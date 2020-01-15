2020 Geneva International Challenge Meet: Scozzoli, Martinenghi, Miressi & More

2020 GENEVA INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE MEET (CHALLENGE INTERNATIONAL DE GENÉVE)

Friday, January 17th – Sunday, January 19th

Centre des Sports des Vernets, Les Acacias

50m (LCM)

Meet Site

Start List

Livestream

The 2020 edition of the Geneva International Challenge is almost upon us, with action kicking off on Friday, January 17th. As in the past, the meet has attracted a diverse pool of talent spanning from the home nation of Switzerland to Hungary to the United Kingdom and beyond.

Last year we saw the likes of Frenchman Mehdy Metella and Italian standout Federico Burdisso take to the Centre des Sports des Vernets pool. Things look a little different this time around, as the former has recently undergone successful shoulder surgery for which he’ll be in therapy for at least 4 months while the latter is busy competing for his NCAA squad at Northwestern.

However, the nation of France will still be well-represented, as Clement Mignon, Melanie Henique and Mathilde Cini are among the elite ready to rumble this weekend.

For Italy, national record holders Fabio Scozzoli, Alessandro Miressi and Nicolo Martingenghi are scheduled to swim, as is World Junior Championships medalist Erika Gaetani.

Martinenghi recently broke the Italian national mark in the 100m breast, clocking a quick 58.75 to get under the 59-second threshold for the first time in his young career.

Highlights Among the Competitors:

Switzerland – Roman Mityukov, Maria Ugolkova, Noe Ponti, Antonio Djakovic

Hungary – Evelyn Verraszto, Maksim Lobanovskij

Italy – Fabio Scozzoli, Alessandro Miressi, Nicolo Martinenghi, Erika Francesca Gaetani

France – Clement Mignon, Melanie Henique, Mathilde Cini

Algeria – Oussama Sahnoune

UK – Lily Booker, Brodie Williams, Katie Shanahan, Mark Ford

Sweden – Adam Paulsson, Erik Persson

Kyrgyzstan – Denis Petrashov