Ledecky Hits 1:56 200 Free, Drabot Drops 2:08 200 Fly At Santa Clara Prelims

2019 SANTA CLARA SWIM CLUB INTERNATIONAL MEET

Katie Drabot dropped a season-best time Sunday morning in the prelims of the women’s 200 fly in Santa Clara, clocking 2:08.15 to qualify first by over three seconds.

That swim stands up as her third-fastest ever, only trailing two 2:07s from the 2018 Summer Nationals, and elevates her from 16th (2:08.57 in Bloomington) up to 12th in the world this year.

In her other two events here, the 100 free and 100 fly, Drabot only swam the prelims, so we’ll have to wait and see if she’ll contest the final tonight.

Cassidy Bayer qualified second in a time of 2:11.60, and Ella Eastin was notably fifth in 2:13.53.

After dropping the top time in the world last night in the 400 free, Katie Ledecky followed up with another strong swim in the prelims of the 200, taking the top spot in 1:56.65. She currently ranks second in the world this year with a season-best of 1:55.32.

Katie McLaughlin registered her second-fastest swim ever to take second in 1:57.22.

Ledecky also competed in the 200 IM, posting the third-fastest time in 2:14.53 behind Allie Raab (2:13.83) and Alicia Wilson (2:13.94). Raab’s swim was a new best time by over a second, while Ledecky was just off her best of 2:14.36 from 2016.

OTHER EVENTS