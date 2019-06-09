Mare Nostrum – Monaco: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – MONACO

The final session of action at the Mare Nostrum stop in Monaco is set to get underway, with a total of eleven finals on the scheduled followed by the head-to-head matchups in all eight 50s in the Sprint Tournament.

Men’s 400 IM Timed Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 4:07.96, Laszlo Cseh (HUN), 2008

Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 4:10.58, Daiya Seto (JPN), 2015

Former World Champion Daiya Seto of Japan dominated the men’s 400 IM wire-to-wire en route to a decisive win in a time of 4:10.30, lowering his Monaco Meet Record of 4:10.58 set in 2015. Seto currently is the only swimmer in the world this year who has been under 4:10, having been 4:09.25 back in January. This swim was also faster than the next-fastest man (Max Litchfield, 4:10.94) in 2019.

David Verraszto, who ranks third in the world with his 4:12.65 in March, was less than a second off of that time to place second.

Women’s 400 Free Timed Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 4:02.84, Camille Muffat (FRA), 2013

Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 4:02.84, Camille Muffat (FRA), 2013

In a barn burner of a race, Argentine Delfina Pignatiello led the entire way in the women’s 400 free but felt the pressure coming down the last length from both Valeria Salamatina of Russia and Miyu Namba of Japan.

In the end, Pignatiello narrowly held on to win in a time of 4:08.34, just .01 off of her National Record set two years ago. Namba closed in 1:00.51 over the last 100 metres to snag second in 4:08.44, and Salamatina had the fastest closing 50 in the field at 29.71 to take third in 4:08.54.

Men’s 100 Fly Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 51.56, Chad Le Clos (RSA), 2016

Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 51.58, Chad Le Clos (RSA), 2016

After turning sixth at the 50 in 24.80, Russian Andrey Zhilkin closed in a quick 27.38 to pull out the victory in the men’s 100 fly in a new best time of 52.18.

James Guy of Great Britain was the only other swimmer in the field to close sub-28 as he placed second in 52.31, and Yauhen Tsurkin of Belarus got himself on the podium in third (52.65).

Women’s 200 Fly Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 2:06.70, Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN), 2017

Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 2:06.70, Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN), 2017

Men’s 200 Back Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 1:54.34, Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2011

Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 1:54.34, Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2011

Women’s 100 Back Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 58.77, Kathleen Baker (USA), 2018

Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 59.23, Emily Seebohm (AUS), 2017

Men’s 100 Breast Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 58.78, Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN), 2018

Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 58.78, Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN), 2018

Women’s 200 Breast Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 2:19.67, Rikke Moeller Pedersen (DEN), 2014

Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 2:22.02, Rikke Moeller Pedersen (DEN), 2014

Men’s 200 Free Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 1:44.88, Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009

Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 1:44.88, Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009

Women’s 100 Free Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 52.08, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 52.60, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

Women’s 200 IM Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 2:08.49, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2017

(HUN), 2017 Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 2:08.49, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2017

SPRINT TOURNAMENT – FINALS

In today’s semis, Bruno Fratus broke the 10-year-old Mare Nostrum Record previously held by Cullen Jones (21.58) in the men’s 50 free in a time of 21.56.

In the women’s 50 free, Siobhan Haughey broke her Hong Kong National Record for the second straight time to qualify second in 24.87.

MEN’S 50 FLY

Mare Nostrum Record: 22.53, Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2018

(UKR), 2018 Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 22.53, Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2018

WOMEN’S 50 FLY

Mare Nostrum Record: 24.76, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 24.90, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

MEN’S 50 BACK

Mare Nostrum Record: 24.61, Jeremy Stravius (FRA), 2013

Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 24.61, Jeremy Stravius (FRA), 2013

WOMEN’S 50 BACK

Mare Nostrum Record: 27.37, Anastasia Fesikova (RUS), 2018

Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 27.37, Anastasia Fesikova (RUS), 2018

MEN’S 50 BREAST

Mare Nostrum Record: 26.68, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2016

Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 26.79, Felipe Lima (BRA), 2019

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST

Mare Nostrum Record: 29.88, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2015

Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 30.11, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013

MEN’S 50 FREE

Mare Nostrum Record: 21.56, Bruno Fratus (BRA), 2019

(BRA), 2019 Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 21.56, Bruno Fratus (BRA), 2019

WOMEN’S 50 FREE