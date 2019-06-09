Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jhennifer Conceicao Sneaks Under South American 50 BR Record In 30.42

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – MONACO

In addition the South American Record that was broken by Felipe Lima in the men’s 50 breast in Monaco, another went down in the women’s event at the hands of Jhennifer Conceicao.

The 21-year-old Brazilian was the runner-up in the women’s 50 breast final, racing head-to-head with Yuliya Efimova, but still got under her Continental Record of 30.47 in a time of 30.42 (Efimova’s time was 30.04).

Conceicao had been that 30.47 just over a month ago at the Brazil Trophy, which ranked her sixth in the world this year. With this swim, she moves up into a tie for fourth with Italian Benedetta Pilato.

Conceicao was a bronze medalist at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto in the 4×100 medley relay, and competed in the same event when she made her Olympic debut in her home country three years ago in Rio.

Along with this long course record, she also holds the South American short course metre records in the 50 breast (30.00) and 100 breast (1:05.69), both done at the Jose Finkel Trophy last August.

