg in 23.60. Anna Herbst put Keiser in the lead with her 23.45 on the third leg but Emma Sofie Augustsson couldn’t hold off SCAD’s Sizemore, although she swam a solid 22.96.

Olivet Nazarene fielded the quartet of Jordan Enders (24.48), Helina Reyes (24.19), Ashley Basham (25.10), and Leanna Latocha (22.93) which took third in 1:36.70, nearly 8/10 faster than the same foursome had gone in prelims.

Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Final

Meet Record: 4:52.24 Alex Peters, Concordia, 2011

Podium:

University of Cumberlands junior Mendy De Rooi won her second consecutive 500 free title, this year with 4:58.51. Olivet Nazarene’s Karla Islas was runner-up for the second year in a row. SCAD freshman Emily Elz, who dropped 17.5 seconds from her seed time in prelims, went another 5.5 seconds faster to place third with 5:01.46.

De Rooi went out quite fast, turning in 55.56 at the 100 and 1:54.72 at the 200. At the halfway mark she was 3.6 seconds ahead of Islas and 6.2 ahead of Elz. De Rooi was outsplit over the second half of the race but her lead was sufficient to get the win by over a body length.

Women’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Final

Meet Record: 2:02.75 Christine Tixier, Biola, 3/5/2015

Podium:

SCAD’s Isabella Song tied the NAIA Championship Meet Record and broke the SCAD program record with her winning 2:02.75. That marks a 2.7-second improvement for the freshman from her seed time. The meet mark of 2:02.75 was established by Christine Tixier of Biola (which is now competing in Division II of the NCAA). Song started out 1.3 seconds behind Tixier’s pace but ousplit her by 9/10 on the breast and 4/10 on the free.

Christine Tixier, Biola, 2015 Isabella Song, SCAD, 2020 Fly 25.82 26.80 Back 57.53 (31.71) 58.83 (32.03) Breast 1:33.27 (35.74) 1:33.68 (34.85) Free 2:02.75 (29.48) 2:02.75 (29.07)

Indiana Wesleyan’s Sydney Darnell edged SCAD freshman Thea Brandauer for the silver medal. Darnell (2:05.76) was 2.5 seconds faster than she had been last year, when she came in 6th. Brandauer dropped another .35 from prelims to finished third on the podium with 2:06.02 from a seed time of 2:07.19.

Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Final

Meet Record: 22.29 Cheyenne Coffman, Fresno Pacific, 2012

Podium:

Anna Kate McGinty, SCAD 23.27 Leanna Latocha, ONU 23.38 Sloan Sizemore, SCAD 23.45

SCAD went 1-3-4 in the 50 free final, racking up 51 points. Anna Kate McGinty won with 23.27, improving by .65 over last year’s performance that landed her in 5th place. Sloan Sizemore edged out Spencer Sheridan, 23.45 to 23.46, for the bronze medal. All three SCAD sprinters are sophomores.

Olivet Nazarene’s Leanna Latocha kept the Bees from sweeping the top three spots with her silver-medal finish in 23.38. That’s 4/10 faster than she was in 2019 when she came in 4th.

Women’s 1 Meter Diving

Meet Record: 417.75 Hayley Rosenlund, Simon Fraser 2005

Andrea Adam, St Ambrose 249.70 Taylor Madison, St Ambrose 216.65 Abby Miller, Cumberlands 218.90

Double-defending champion Andrea Adam of St. Ambrose remained undefeated in 1-meter diving and achieved her best score in the last three years with 249.70 points in the final. Teammate Taylor Madison came in second with 228.75 points, while Abby Miller of Cumberlands took the bronze medal with 218.90.

Women’s 400 Yard Medley Relay – Final

Meet Record: 3:44.56 Fresno Pacific, Fresno Pacific (Coffman/Malthaner/Moreno/Gjemmestad) 2012

Podium:

Keiser 3:45.52 SCAD 3:47.85 Cumberlands 3:50.72

Keiser crushed the final of the 400 medley relay, coming within 1 second of the meet record with a final time of 3:45.52. The quartet of Augustsson (57.22), Freibach (1:03.35), Herbst (54.04) and Kennon (50.91) was faster on all four legs than SCAD. But the real difference was Herbst, who was the fastest butterflyer in the field. She outsplit De Rooi of Cumberlands 54.04 to 54.23 and was nearly 2 seconds faster than SCAD’s Brandauer.

SCAD used Allie Rassenfoss (57.37), Song (1:03.49), Brandauer (55.90), and Sheridan (51.09) and scored the silver in 3:47.85. Cumberlands’ third-place relay was made up of Maria Basto (57.72), Julia Hnidenko (1:04.33), De Rooi (54.23), and Houston Burgoon (54.44).

Women’s Team Scores – Day 2