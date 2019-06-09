Felipe Lima Breaks SA Record, Becomes #2 Performer All-Time In 50 Breast

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – MONACO
- June 8-9, 2019
- Monte Carlo, Monaco
Brazilian Felipe Lima produced the sixth-fastest swim in history Sunday at the Monaco stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour, clocking 26.33 to win the head-to-head shootout style final against Ilya Shymanovich.
Lima’s time of 26.33 broke the South American Record previously held by his countryman Joao Gomes (26.42) and moves him past Gomes for second on the all-time performer’s list behind only Adam Peaty of Great Britain. Lima’s previous best time was 26.48, which ranked him third all-time.
Both Gomes and Lima had swum their best times at the Maria Lenk Trophy in April.
Peaty currently owns the five-fastest swims ever, with Lima’s swim taking over sixth.
ALL-TIME PERFORMANCES, MEN’S 50 BREAST
- Adam Peaty, GBR, 25.95
- Adam Peaty, GBR, 25.99
- Adam Peaty, GBR, 26.09
- Adam Peaty, GBR, 26.10
- Adam Peaty, GBR, 26.23
- Felipe Lima, BRA, 26.33
- Adam Peaty, GBR, 26.41
- Adam Peaty, GBR / Joao Gomes, BRA, 26.42
- –
- Adam Peaty, GBR / Felipe Lima, BRA, 26.48
ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, MEN’S 50 BREAST
- Adam Peaty, GBR, 25.95
- Felipe Lima, BRA, 26.33
- Joao Gomes, BRA, 26.42
- Cameron van der Burgh, RSA, 26.54
- Damir Dugonjic, SLO, 26.70
