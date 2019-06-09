Siobhan Haughey Breaks Three Hong Kong National Records On Day 2 In Monaco

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – MONACO

After setting a new Hong Kong Record in the 50 free on day one of the Mare Nostrum stop in Monaco, Siobhan Haughey followed up by breaking three more records on day two.

First, the Michigan grad clocked a time of 24.87 in the 50 free semi-finals, improving on her 25.21 record from Saturday, to advance into the head-to-head final against Maria Kameneva of Russia.

A bit later on she contested the 100 free final, blowing away the field in a time of 53.32. That improved on her National Record of 53.59 set in April in Hong Kong and put her sixth in the world for 2019.

She closed the competition out with a third record in the 50 free, going .02 better than the semi-finals in 24.85. Kameneva came out with the win, however, in 24.51.

The 21-year-old almost had the 200 free record on the opening day as well, winning in a time of 1:56.05 to fall less than a tenth shy of her 1:55.96 mark set in 2017. Her victory in that event was the first in history for a swimmer from Hong Kong at the Mare Nostrum Series.