Watch 17-Year-Old Kaylee McKeown Become 4th Fastest Aussie In 200 IM

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

As originally reported:

17-year-old Kaylee McKeown just threw down a powerful, statement-making performance at the 2019 Aussie World Swimming Trials, manhandling the 200m IM field in Brisbane tonight.

After establishing herself as the top seeded swimmer of the morning heats in 2:14.60, the USC Spartan simply exploded in the final, crushing a time of 2:09.94 to dip not only under the 2:10 mark for the first time of her young career, but also under the 2:11 mark for the first time ever.

Entering these World Championships Trials, the younger sister of Olympic finalist Taylor McKeown held a personal best of 2:11.04 in this women’s 200m IM event, a mark clocked just last month at the Sydney Open. Prior to that, McKeown owned a PB of 2:11.50 from the month before.

Flash forward to tonight, however, and the Youth Olympic Games medalist blasted a monster 2:09.94 to not only dip under the 2:10.45 Aussie-mandated QT, but also check-in among the Aussie greats in the vent. Her time tonight situates McKeown as the 4th fastest Australian performer ever in the women’s 200m IM event.

All-time Aussie women in 200m IM:

#1 – 2:07.03 Stephanie Rice 1988 Rome 26.07.09

#2 – 2:08.15 Alicia Coutts 1987 London 31.08.12

#3 – 2:09.93 Emily Seebohm 1992 Irvine 21.08.10

#4 – 2:09.94 Kaylee McKeown 2019 Brisbane 09.06.19

McKeown suddenly sits as the 6th fastest swimmer in the world this season.