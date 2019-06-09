Mare Nostrum – Monaco: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – MONACO
- June 8-9, 2019
- Monte Carlo, Monaco
The final session of action at the Mare Nostrum stop in Monaco is set to get underway, with a total of eleven finals on the scheduled followed by the head-to-head matchups in all eight 50s in the Sprint Tournament.
Men’s 400 IM Timed Final
- Mare Nostrum Record: 4:07.96, Laszlo Cseh (HUN), 2008
Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 4:10.58, Daiya Seto (JPN), 2015
- Daiya Seto, JPN, 4:10.30
- David Verraszto, HUN, 4:13.61
- Gergely Gyurta, HUN, 4:17.31
Former World Champion Daiya Seto of Japan dominated the men’s 400 IM wire-to-wire en route to a decisive win in a time of 4:10.30, lowering his Monaco Meet Record of 4:10.58 set in 2015. Seto currently is the only swimmer in the world this year who has been under 4:10, having been 4:09.25 back in January. This swim was also faster than the next-fastest man (Max Litchfield, 4:10.94) in 2019.
David Verraszto, who ranks third in the world with his 4:12.65 in March, was less than a second off of that time to place second.
Women’s 400 Free Timed Final
- Mare Nostrum Record: 4:02.84, Camille Muffat (FRA), 2013
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 4:02.84, Camille Muffat (FRA), 2013
- Delfina Pignatiello, ARG, 4:08.34
- Miyu Namba, JPN, 4:08.44
- Valeria Salamatina, RUS, 4:08.54
In a barn burner of a race, Argentine Delfina Pignatiello led the entire way in the women’s 400 free but felt the pressure coming down the last length from both Valeria Salamatina of Russia and Miyu Namba of Japan.
In the end, Pignatiello narrowly held on to win in a time of 4:08.34, just .01 off of her National Record set two years ago. Namba closed in 1:00.51 over the last 100 metres to snag second in 4:08.44, and Salamatina had the fastest closing 50 in the field at 29.71 to take third in 4:08.54.
Men’s 100 Fly Final
- Mare Nostrum Record: 51.56, Chad Le Clos (RSA), 2016
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 51.58, Chad Le Clos (RSA), 2016
- Andrey Zhilkin, RUS, 52.18
- James Guy, GBR, 52.31
- Yauhen Tsurkin, BLR, 52.65
After turning sixth at the 50 in 24.80, Russian Andrey Zhilkin closed in a quick 27.38 to pull out the victory in the men’s 100 fly in a new best time of 52.18.
James Guy of Great Britain was the only other swimmer in the field to close sub-28 as he placed second in 52.31, and Yauhen Tsurkin of Belarus got himself on the podium in third (52.65).
Women’s 200 Fly Final
- Mare Nostrum Record: 2:06.70, Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN), 2017
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 2:06.70, Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN), 2017
- Katinka Hosszu, HUN, 2:07.56
- Svetlana Chimrova, RUS, 2:08.73
- Zsuzsanna Jakabos, HUN, 2:09.25
Men’s 200 Back Final
- Mare Nostrum Record: 1:54.34, Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2011
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 1:54.34, Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2011
Women’s 100 Back Final
- Mare Nostrum Record: 58.77, Kathleen Baker (USA), 2018
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 59.23, Emily Seebohm (AUS), 2017
Men’s 100 Breast Final
- Mare Nostrum Record: 58.78, Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN), 2018
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 58.78, Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN), 2018
Women’s 200 Breast Final
- Mare Nostrum Record: 2:19.67, Rikke Moeller Pedersen (DEN), 2014
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 2:22.02, Rikke Moeller Pedersen (DEN), 2014
Men’s 200 Free Final
- Mare Nostrum Record: 1:44.88, Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 1:44.88, Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009
Women’s 100 Free Final
- Mare Nostrum Record: 52.08, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 52.60, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
Women’s 200 IM Final
- Mare Nostrum Record: 2:08.49, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2017
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 2:08.49, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2017
SPRINT TOURNAMENT – FINALS
In today’s semis, Bruno Fratus broke the 10-year-old Mare Nostrum Record previously held by Cullen Jones (21.58) in the men’s 50 free in a time of 21.56.
In the women’s 50 free, Siobhan Haughey broke her Hong Kong National Record for the second straight time to qualify second in 24.87.
MEN’S 50 FLY
- Mare Nostrum Record: 22.53, Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2018
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 22.53, Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2018
WOMEN’S 50 FLY
- Mare Nostrum Record: 24.76, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 24.90, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
MEN’S 50 BACK
- Mare Nostrum Record: 24.61, Jeremy Stravius (FRA), 2013
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 24.61, Jeremy Stravius (FRA), 2013
WOMEN’S 50 BACK
- Mare Nostrum Record: 27.37, Anastasia Fesikova (RUS), 2018
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 27.37, Anastasia Fesikova (RUS), 2018
MEN’S 50 BREAST
- Mare Nostrum Record: 26.68, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2016
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 26.79, Felipe Lima (BRA), 2019
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST
- Mare Nostrum Record: 29.88, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2015
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 30.11, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013
MEN’S 50 FREE
- Mare Nostrum Record: 21.56, Bruno Fratus (BRA), 2019
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 21.56, Bruno Fratus (BRA), 2019
WOMEN’S 50 FREE
- Mare Nostrum Record: 23.85, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 23.95, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
