2019 Speedo/World Championships Pick ‘Em Contest: Day 6 Results

19 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Start Lists
- Results
Pick big, win Speedo USA swag.
Don’t. Sleep. On. The. Queen. Simone Manuel may not be the World Record holder, the active leader, or even the World leader this season in the women’s 100 free, but once again she is the World Champion. Somehow, she always figures out how to get her hand on the wall first, even against arguably the best women’s sprint duo to have ever coexisted in Cate Campbell and Sarah Sjostrom. They don’t give medals for world rankings, they give them for touching the wall first, and Simone Manuel keeps getting them – now 2 straight World Championships, plus the 2016 Olympic gold.
Over 91% of SwimSwam pick ’em contest entries chose Cate Campbell or Sarah Sjostrom to win gold in the 100 free, and it was instead the American Manuel who came away with the title.
- Click this Link to see all of your picks in Google Sheets.
- Click this Link to read about scoring, prizes, and rules.
It was another day of upsets in Gwangju, with only 2 pick ’em favorites in 5 events taking titles. One was Anton Chupkov in the men’s 200 breaststroke, who broke the World Record and was chosen to win by over 65% of entries; the other was ironically Yulia Efimova, who defended her 200 breaststroke title in spite of the absence of her chief competitor, Lilly King, who was disqualified in prelims.
One of the underdogs might have been favored had we redone the pick ’em midway through the meet. Evgeny Rylov, for example, has the fastest 100 backstroke of the meet so far (in a mixed medley leadoff) and is a better 200 backstroker, racing against Ryan Murphy, who hasn’t been at his best. Racing without China’s Xu Jiayu, the Asian Games champion, or Mitch Larkin, the Commonwealth Games champion, his selection became much clearer.
Only 4% of choosers picked the Australians, who swam to peak in the men’s 800 free relay, upsetting the on-paper battle between the Americans and the Brits.
Percentages picked correctly, by champion:
- Anton Chupkov, Russia – 65.15%
- Women’s 200 breast – Yulia Efimova, Russia – 59.60%
- Men’s 200 back – Evgeny Rylov, Russia – 28.12%
- Women’s 100 free – Simone Manuel, USA – 8.71%
- Men’s 800 free relay – Australia – 4.36%
The daily winner GreenHarvey is not eligible for prizes, so the daily prize package will go instead to cphilly.
The overall pick ’em standings have become as unpredictable as the ones in the water – the day 5 leader AFlyer is now in 21st place, and Olaf Podertin has jumped to the lead. This contest is a 400 IM, not a 50 free – even after 2 poor days in a row, Marley09 is hanging on for 3rd place thanks to a good early performance.
Day 6 ONLY Standings:
|Rank
|Screen Name
|Day 1 points
|Day 2 points
|Day 3 points
|Day 4 points
|Day 5 points
|Day 6 points
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|GreenHarvey
|43
|29
|46
|34
|25
|50
|227
|2
|cphilly
|44
|25
|33
|21
|40
|49
|212
|3
|Swimkap
|40
|29
|34
|32
|43
|47
|225
|3
|zalan912
|25
|27
|31
|31
|17
|47
|178
|3
|illons
|24
|29
|39
|39
|19
|47
|197
|6
|Miro
|44
|24
|43
|39
|33
|46
|229
|7
|Gio
|46
|19
|35
|29
|36
|45
|210
|8
|Daden
|33
|27
|28
|31
|10
|44
|173
|8
|LanBlom
|31
|24
|41
|34
|53
|44
|227
|10
|Captain Ahab
|44
|29
|40
|40
|36
|43
|232
|10
|jiyuuhompou
|48
|35
|35
|35
|24
|43
|220
|10
|Daddy
|49
|25
|49
|39
|35
|43
|240
|13
|camelboar
|41
|31
|33
|27
|28
|42
|202
|13
|ocs4
|41
|25
|43
|38
|35
|42
|224
|13
|Trust the math
|46
|34
|45
|41
|33
|42
|241
|13
|Swimmer1984
|21
|21
|22
|28
|23
|42
|157
|13
|BairnOwl
|48
|21
|41
|50
|32
|42
|234
|18
|Kwc95
|45
|26
|32
|49
|27
|41
|220
|18
|Tomahawked
|41
|26
|35
|25
|22
|41
|190
|18
|HAITISWIM
|43
|33
|26
|28
|30
|41
|201
|18
|Ktlegit
|40
|32
|23
|36
|32
|41
|204
|18
|tm71
|34
|27
|33
|34
|36
|41
|205
|23
|West
|32
|25
|35
|32
|35
|40
|199
|23
|+1s
|48
|27
|38
|33
|33
|40
|219
|23
|ced4003
|41
|21
|38
|36
|29
|40
|205
|23
|Mattia
|26
|24
|34
|31
|24
|40
|179
|23
|NEILALIEN
|39
|25
|40
|39
|22
|40
|205
|23
|000DAN
|48
|29
|36
|36
|31
|40
|220
|23
|Dkdkdkdk
|40
|26
|47
|39
|28
|40
|220
|30
|Elwick
|49
|37
|43
|39
|12
|39
|219
|30
|Olaf Podertin
|49
|32
|44
|40
|41
|39
|245
|30
|nbook
|49
|29
|42
|35
|32
|39
|226
|30
|Vìđarr
|27
|28
|36
|25
|28
|39
|183
|30
|Juhiiz
|48
|27
|36
|37
|32
|39
|219
|30
|Hanser Fan
|27
|21
|34
|26
|36
|39
|183
|30
|Mas
|45
|24
|43
|31
|31
|39
|213
|30
|Ntinos swimmer
|53
|25
|46
|35
|28
|39
|226
|30
|Dave Pitt
|48
|29
|20
|21
|30
|39
|187
|30
|Nacho
|35
|23
|28
|31
|24
|39
|180
|30
|Answer Key
|49
|31
|46
|32
|35
|39
|232
|30
|jambalaya
|45
|27
|38
|28
|25
|39
|202
|30
|Germinator
|47
|26
|47
|40
|44
|39
|243
|30
|Daf
|36
|27
|45
|34
|25
|39
|206
|44
|HawkHawk
|48
|36
|33
|35
|27
|38
|217
|44
|BanZai
|42
|33
|37
|30
|28
|38
|208
|44
|Zach_bezella
|41
|25
|46
|39
|30
|38
|219
|44
|MTK
|46
|31
|40
|28
|31
|38
|214
|44
|iLikePsych
|39
|21
|38
|37
|34
|38
|207
|44
|Swimfan05
|43
|26
|38
|40
|35
|38
|220
|44
|monsterbasher
|39
|29
|36
|29
|30
|38
|201
|44
|pilkka777
|47
|31
|38
|35
|37
|38
|226
|52
|SwimSwamJames
|42
|26
|46
|36
|35
|37
|222
|52
|DBSwims
|52
|32
|37
|29
|41
|37
|228
|52
|Hugo Servin
|32
|26
|37
|34
|12
|37
|178
|52
|Steve Lundquist
|47
|21
|48
|32
|26
|37
|211
|52
|Sun Yang’s Hammer
|41
|36
|50
|39
|27
|37
|230
|52
|Marc j
|39
|27
|40
|32
|35
|37
|210
|52
|Arya Stark
|44
|28
|32
|38
|29
|37
|208
|52
|Terrible
|36
|28
|38
|27
|33
|37
|199
|52
|Ryan Wheeler
|43
|28
|27
|51
|41
|37
|227
|52
|RG59
|44
|34
|49
|37
|26
|37
|227
|52
|Paul Baxter
|53
|28
|46
|29
|34
|37
|227
|52
|Benlyn24
|49
|30
|45
|35
|25
|37
|221
|52
|CharlotteHornetsWontPay
|45
|23
|37
|34
|34
|37
|210
|52
|SwimStalker
|46
|24
|44
|40
|29
|37
|220
|52
|Emcakes
|44
|25
|41
|30
|39
|37
|216
|52
|The AllStar
|50
|26
|26
|55
|31
|37
|225
|68
|VictorSerra
|41
|29
|34
|29
|35
|36
|204
|68
|[email protected]
|40
|31
|33
|39
|29
|36
|208
|68
|wht822
|40
|28
|39
|31
|28
|36
|202
|68
|!!!Kirillich!!!
|47
|35
|25
|39
|29
|36
|211
|68
|cesalaur
|46
|25
|35
|44
|47
|36
|233
|68
|SHUstork
|48
|37
|44
|37
|25
|36
|227
|68
|Big Pamp
|39
|30
|46
|39
|48
|36
|238
|75
|🍆🍆
|36
|28
|26
|32
|29
|35
|186
|75
|Togger
|41
|30
|39
|30
|20
|35
|195
|75
|bobbyhurley
|41
|24
|29
|37
|24
|35
|190
|75
|DresselApologist
|49
|31
|43
|22
|40
|35
|220
|75
|Jmah888
|34
|34
|33
|36
|25
|35
|197
|75
|Lane 8
|45
|23
|38
|34
|34
|35
|209
|75
|Collin💀
|32
|34
|30
|30
|21
|35
|182
|75
|Emilio53
|31
|23
|38
|24
|15
|35
|166
|75
|ForestMan
|31
|27
|49
|38
|38
|35
|218
|75
|swimswamswum24
|43
|30
|36
|40
|34
|35
|218
|75
|Lokermotion
|38
|30
|48
|30
|27
|35
|208
|75
|Attacking Wave
|49
|34
|45
|34
|27
|35
|224
|87
|Leo
|42
|32
|30
|32
|35
|34
|205
|87
|SWIMSWAMMER69
|33
|33
|44
|36
|38
|34
|218
|87
|LV Swim
|16
|19
|37
|28
|31
|34
|165
|87
|Neptunian Merman
|34
|22
|29
|34
|27
|34
|180
|87
|Dimitry Lancer
|43
|35
|35
|31
|18
|34
|196
|87
|straya555
|50
|21
|45
|49
|32
|34
|231
|87
|Polo
|42
|31
|50
|43
|32
|34
|232
|87
|.
|31
|15
|31
|48
|25
|34
|184
|87
|ooo
|37
|28
|41
|20
|25
|34
|185
|87
|CantSwim
|40
|29
|44
|33
|32
|34
|212
|87
|Brady Michaels
|38
|30
|39
|32
|35
|34
|208
|87
|Gibbo
|50
|33
|35
|24
|36
|34
|212
|87
|Ian Hale
|45
|22
|32
|59
|19
|34
|211
|87
|Mau
|32
|25
|38
|41
|18
|34
|188
|87
|Jonnyfromcalifornia
|40
|31
|36
|23
|38
|34
|202
|102
|Gen D
|46
|26
|44
|33
|24
|33
|206
|102
|Fjordstudios
|41
|36
|47
|37
|41
|33
|235
|102
|Matt0605
|46
|32
|29
|26
|25
|33
|191
|102
|MikuMeku
|46
|24
|43
|28
|29
|33
|203
|102
|Badeend
|47
|31
|29
|29
|28
|33
|197
|102
|TheSwimsuitGuy
|50
|28
|39
|35
|37
|33
|222
|102
|No
|45
|28
|40
|35
|41
|33
|222
|102
|Emily
|31
|32
|22
|26
|34
|33
|178
|102
|Chaitha D.
|47
|25
|35
|26
|32
|33
|198
|102
|CSP
|29
|16
|34
|27
|31
|33
|170
|102
|Lhatunen
|37
|37
|25
|36
|43
|33
|211
|102
|RonanMcc
|42
|22
|38
|38
|45
|33
|218
|102
|Spike79
|35
|33
|30
|44
|32
|33
|207
|102
|Claudiuscia
|25
|27
|34
|48
|17
|33
|184
|102
|Lambe
|26
|22
|24
|38
|33
|33
|176
|102
|Champ1802
|48
|22
|38
|37
|20
|33
|198
|102
|DRUKSTOP
|46
|37
|34
|29
|32
|33
|211
|102
|AllVol
|50
|29
|16
|36
|37
|33
|201
|120
|gunter
|44
|31
|35
|40
|38
|32
|220
|120
|Susan W
|32
|31
|30
|31
|28
|32
|184
|120
|Giulia
|53
|29
|40
|44
|37
|32
|235
|120
|JoeShmo
|42
|26
|39
|32
|35
|32
|206
|120
|TomSwim
|27
|25
|23
|32
|26
|32
|165
|120
|Davide03
|29
|38
|36
|38
|28
|32
|201
|120
|Patlovesswimming
|35
|25
|49
|28
|23
|32
|192
|120
|Why2flyexist
|53
|24
|47
|44
|34
|32
|234
|120
|Spotted Zebra
|45
|22
|37
|28
|37
|32
|201
|120
|Marco P Italy
|14
|22
|16
|31
|11
|32
|126
|120
|Dancing butterfly🥀
|36
|19
|34
|39
|20
|32
|180
|120
|Definitely Not Sun Yang
|52
|30
|43
|29
|27
|32
|213
|132
|Jesy4swim
|42
|26
|50
|25
|27
|31
|201
|132
|christoph96
|44
|32
|21
|22
|28
|31
|178
|132
|mcroguey
|53
|27
|35
|37
|29
|31
|212
|132
|Student Doctor
|48
|32
|43
|32
|28
|31
|214
|132
|PatrickDaly1
|32
|30
|35
|24
|46
|31
|198
|132
|COOL
|38
|36
|30
|27
|33
|31
|195
|132
|dam94
|48
|31
|54
|22
|25
|31
|211
|132
|SofiaLucia
|24
|28
|17
|37
|10
|31
|147
|132
|Kitshicker
|40
|27
|36
|39
|34
|31
|207
|132
|Yabo
|41
|24
|33
|35
|27
|31
|191
|132
|jgswain88
|33
|36
|33
|35
|28
|31
|196
|132
|ThomoSwims
|44
|21
|30
|36
|33
|31
|195
|132
|H2oSwimTeam
|32
|30
|26
|34
|14
|31
|167
|132
|Marley09
|52
|35
|45
|49
|30
|31
|242
|146
|Coach Rich
|50
|27
|35
|28
|30
|30
|200
|146
|Maplemamba
|48
|28
|38
|36
|32
|30
|212
|146
|Wondertwin
|39
|42
|26
|30
|34
|30
|201
|146
|IMgonnawin
|31
|25
|46
|37
|48
|30
|217
|146
|swimcrzy
|32
|29
|26
|35
|20
|30
|172
|146
|SL
|54
|29
|38
|46
|30
|30
|227
|146
|Mr Piano
|27
|23
|31
|28
|37
|30
|176
|146
|Bob1235
|51
|32
|45
|29
|39
|30
|226
|146
|Poppin Ov
|41
|17
|25
|34
|22
|30
|169
|146
|Good but not Great
|45
|27
|38
|26
|36
|30
|202
|146
|Canadaman11
|43
|28
|26
|35
|25
|30
|187
|146
|[King Crimson]
|31
|34
|33
|37
|26
|30
|191
|146
|LAUREN NEIDIGH
|35
|29
|30
|38
|33
|30
|195
|146
|VonAlek
|35
|31
|26
|28
|39
|30
|189
|146
|EpicDucky
|30
|27
|27
|36
|36
|30
|186
|146
|lucmak2024
|35
|37
|34
|35
|26
|30
|197
|146
|TheDonDome
|43
|20
|31
|41
|34
|30
|199
|146
|cjones0912
|40
|30
|24
|24
|32
|30
|180
|146
|kstrach
|43
|26
|34
|32
|37
|30
|202
|146
|BatistaBomb
|39
|30
|29
|24
|19
|30
|171
|146
|gotarheels
|41
|28
|35
|28
|24
|30
|186
|146
|AnonymousPapaya
|50
|28
|33
|26
|43
|30
|210
|168
|srosenb
|34
|37
|34
|28
|35
|29
|197
|168
|Tangerine Speedo
|29
|31
|23
|30
|22
|29
|164
|168
|FlyMarthaFly
|17
|39
|31
|17
|22
|29
|155
|168
|swimirelandmemes
|50
|31
|44
|25
|27
|29
|206
|168
|jaywins
|32
|28
|26
|25
|21
|29
|161
|168
|sloth
|41
|23
|42
|43
|34
|29
|212
|168
|Retired Jet
|43
|40
|46
|38
|36
|29
|232
|168
|VGM
|37
|21
|40
|35
|48
|29
|210
|168
|jesseajm
|42
|31
|44
|30
|31
|29
|207
|168
|Wumbology
|33
|28
|34
|27
|28
|29
|179
|178
|Beau
|35
|30
|37
|30
|44
|28
|204
|178
|andrea.zam
|38
|39
|39
|38
|26
|28
|208
|178
|EM18
|41
|36
|44
|35
|37
|28
|221
|178
|JaySawk
|44
|33
|40
|40
|31
|28
|216
|178
|Watties 2 0 1 4
|40
|25
|21
|19
|30
|28
|163
|178
|Erik Small
|38
|29
|35
|33
|46
|28
|209
|178
|mahicake
|44
|32
|40
|25
|37
|28
|206
|178
|Sam
|46
|23
|40
|49
|26
|28
|212
|178
|Old Rocket Swimmer
|47
|29
|44
|30
|27
|28
|205
|178
|AustinPoolBoy
|40
|15
|30
|22
|33
|28
|168
|178
|La Cisale di Swimswam
|39
|22
|30
|37
|27
|28
|183
|178
|Jon Rudd’s Barmy Army
|43
|29
|31
|40
|32
|28
|203
|178
|Coach_Sw1mmy
|41
|26
|38
|43
|32
|28
|208
|178
|Thebestmel
|43
|28
|44
|38
|43
|28
|224
|178
|Sun’s Syringe
|50
|40
|44
|30
|33
|28
|225
|178
|turkey23
|46
|25
|43
|37
|40
|28
|219
|178
|Lane11
|49
|31
|40
|28
|34
|28
|210
|178
|Jabroni Peperoni
|57
|29
|42
|41
|38
|28
|235
|178
|Mac L
|40
|34
|42
|30
|29
|28
|203
|178
|rememberyourusername
|53
|23
|24
|39
|37
|28
|204
|178
|Kmaas3
|46
|31
|45
|33
|35
|28
|218
|178
|skip77
|34
|24
|37
|21
|20
|28
|164
|178
|pianoback
|51
|27
|36
|39
|35
|28
|216
|178
|Salvo
|38
|22
|20
|36
|34
|28
|178
|178
|Deanage Dream
|38
|32
|23
|31
|26
|28
|178
|203
|tedmunds22
|41
|25
|26
|25
|16
|27
|160
|203
|MaxN96
|37
|27
|39
|30
|26
|27
|186
|203
|The Real Sam
|43
|28
|30
|35
|31
|27
|194
|203
|Shewy
|30
|23
|35
|37
|25
|27
|177
|203
|GuiRego
|45
|21
|26
|29
|20
|27
|168
|203
|Pea-tear Griffin
|42
|29
|31
|37
|24
|27
|190
|203
|LTyke
|31
|36
|25
|29
|43
|27
|191
|203
|run-dmc
|48
|27
|28
|40
|26
|27
|196
|203
|JonasVo
|47
|27
|43
|30
|31
|27
|205
|203
|Ferdinando
|20
|25
|17
|37
|12
|27
|138
|203
|MIKE_IN_DALLAS
|23
|38
|38
|24
|30
|27
|180
|203
|RP3
|47
|38
|29
|27
|33
|27
|201
|203
|woleai
|38
|21
|40
|49
|33
|27
|208
|203
|Jstephz
|35
|26
|33
|32
|21
|27
|174
|203
|kingjoe
|47
|31
|32
|29
|35
|27
|201
|203
|Fean
|48
|23
|37
|30
|40
|27
|205
|203
|John26
|46
|27
|43
|32
|27
|27
|202
|203
|GF
|20
|30
|23
|27
|21
|27
|148
|203
|DoUEvenLift
|45
|29
|55
|29
|26
|27
|211
|203
|SHUISR
|46
|25
|44
|50
|31
|27
|223
|203
|WV Swammer
|35
|29
|34
|31
|33
|27
|189
|203
|swimwild13
|49
|33
|34
|38
|26
|27
|207
|203
|360 Sports
|28
|27
|39
|28
|29
|27
|178
|203
|Homie
|48
|27
|43
|34
|51
|27
|230
|203
|rmckiernan9
|37
|33
|30
|19
|41
|27
|187
|228
|Nfred38
|34
|27
|30
|36
|27
|26
|180
|228
|Jjjaammmeess
|41
|24
|38
|37
|23
|26
|189
|228
|Yun Sang
|40
|31
|39
|22
|24
|26
|182
|228
|JHS
|44
|34
|30
|30
|37
|26
|201
|228
|MT Wally
|36
|33
|28
|34
|38
|26
|195
|228
|Alwaysgoingup
|30
|38
|34
|35
|34
|26
|197
|228
|Inside Smoke
|43
|25
|29
|28
|27
|26
|178
|228
|CR
|45
|31
|36
|35
|36
|26
|209
|228
|clamastra
|43
|33
|22
|38
|38
|26
|200
|228
|lgoldstein1
|44
|25
|41
|27
|32
|26
|195
|228
|SeaMonster
|46
|28
|39
|28
|31
|26
|198
|228
|T Slizzy
|31
|24
|19
|33
|31
|26
|164
|228
|Fleedle
|37
|24
|36
|38
|27
|26
|188
|228
|WickederFawn
|38
|25
|29
|34
|25
|26
|177
|228
|CTJumbo
|48
|30
|36
|32
|40
|26
|212
|228
|CraigH
|28
|36
|31
|29
|40
|26
|190
|228
|Tomato
|43
|29
|37
|32
|38
|26
|205
|228
|MARKTIELLO
|39
|30
|20
|21
|29
|26
|165
|228
|EOliver
|38
|30
|37
|20
|29
|26
|180
|228
|Niall Taylor
|49
|34
|42
|30
|48
|26
|229
|228
|YouKnow
|22
|30
|42
|31
|16
|26
|167
|228
|Usausausa
|45
|23
|31
|20
|44
|26
|189
|228
|sal
|50
|31
|32
|37
|20
|26
|196
|228
|THEO
|42
|27
|43
|33
|37
|26
|208
|228
|Milan
|47
|31
|35
|33
|11
|26
|183
|228
|Franda
|52
|36
|36
|37
|31
|26
|218
|228
|Bogus
|47
|28
|39
|32
|36
|26
|208
|228
|KMAASTV
|32
|34
|24
|33
|22
|26
|171
|228
|Kwazii
|46
|22
|34
|29
|30
|26
|187
|228
|ORRDU1
|38
|26
|26
|37
|27
|26
|180
|228
|blueabyss1117
|34
|24
|50
|44
|15
|26
|193
|228
|Northh
|53
|30
|36
|39
|19
|26
|203
|228
|DMacNCheez
|43
|33
|43
|40
|35
|26
|220
|261
|JoanC
|44
|30
|32
|41
|41
|25
|213
|261
|Abogala
|47
|24
|46
|48
|36
|25
|226
|261
|hurricanetht
|20
|34
|46
|33
|22
|25
|180
|261
|Edwardsdlmto
|44
|26
|31
|28
|30
|25
|184
|261
|Bevo_14
|27
|28
|35
|25
|30
|25
|170
|261
|takekoins
|38
|22
|16
|47
|37
|25
|185
|261
|TutsCury
|51
|27
|40
|34
|30
|25
|207
|261
|Billybooooooob
|42
|36
|41
|28
|31
|25
|203
|261
|swimjim
|43
|21
|31
|25
|22
|25
|167
|261
|ElleTB
|34
|23
|29
|45
|33
|25
|189
|261
|Airwalk26
|25
|24
|33
|29
|28
|25
|164
|261
|Olé baby
|37
|24
|33
|32
|31
|25
|182
|261
|El Prat 91
|43
|23
|27
|33
|21
|25
|172
|261
|Respect Cecil
|27
|33
|38
|25
|26
|25
|174
|261
|Ppjwlsh99
|49
|27
|46
|44
|32
|25
|223
|261
|Flying Eagle
|48
|32
|43
|26
|30
|25
|204
|261
|TSwimming12
|39
|35
|22
|23
|30
|25
|174
|261
|KiyoKats
|46
|17
|38
|31
|38
|25
|195
|261
|HarrisonA
|34
|41
|47
|33
|37
|25
|217
|261
|Tyrannosaurus Tex
|43
|23
|43
|40
|30
|25
|204
|261
|MegaVaughn13
|29
|31
|40
|25
|22
|25
|172
|261
|YungPete
|33
|24
|38
|24
|29
|25
|173
|261
|IM/Br/Fly
|45
|22
|38
|36
|31
|25
|197
|284
|Shopkins1999
|44
|29
|34
|43
|38
|24
|212
|284
|MK
|20
|35
|21
|28
|31
|24
|159
|284
|NC Swim Fan
|34
|35
|44
|33
|42
|24
|212
|284
|Ol’ Gator
|42
|25
|42
|30
|23
|24
|186
|284
|adrianch218
|51
|31
|31
|27
|32
|24
|196
|284
|Ozarkredbud
|49
|24
|28
|27
|33
|24
|185
|284
|SwimCoachSean
|46
|34
|35
|30
|43
|24
|212
|284
|CCRasnake
|28
|36
|32
|27
|34
|24
|181
|284
|Diego2002
|46
|32
|17
|17
|42
|24
|178
|284
|leonardposa97
|25
|28
|32
|41
|26
|24
|176
|284
|busdt
|38
|29
|39
|27
|27
|24
|184
|284
|CAIONFL
|32
|33
|34
|17
|17
|24
|157
|284
|Ask me about 100%
|60
|32
|41
|22
|27
|24
|206
|284
|Terminator
|47
|26
|44
|37
|36
|24
|214
|284
|Swimbasemom3
|41
|31
|31
|33
|33
|24
|193
|284
|Swish1
|39
|16
|36
|36
|31
|24
|182
|300
|Area51
|46
|28
|38
|31
|31
|23
|197
|300
|distance_swimm
|31
|27
|28
|35
|22
|23
|166
|300
|jumbo737
|37
|28
|30
|38
|27
|23
|183
|300
|Tupperware
|31
|21
|23
|35
|33
|23
|166
|300
|SWIMIIWIN
|29
|33
|41
|22
|32
|23
|180
|300
|Jswa7
|33
|26
|40
|33
|26
|23
|181
|300
|Backstrokebro
|43
|30
|43
|36
|31
|23
|206
|300
|Jack
|34
|41
|31
|32
|30
|23
|191
|300
|Andrew5466
|42
|26
|36
|25
|29
|23
|181
|300
|TIbreakdown
|44
|34
|40
|30
|44
|23
|215
|300
|DragonSwim
|44
|23
|40
|20
|29
|23
|179
|300
|Dawgsjock
|42
|40
|36
|31
|39
|23
|211
|300
|Isaac
|54
|26
|39
|34
|43
|23
|219
|300
|@Devils_Alpha
|51
|34
|30
|19
|35
|23
|192
|300
|50free
|32
|28
|33
|34
|40
|23
|190
|300
|ashao
|46
|31
|35
|34
|22
|23
|191
|300
|Elisabiri
|24
|34
|25
|40
|18
|23
|164
|300
|Julia R
|46
|27
|33
|38
|24
|23
|191
|300
|Amunnn
|52
|25
|46
|44
|30
|23
|220
|300
|Fayth.doc
|43
|29
|31
|21
|13
|23
|160
|300
|Socaladvracer
|36
|29
|34
|29
|31
|23
|182
|300
|Lynchy
|56
|30
|39
|29
|26
|23
|203
|300
|Sportinindc
|35
|34
|28
|33
|34
|23
|187
|300
|tarlo
|46
|29
|45
|52
|16
|23
|211
|300
|Oscarfish
|34
|28
|28
|30
|25
|23
|168
|300
|njones
|42
|28
|34
|34
|24
|23
|185
|300
|The_Turmanator
|46
|31
|38
|40
|30
|23
|208
|300
|Tonto
|41
|29
|37
|28
|37
|23
|195
|328
|Coach Doug_ YSC
|41
|30
|25
|18
|35
|22
|171
|328
|Papa
|50
|29
|25
|30
|37
|22
|193
|328
|N80M80
|41
|38
|34
|31
|26
|22
|192
|328
|Lsp
|20
|33
|34
|23
|14
|22
|146
|328
|Joespiffy
|27
|29
|29
|37
|31
|22
|175
|328
|CaribbeanSwimmer
|49
|36
|39
|32
|38
|22
|216
|328
|Joetibbetts
|43
|25
|34
|30
|20
|22
|174
|328
|MeetMobileMasterBass
|45
|25
|32
|35
|37
|22
|196
|328
|RelaxSwim
|46
|35
|36
|29
|35
|22
|203
|328
|5 More Meters
|47
|33
|35
|31
|24
|22
|192
|328
|Jordaninak
|23
|34
|28
|26
|17
|22
|150
|328
|Samesame
|45
|25
|23
|54
|30
|22
|199
|328
|bladam
|44
|33
|37
|35
|58
|22
|229
|328
|Lemon
|26
|25
|38
|38
|30
|22
|179
|328
|Lil’Sebastiens Memorial Service
|43
|34
|25
|25
|33
|22
|182
|343
|baileyryansmith
|45
|27
|37
|42
|34
|21
|206
|343
|Swimnerd
|53
|29
|26
|30
|47
|21
|206
|343
|Couloir
|47
|24
|34
|34
|34
|21
|194
|343
|jzwierzy
|31
|26
|36
|18
|31
|21
|163
|343
|Dantheman
|53
|34
|42
|37
|30
|21
|217
|343
|Dan G
|42
|31
|31
|38
|26
|21
|189
|343
|Wendy
|14
|25
|27
|33
|48
|21
|168
|343
|Waterworks
|28
|20
|31
|36
|43
|21
|179
|343
|Mike the best
|56
|35
|45
|41
|33
|21
|231
|343
|Eouai
|42
|21
|33
|34
|27
|21
|178
|343
|Blue
|20
|25
|36
|29
|15
|21
|146
|343
|Verram
|33
|26
|41
|22
|26
|21
|169
|343
|DS99
|37
|32
|32
|42
|31
|21
|195
|343
|Stinkypete
|30
|27
|19
|27
|23
|21
|147
|343
|Delz
|16
|30
|25
|30
|23
|21
|145
|343
|Gabriel Guerra
|46
|31
|40
|34
|43
|21
|215
|343
|theofficialpec
|37
|29
|36
|47
|29
|21
|199
|343
|Caleb.1650
|30
|33
|39
|15
|27
|21
|165
|343
|Goldfish
|17
|36
|20
|33
|32
|21
|159
|343
|Ajansz
|36
|31
|29
|47
|29
|21
|193
|343
|KzooHowy
|50
|31
|31
|26
|36
|21
|195
|343
|Ph00sh
|36
|25
|34
|22
|33
|21
|171
|365
|R-Dub
|43
|31
|38
|32
|44
|20
|208
|365
|aceiknow
|38
|34
|39
|40
|31
|20
|202
|365
|The Village People
|43
|24
|24
|28
|48
|20
|187
|365
|WIBuckyBadger
|24
|38
|29
|25
|33
|20
|169
|365
|Chipi
|38
|32
|32
|28
|28
|20
|178
|365
|Voyges
|20
|33
|26
|22
|39
|20
|160
|365
|Swimdaver
|42
|22
|36
|35
|43
|20
|198
|365
|Blastoff
|43
|23
|30
|23
|35
|20
|174
|365
|dubjayswammer
|27
|23
|23
|33
|31
|20
|157
|365
|Jackw
|38
|28
|44
|42
|31
|20
|203
|365
|CALVINO
|43
|32
|34
|31
|38
|20
|198
|365
|Enrique
|25
|20
|12
|22
|14
|20
|113
|365
|HOYA13
|39
|31
|31
|34
|33
|20
|188
|365
|Carlos Torres
|39
|29
|30
|35
|21
|20
|174
|365
|harry7
|56
|30
|34
|35
|20
|20
|195
|365
|Paddy
|41
|34
|33
|49
|21
|20
|198
|365
|Conor
|43
|33
|31
|27
|28
|20
|182
|365
|NAZ92
|42
|25
|34
|50
|47
|20
|218
|365
|cs072019
|45
|35
|42
|34
|30
|20
|206
|365
|Holland Hawkeye
|32
|26
|25
|35
|23
|20
|161
|385
|Outside Smoke
|51
|35
|47
|41
|35
|19
|228
|385
|PianoMan
|49
|29
|36
|36
|31
|19
|200
|385
|RobE Wan
|30
|43
|42
|26
|29
|19
|189
|385
|swimmermama
|45
|34
|43
|37
|29
|19
|207
|385
|Urlando Magic
|50
|24
|40
|33
|38
|19
|204
|385
|Billkeyaz
|42
|28
|31
|42
|22
|19
|184
|385
|Natelzr
|21
|22
|37
|35
|33
|19
|167
|385
|Splash
|28
|30
|34
|44
|28
|19
|183
|385
|Dubrowski
|37
|32
|30
|19
|37
|19
|174
|385
|Rj0789
|30
|43
|27
|28
|27
|19
|174
|385
|Kylemow
|36
|32
|27
|31
|28
|19
|173
|385
|Charge
|42
|22
|35
|31
|40
|19
|189
|385
|Lukas
|42
|39
|36
|24
|38
|19
|198
|385
|JacKemp
|50
|34
|36
|34
|23
|19
|196
|385
|sharkmustswim1965
|42
|35
|36
|20
|41
|19
|193
|385
|SnakeEyes
|34
|28
|39
|35
|31
|19
|186
|385
|[email protected]
|46
|26
|32
|50
|37
|19
|210
|402
|Muddy Canary
|44
|25
|34
|21
|26
|18
|168
|402
|Jack Luna
|41
|32
|29
|32
|46
|18
|198
|402
|P8N
|47
|28
|34
|36
|36
|18
|199
|402
|COVFEFE
|48
|23
|27
|24
|45
|18
|185
|402
|YeahYeah
|41
|34
|37
|41
|26
|18
|197
|402
|COACHDLING
|36
|23
|30
|38
|19
|18
|164
|402
|Swoppa
|48
|32
|35
|34
|41
|18
|208
|402
|yayeet
|40
|34
|36
|25
|32
|18
|185
|402
|Smithfam6
|23
|40
|27
|26
|28
|18
|162
|411
|Zackfell35
|47
|24
|29
|38
|42
|17
|197
|411
|rossini
|45
|28
|38
|34
|34
|17
|196
|411
|FlipTurnAround
|47
|33
|30
|22
|13
|17
|162
|411
|KarstenOLY
|50
|34
|38
|35
|42
|17
|216
|411
|BJCswimming
|47
|30
|37
|31
|50
|17
|212
|411
|Chad Le Clos Dad
|44
|20
|30
|36
|30
|17
|177
|411
|nsamra213
|36
|26
|29
|27
|37
|17
|172
|411
|Fishballssss
|49
|35
|24
|25
|40
|17
|190
|411
|Patrick H
|41
|32
|28
|26
|19
|17
|163
|411
|Nick Lapointe
|41
|36
|40
|22
|24
|17
|180
|411
|OU-Anders
|42
|24
|28
|26
|35
|17
|172
|411
|Jiggs
|21
|30
|34
|28
|43
|17
|173
|411
|SwimacIndy
|23
|29
|29
|18
|26
|17
|142
|411
|Nance
|18
|28
|24
|24
|35
|17
|146
|411
|houdini21
|32
|36
|30
|35
|35
|17
|185
|411
|AFlyer
|45
|37
|35
|45
|50
|17
|229
|411
|snarksnrek
|43
|33
|36
|26
|37
|17
|192
|411
|Jjohnny18
|30
|32
|37
|16
|42
|17
|174
|411
|Mikep1534
|32
|36
|35
|29
|38
|17
|187
|411
|Marie
|46
|27
|35
|47
|33
|17
|205
|411
|DesertChaplain
|50
|29
|31
|27
|27
|17
|181
|411
|Schafs
|46
|23
|47
|37
|31
|17
|201
|411
|brice8904
|38
|37
|34
|37
|27
|17
|190
|411
|ComerfordFan
|31
|32
|33
|30
|41
|17
|184
|411
|SeanSwim
|51
|33
|42
|33
|32
|17
|208
|411
|dunc1952
|36
|30
|41
|35
|35
|17
|194
|437
|Morphyism
|35
|31
|32
|36
|34
|16
|184
|437
|Reud
|42
|28
|33
|29
|29
|16
|177
|437
|INEEDRICE
|30
|34
|27
|30
|15
|16
|152
|437
|Swimnerdguy
|46
|28
|38
|20
|45
|16
|193
|437
|Steph00
|33
|30
|29
|29
|36
|16
|173
|437
|BeasNeez
|41
|30
|23
|30
|20
|16
|160
|437
|allezlesbleu(e)s
|35
|31
|23
|40
|32
|16
|177
|437
|Ous is King
|62
|23
|40
|35
|38
|16
|214
|437
|MisterDWY
|39
|38
|35
|32
|40
|16
|200
|437
|Crumblingtemple
|31
|18
|29
|42
|36
|16
|172
|437
|orangedude13
|44
|31
|28
|38
|38
|16
|195
|437
|swimfastlittlefishies
|43
|27
|34
|28
|36
|16
|184
|437
|ADL
|13
|20
|5
|15
|10
|16
|79
|437
|Rocket92
|46
|29
|38
|32
|23
|16
|184
|437
|Kzoo WhiteClaw Sommelier
|35
|30
|34
|36
|45
|16
|196
|437
|Don’tGetDFL
|35
|33
|22
|34
|27
|16
|167
|437
|MIKYswim
|33
|37
|25
|27
|23
|16
|161
|437
|Moo-Moo-of-Mae
|51
|33
|44
|40
|31
|16
|215
|455
|1001pools
|27
|35
|19
|41
|30
|15
|167
|455
|Invux
|43
|28
|30
|33
|37
|15
|186
|455
|EMH16
|49
|35
|47
|34
|30
|15
|210
|455
|thebadowl
|38
|27
|25
|28
|18
|15
|151
|455
|PapiHector
|40
|30
|29
|34
|34
|15
|182
|455
|Lou95
|43
|39
|20
|17
|29
|15
|163
|455
|Ferb
|39
|25
|31
|37
|24
|15
|171
|455
|Nlac-Matt
|41
|29
|27
|19
|38
|15
|169
|455
|JM90
|37
|30
|30
|33
|31
|15
|176
|455
|CarterPyle
|48
|30
|26
|22
|35
|15
|176
|455
|Porterico
|46
|27
|31
|32
|44
|15
|195
|455
|Your mom
|31
|19
|28
|21
|25
|15
|139
|467
|Wyllz
|43
|30
|31
|27
|40
|14
|185
|467
|GB Masters Swimmer
|44
|31
|29
|20
|30
|14
|168
|467
|Nswim
|24
|36
|27
|20
|27
|14
|148
|467
|est0202
|50
|32
|21
|33
|21
|14
|171
|467
|Sun Yang’s Hammer
|38
|24
|32
|23
|32
|14
|163
|467
|CoachMac
|38
|42
|44
|36
|10
|14
|184
|467
|DREWBREWSBEER
|24
|42
|17
|33
|24
|14
|154
|467
|LillyQueen
|32
|31
|28
|27
|27
|14
|159
|467
|SpeedyMcAwesome
|33
|31
|17
|46
|18
|14
|159
|476
|lkc5
|43
|35
|37
|33
|25
|13
|186
|476
|hu777
|7
|10
|5
|25
|14
|13
|74
|476
|Kaiz43
|43
|36
|39
|31
|33
|13
|195
|476
|SAus
|44
|36
|38
|29
|32
|13
|192
|480
|Swim or Die
|39
|41
|32
|27
|24
|12
|175
|480
|Fuzzy Luscious
|36
|30
|35
|26
|29
|12
|168
|480
|nickim317
|39
|33
|36
|27
|39
|12
|186
|480
|MrBreastroke
|22
|20
|29
|28
|35
|12
|146
|484
|msch22
|31
|27
|40
|26
|21
|11
|156
|484
|JRLswim
|40
|21
|42
|39
|25
|11
|178
|484
|Droid
|24
|31
|15
|29
|32
|11
|142
|484
|Crsmama
|42
|31
|28
|21
|27
|11
|160
|484
|swammer
|37
|20
|34
|35
|33
|11
|170
|484
|RJA
|37
|28
|35
|29
|43
|11
|183
|490
|FlyinHawaiian
|43
|29
|22
|24
|22
|10
|150
|490
|OldSwimmer1650
|36
|36
|28
|28
|41
|10
|179
|490
|SonnySwim
|52
|28
|36
|31
|28
|10
|185
|493
|Pandacatswim
|43
|49
|27
|31
|35
|9
|194
|493
|muiravery
|16
|14
|13
|9
|11
|9
|72
|495
|JumboRuss
|25
|19
|11
|27
|26
|8
|116
|496
|kennedy
|35
|25
|40
|32
|21
|7
|160
|497
|Rossboss6
|14
|9
|1
|12
|18
|2
|56
|498
|Swimfan05
|43
|30
|47
|26
|23
|0
|169
|498
|Spader
|14
|15
|6
|0
|0
|0
|35
|498
|Mikey
|41
|24
|39
|31
|27
|0
|162
|498
|Mashy
|10
|13
|4
|0
|0
|0
|27
|498
|Camilla
|10
|11
|4
|0
|0
|0
|25
|498
|Njones
|9
|19
|4
|0
|0
|0
|32
|498
|frank
|40
|29
|29
|33
|21
|0
|152
|498
|Joseph
|13
|12
|9
|0
|0
|0
|34
Overall Standings After Day 6:
|Rank
|Screen Name
|Day 1 points
|Day 2 points
|Day 3 points
|Day 4 points
|Day 5 points
|Day 6 points
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|Olaf Podertin
|49
|32
|44
|40
|41
|39
|245
|2
|Germinator
|47
|26
|47
|40
|44
|39
|243
|3
|Marley09
|52
|35
|45
|49
|30
|31
|242
|4
|Trust the math
|46
|34
|45
|41
|33
|42
|241
|5
|Daddy
|49
|25
|49
|39
|35
|43
|240
|6
|Big Pamp
|39
|30
|46
|39
|48
|36
|238
|7
|Fjordstudios
|41
|36
|47
|37
|41
|33
|235
|7
|Giulia
|53
|29
|40
|44
|37
|32
|235
|7
|Jabroni Peperoni
|57
|29
|42
|41
|38
|28
|235
|10
|BairnOwl
|48
|21
|41
|50
|32
|42
|234
|10
|Why2flyexist
|53
|24
|47
|44
|34
|32
|234
|12
|cesalaur
|46
|25
|35
|44
|47
|36
|233
|13
|Captain Ahab
|44
|29
|40
|40
|36
|43
|232
|13
|Answer Key
|49
|31
|46
|32
|35
|39
|232
|13
|Polo
|42
|31
|50
|43
|32
|34
|232
|13
|Retired Jet
|43
|40
|46
|38
|36
|29
|232
|17
|straya555
|50
|21
|45
|49
|32
|34
|231
|17
|Mike the best
|56
|35
|45
|41
|33
|21
|231
|19
|Sun Yang’s Hammer
|41
|36
|50
|39
|27
|37
|230
|19
|Homie
|48
|27
|43
|34
|51
|27
|230
|21
|Miro
|44
|24
|43
|39
|33
|46
|229
|21
|Niall Taylor
|49
|34
|42
|30
|48
|26
|229
|21
|bladam
|44
|33
|37
|35
|58
|22
|229
|21
|AFlyer
|45
|37
|35
|45
|50
|17
|229
|25
|DBSwims
|52
|32
|37
|29
|41
|37
|228
|25
|Outside Smoke
|51
|35
|47
|41
|35
|19
|228
|27
|GreenHarvey
|43
|29
|46
|34
|25
|50
|227
|27
|LanBlom
|31
|24
|41
|34
|53
|44
|227
|27
|Ryan Wheeler
|43
|28
|27
|51
|41
|37
|227
|27
|RG59
|44
|34
|49
|37
|26
|37
|227
|27
|Paul Baxter
|53
|28
|46
|29
|34
|37
|227
|27
|SHUstork
|48
|37
|44
|37
|25
|36
|227
|27
|SL
|54
|29
|38
|46
|30
|30
|227
|34
|nbook
|49
|29
|42
|35
|32
|39
|226
|34
|Ntinos swimmer
|53
|25
|46
|35
|28
|39
|226
|34
|pilkka777
|47
|31
|38
|35
|37
|38
|226
|34
|Bob1235
|51
|32
|45
|29
|39
|30
|226
|34
|Abogala
|47
|24
|46
|48
|36
|25
|226
|39
|Swimkap
|40
|29
|34
|32
|43
|47
|225
|39
|The AllStar
|50
|26
|26
|55
|31
|37
|225
|39
|Sun’s Syringe
|50
|40
|44
|30
|33
|28
|225
|42
|ocs4
|41
|25
|43
|38
|35
|42
|224
|42
|Attacking Wave
|49
|34
|45
|34
|27
|35
|224
|42
|Thebestmel
|43
|28
|44
|38
|43
|28
|224
|45
|SHUISR
|46
|25
|44
|50
|31
|27
|223
|45
|Ppjwlsh99
|49
|27
|46
|44
|32
|25
|223
|47
|SwimSwamJames
|42
|26
|46
|36
|35
|37
|222
|47
|TheSwimsuitGuy
|50
|28
|39
|35
|37
|33
|222
|47
|No
|45
|28
|40
|35
|41
|33
|222
|50
|Benlyn24
|49
|30
|45
|35
|25
|37
|221
|50
|EM18
|41
|36
|44
|35
|37
|28
|221
|52
|jiyuuhompou
|48
|35
|35
|35
|24
|43
|220
|52
|Kwc95
|45
|26
|32
|49
|27
|41
|220
|52
|000DAN
|48
|29
|36
|36
|31
|40
|220
|52
|Dkdkdkdk
|40
|26
|47
|39
|28
|40
|220
|52
|Swimfan05
|43
|26
|38
|40
|35
|38
|220
|52
|SwimStalker
|46
|24
|44
|40
|29
|37
|220
|52
|DresselApologist
|49
|31
|43
|22
|40
|35
|220
|52
|gunter
|44
|31
|35
|40
|38
|32
|220
|52
|DMacNCheez
|43
|33
|43
|40
|35
|26
|220
|52
|Amunnn
|52
|25
|46
|44
|30
|23
|220
|62
|+1s
|48
|27
|38
|33
|33
|40
|219
|62
|Elwick
|49
|37
|43
|39
|12
|39
|219
|62
|Juhiiz
|48
|27
|36
|37
|32
|39
|219
|62
|Zach_bezella
|41
|25
|46
|39
|30
|38
|219
|62
|turkey23
|46
|25
|43
|37
|40
|28
|219
|62
|Isaac
|54
|26
|39
|34
|43
|23
|219
|68
|ForestMan
|31
|27
|49
|38
|38
|35
|218
|68
|swimswamswum24
|43
|30
|36
|40
|34
|35
|218
|68
|SWIMSWAMMER69
|33
|33
|44
|36
|38
|34
|218
|68
|RonanMcc
|42
|22
|38
|38
|45
|33
|218
|68
|Kmaas3
|46
|31
|45
|33
|35
|28
|218
|68
|Franda
|52
|36
|36
|37
|31
|26
|218
|68
|NAZ92
|42
|25
|34
|50
|47
|20
|218
|75
|HawkHawk
|48
|36
|33
|35
|27
|38
|217
|75
|IMgonnawin
|31
|25
|46
|37
|48
|30
|217
|75
|HarrisonA
|34
|41
|47
|33
|37
|25
|217
|75
|Dantheman
|53
|34
|42
|37
|30
|21
|217
|79
|Emcakes
|44
|25
|41
|30
|39
|37
|216
|79
|JaySawk
|44
|33
|40
|40
|31
|28
|216
|79
|pianoback
|51
|27
|36
|39
|35
|28
|216
|79
|CaribbeanSwimmer
|49
|36
|39
|32
|38
|22
|216
|79
|KarstenOLY
|50
|34
|38
|35
|42
|17
|216
|84
|TIbreakdown
|44
|34
|40
|30
|44
|23
|215
|84
|Gabriel Guerra
|46
|31
|40
|34
|43
|21
|215
|84
|Moo-Moo-of-Mae
|51
|33
|44
|40
|31
|16
|215
|87
|MTK
|46
|31
|40
|28
|31
|38
|214
|87
|Student Doctor
|48
|32
|43
|32
|28
|31
|214
|87
|Terminator
|47
|26
|44
|37
|36
|24
|214
|87
|Ous is King
|62
|23
|40
|35
|38
|16
|214
|91
|Mas
|45
|24
|43
|31
|31
|39
|213
|91
|Definitely Not Sun Yang
|52
|30
|43
|29
|27
|32
|213
|91
|JoanC
|44
|30
|32
|41
|41
|25
|213
|94
|cphilly
|44
|25
|33
|21
|40
|49
|212
|94
|CantSwim
|40
|29
|44
|33
|32
|34
|212
|94
|Gibbo
|50
|33
|35
|24
|36
|34
|212
|94
|mcroguey
|53
|27
|35
|37
|29
|31
|212
|94
|Maplemamba
|48
|28
|38
|36
|32
|30
|212
|94
|sloth
|41
|23
|42
|43
|34
|29
|212
|94
|Sam
|46
|23
|40
|49
|26
|28
|212
|94
|CTJumbo
|48
|30
|36
|32
|40
|26
|212
|94
|Shopkins1999
|44
|29
|34
|43
|38
|24
|212
|94
|NC Swim Fan
|34
|35
|44
|33
|42
|24
|212
|94
|SwimCoachSean
|46
|34
|35
|30
|43
|24
|212
|94
|BJCswimming
|47
|30
|37
|31
|50
|17
|212
|106
|Steve Lundquist
|47
|21
|48
|32
|26
|37
|211
|106
|!!!Kirillich!!!
|47
|35
|25
|39
|29
|36
|211
|106
|Ian Hale
|45
|22
|32
|59
|19
|34
|211
|106
|Lhatunen
|37
|37
|25
|36
|43
|33
|211
|106
|DRUKSTOP
|46
|37
|34
|29
|32
|33
|211
|106
|dam94
|48
|31
|54
|22
|25
|31
|211
|106
|DoUEvenLift
|45
|29
|55
|29
|26
|27
|211
|106
|Dawgsjock
|42
|40
|36
|31
|39
|23
|211
|106
|tarlo
|46
|29
|45
|52
|16
|23
|211
|115
|Gio
|46
|19
|35
|29
|36
|45
|210
|115
|Marc j
|39
|27
|40
|32
|35
|37
|210
|115
|CharlotteHornetsWontPay
|45
|23
|37
|34
|34
|37
|210
|115
|AnonymousPapaya
|50
|28
|33
|26
|43
|30
|210
|115
|VGM
|37
|21
|40
|35
|48
|29
|210
|115
|Lane11
|49
|31
|40
|28
|34
|28
|210
|115
|[email protected]
|46
|26
|32
|50
|37
|19
|210
|115
|EMH16
|49
|35
|47
|34
|30
|15
|210
|123
|Lane 8
|45
|23
|38
|34
|34
|35
|209
|123
|Erik Small
|38
|29
|35
|33
|46
|28
|209
|123
|CR
|45
|31
|36
|35
|36
|26
|209
|126
|BanZai
|42
|33
|37
|30
|28
|38
|208
|126
|Arya Stark
|44
|28
|32
|38
|29
|37
|208
|126
|[email protected]
|40
|31
|33
|39
|29
|36
|208
|126
|Lokermotion
|38
|30
|48
|30
|27
|35
|208
|126
|Brady Michaels
|38
|30
|39
|32
|35
|34
|208
|126
|andrea.zam
|38
|39
|39
|38
|26
|28
|208
|126
|Coach_Sw1mmy
|41
|26
|38
|43
|32
|28
|208
|126
|woleai
|38
|21
|40
|49
|33
|27
|208
|126
|THEO
|42
|27
|43
|33
|37
|26
|208
|126
|Bogus
|47
|28
|39
|32
|36
|26
|208
|126
|The_Turmanator
|46
|31
|38
|40
|30
|23
|208
|126
|R-Dub
|43
|31
|38
|32
|44
|20
|208
|126
|Swoppa
|48
|32
|35
|34
|41
|18
|208
|126
|SeanSwim
|51
|33
|42
|33
|32
|17
|208
|140
|iLikePsych
|39
|21
|38
|37
|34
|38
|207
|140
|Spike79
|35
|33
|30
|44
|32
|33
|207
|140
|Kitshicker
|40
|27
|36
|39
|34
|31
|207
|140
|jesseajm
|42
|31
|44
|30
|31
|29
|207
|140
|swimwild13
|49
|33
|34
|38
|26
|27
|207
|140
|TutsCury
|51
|27
|40
|34
|30
|25
|207
|140
|swimmermama
|45
|34
|43
|37
|29
|19
|207
|147
|Daf
|36
|27
|45
|34
|25
|39
|206
|147
|Gen D
|46
|26
|44
|33
|24
|33
|206
|147
|JoeShmo
|42
|26
|39
|32
|35
|32
|206
|147
|swimirelandmemes
|50
|31
|44
|25
|27
|29
|206
|147
|mahicake
|44
|32
|40
|25
|37
|28
|206
|147
|Ask me about 100%
|60
|32
|41
|22
|27
|24
|206
|147
|Backstrokebro
|43
|30
|43
|36
|31
|23
|206
|147
|baileyryansmith
|45
|27
|37
|42
|34
|21
|206
|147
|Swimnerd
|53
|29
|26
|30
|47
|21
|206
|147
|cs072019
|45
|35
|42
|34
|30
|20
|206
|157
|tm71
|34
|27
|33
|34
|36
|41
|205
|157
|ced4003
|41
|21
|38
|36
|29
|40
|205
|157
|NEILALIEN
|39
|25
|40
|39
|22
|40
|205
|157
|Leo
|42
|32
|30
|32
|35
|34
|205
|157
|Old Rocket Swimmer
|47
|29
|44
|30
|27
|28
|205
|157
|JonasVo
|47
|27
|43
|30
|31
|27
|205
|157
|Fean
|48
|23
|37
|30
|40
|27
|205
|157
|Tomato
|43
|29
|37
|32
|38
|26
|205
|157
|Marie
|46
|27
|35
|47
|33
|17
|205
|166
|Ktlegit
|40
|32
|23
|36
|32
|41
|204
|166
|VictorSerra
|41
|29
|34
|29
|35
|36
|204
|166
|Beau
|35
|30
|37
|30
|44
|28
|204
|166
|rememberyourusername
|53
|23
|24
|39
|37
|28
|204
|166
|Flying Eagle
|48
|32
|43
|26
|30
|25
|204
|166
|Tyrannosaurus Tex
|43
|23
|43
|40
|30
|25
|204
|166
|Urlando Magic
|50
|24
|40
|33
|38
|19
|204
|173
|MikuMeku
|46
|24
|43
|28
|29
|33
|203
|173
|Jon Rudd’s Barmy Army
|43
|29
|31
|40
|32
|28
|203
|173
|Mac L
|40
|34
|42
|30
|29
|28
|203
|173
|Northh
|53
|30
|36
|39
|19
|26
|203
|173
|Billybooooooob
|42
|36
|41
|28
|31
|25
|203
|173
|Lynchy
|56
|30
|39
|29
|26
|23
|203
|173
|RelaxSwim
|46
|35
|36
|29
|35
|22
|203
|173
|Jackw
|38
|28
|44
|42
|31
|20
|203
|181
|camelboar
|41
|31
|33
|27
|28
|42
|202
|181
|jambalaya
|45
|27
|38
|28
|25
|39
|202
|181
|wht822
|40
|28
|39
|31
|28
|36
|202
|181
|Jonnyfromcalifornia
|40
|31
|36
|23
|38
|34
|202
|181
|Good but not Great
|45
|27
|38
|26
|36
|30
|202
|181
|kstrach
|43
|26
|34
|32
|37
|30
|202
|181
|John26
|46
|27
|43
|32
|27
|27
|202
|181
|aceiknow
|38
|34
|39
|40
|31
|20
|202
|189
|HAITISWIM
|43
|33
|26
|28
|30
|41
|201
|189
|monsterbasher
|39
|29
|36
|29
|30
|38
|201
|189
|AllVol
|50
|29
|16
|36
|37
|33
|201
|189
|Davide03
|29
|38
|36
|38
|28
|32
|201
|189
|Spotted Zebra
|45
|22
|37
|28
|37
|32
|201
|189
|Jesy4swim
|42
|26
|50
|25
|27
|31
|201
|189
|Wondertwin
|39
|42
|26
|30
|34
|30
|201
|189
|RP3
|47
|38
|29
|27
|33
|27
|201
|189
|kingjoe
|47
|31
|32
|29
|35
|27
|201
|189
|JHS
|44
|34
|30
|30
|37
|26
|201
|189
|Schafs
|46
|23
|47
|37
|31
|17
|201
|200
|Coach Rich
|50
|27
|35
|28
|30
|30
|200
|200
|clamastra
|43
|33
|22
|38
|38
|26
|200
|200
|PianoMan
|49
|29
|36
|36
|31
|19
|200
|200
|MisterDWY
|39
|38
|35
|32
|40
|16
|200
|204
|West
|32
|25
|35
|32
|35
|40
|199
|204
|Terrible
|36
|28
|38
|27
|33
|37
|199
|204
|TheDonDome
|43
|20
|31
|41
|34
|30
|199
|204
|Samesame
|45
|25
|23
|54
|30
|22
|199
|204
|theofficialpec
|37
|29
|36
|47
|29
|21
|199
|204
|P8N
|47
|28
|34
|36
|36
|18
|199
|210
|Chaitha D.
|47
|25
|35
|26
|32
|33
|198
|210
|Champ1802
|48
|22
|38
|37
|20
|33
|198
|210
|PatrickDaly1
|32
|30
|35
|24
|46
|31
|198
|210
|SeaMonster
|46
|28
|39
|28
|31
|26
|198
|210
|Swimdaver
|42
|22
|36
|35
|43
|20
|198
|210
|CALVINO
|43
|32
|34
|31
|38
|20
|198
|210
|Paddy
|41
|34
|33
|49
|21
|20
|198
|210
|Lukas
|42
|39
|36
|24
|38
|19
|198
|210
|Jack Luna
|41
|32
|29
|32
|46
|18
|198
|219
|illons
|24
|29
|39
|39
|19
|47
|197
|219
|Jmah888
|34
|34
|33
|36
|25
|35
|197
|219
|Badeend
|47
|31
|29
|29
|28
|33
|197
|219
|lucmak2024
|35
|37
|34
|35
|26
|30
|197
|219
|srosenb
|34
|37
|34
|28
|35
|29
|197
|219
|Alwaysgoingup
|30
|38
|34
|35
|34
|26
|197
|219
|IM/Br/Fly
|45
|22
|38
|36
|31
|25
|197
|219
|Area51
|46
|28
|38
|31
|31
|23
|197
|219
|YeahYeah
|41
|34
|37
|41
|26
|18
|197
|219
|Zackfell35
|47
|24
|29
|38
|42
|17
|197
|229
|Dimitry Lancer
|43
|35
|35
|31
|18
|34
|196
|229
|jgswain88
|33
|36
|33
|35
|28
|31
|196
|229
|run-dmc
|48
|27
|28
|40
|26
|27
|196
|229
|sal
|50
|31
|32
|37
|20
|26
|196
|229
|adrianch218
|51
|31
|31
|27
|32
|24
|196
|229
|MeetMobileMasterBass
|45
|25
|32
|35
|37
|22
|196
|229
|JacKemp
|50
|34
|36
|34
|23
|19
|196
|229
|rossini
|45
|28
|38
|34
|34
|17
|196
|229
|Kzoo WhiteClaw Sommelier
|35
|30
|34
|36
|45
|16
|196
|238
|Togger
|41
|30
|39
|30
|20
|35
|195
|238
|COOL
|38
|36
|30
|27
|33
|31
|195
|238
|ThomoSwims
|44
|21
|30
|36
|33
|31
|195
|238
|LAUREN NEIDIGH
|35
|29
|30
|38
|33
|30
|195
|238
|MT Wally
|36
|33
|28
|34
|38
|26
|195
|238
|lgoldstein1
|44
|25
|41
|27
|32
|26
|195
|238
|KiyoKats
|46
|17
|38
|31
|38
|25
|195
|238
|Tonto
|41
|29
|37
|28
|37
|23
|195
|238
|DS99
|37
|32
|32
|42
|31
|21
|195
|238
|KzooHowy
|50
|31
|31
|26
|36
|21
|195
|238
|harry7
|56
|30
|34
|35
|20
|20
|195
|238
|orangedude13
|44
|31
|28
|38
|38
|16
|195
|238
|Porterico
|46
|27
|31
|32
|44
|15
|195
|238
|Kaiz43
|43
|36
|39
|31
|33
|13
|195
|252
|The Real Sam
|43
|28
|30
|35
|31
|27
|194
|252
|Couloir
|47
|24
|34
|34
|34
|21
|194
|252
|dunc1952
|36
|30
|41
|35
|35
|17
|194
|252
|Pandacatswim
|43
|49
|27
|31
|35
|9
|194
|256
|blueabyss1117
|34
|24
|50
|44
|15
|26
|193
|256
|Swimbasemom3
|41
|31
|31
|33
|33
|24
|193
|256
|Papa
|50
|29
|25
|30
|37
|22
|193
|256
|Ajansz
|36
|31
|29
|47
|29
|21
|193
|256
|sharkmustswim1965
|42
|35
|36
|20
|41
|19
|193
|256
|Swimnerdguy
|46
|28
|38
|20
|45
|16
|193
|262
|Patlovesswimming
|35
|25
|49
|28
|23
|32
|192
|262
|@Devils_Alpha
|51
|34
|30
|19
|35
|23
|192
|262
|N80M80
|41
|38
|34
|31
|26
|22
|192
|262
|5 More Meters
|47
|33
|35
|31
|24
|22
|192
|262
|snarksnrek
|43
|33
|36
|26
|37
|17
|192
|262
|SAus
|44
|36
|38
|29
|32
|13
|192
|268
|Matt0605
|46
|32
|29
|26
|25
|33
|191
|268
|Yabo
|41
|24
|33
|35
|27
|31
|191
|268
|[King Crimson]
|31
|34
|33
|37
|26
|30
|191
|268
|LTyke
|31
|36
|25
|29
|43
|27
|191
|268
|Jack
|34
|41
|31
|32
|30
|23
|191
|268
|ashao
|46
|31
|35
|34
|22
|23
|191
|268
|Julia R
|46
|27
|33
|38
|24
|23
|191
|275
|Tomahawked
|41
|26
|35
|25
|22
|41
|190
|275
|bobbyhurley
|41
|24
|29
|37
|24
|35
|190
|275
|Pea-tear Griffin
|42
|29
|31
|37
|24
|27
|190
|275
|CraigH
|28
|36
|31
|29
|40
|26
|190
|275
|50free
|32
|28
|33
|34
|40
|23
|190
|275
|Fishballssss
|49
|35
|24
|25
|40
|17
|190
|275
|brice8904
|38
|37
|34
|37
|27
|17
|190
|282
|VonAlek
|35
|31
|26
|28
|39
|30
|189
|282
|WV Swammer
|35
|29
|34
|31
|33
|27
|189
|282
|Jjjaammmeess
|41
|24
|38
|37
|23
|26
|189
|282
|Usausausa
|45
|23
|31
|20
|44
|26
|189
|282
|ElleTB
|34
|23
|29
|45
|33
|25
|189
|282
|Dan G
|42
|31
|31
|38
|26
|21
|189
|282
|RobE Wan
|30
|43
|42
|26
|29
|19
|189
|282
|Charge
|42
|22
|35
|31
|40
|19
|189
|290
|Mau
|32
|25
|38
|41
|18
|34
|188
|290
|Fleedle
|37
|24
|36
|38
|27
|26
|188
|290
|HOYA13
|39
|31
|31
|34
|33
|20
|188
|293
|Dave Pitt
|48
|29
|20
|21
|30
|39
|187
|293
|Canadaman11
|43
|28
|26
|35
|25
|30
|187
|293
|rmckiernan9
|37
|33
|30
|19
|41
|27
|187
|293
|Kwazii
|46
|22
|34
|29
|30
|26
|187
|293
|Sportinindc
|35
|34
|28
|33
|34
|23
|187
|293
|The Village People
|43
|24
|24
|28
|48
|20
|187
|293
|Mikep1534
|32
|36
|35
|29
|38
|17
|187
|300
|🍆🍆
|36
|28
|26
|32
|29
|35
|186
|300
|EpicDucky
|30
|27
|27
|36
|36
|30
|186
|300
|gotarheels
|41
|28
|35
|28
|24
|30
|186
|300
|MaxN96
|37
|27
|39
|30
|26
|27
|186
|300
|Ol’ Gator
|42
|25
|42
|30
|23
|24
|186
|300
|SnakeEyes
|34
|28
|39
|35
|31
|19
|186
|300
|Invux
|43
|28
|30
|33
|37
|15
|186
|300
|lkc5
|43
|35
|37
|33
|25
|13
|186
|300
|nickim317
|39
|33
|36
|27
|39
|12
|186
|309
|ooo
|37
|28
|41
|20
|25
|34
|185
|309
|takekoins
|38
|22
|16
|47
|37
|25
|185
|309
|Ozarkredbud
|49
|24
|28
|27
|33
|24
|185
|309
|njones
|42
|28
|34
|34
|24
|23
|185
|309
|COVFEFE
|48
|23
|27
|24
|45
|18
|185
|309
|yayeet
|40
|34
|36
|25
|32
|18
|185
|309
|houdini21
|32
|36
|30
|35
|35
|17
|185
|309
|Wyllz
|43
|30
|31
|27
|40
|14
|185
|309
|SonnySwim
|52
|28
|36
|31
|28
|10
|185
|318
|.
|31
|15
|31
|48
|25
|34
|184
|318
|Claudiuscia
|25
|27
|34
|48
|17
|33
|184
|318
|Susan W
|32
|31
|30
|31
|28
|32
|184
|318
|Edwardsdlmto
|44
|26
|31
|28
|30
|25
|184
|318
|busdt
|38
|29
|39
|27
|27
|24
|184
|318
|Billkeyaz
|42
|28
|31
|42
|22
|19
|184
|318
|ComerfordFan
|31
|32
|33
|30
|41
|17
|184
|318
|Morphyism
|35
|31
|32
|36
|34
|16
|184
|318
|swimfastlittlefishies
|43
|27
|34
|28
|36
|16
|184
|318
|Rocket92
|46
|29
|38
|32
|23
|16
|184
|318
|CoachMac
|38
|42
|44
|36
|10
|14
|184
|329
|Vìđarr
|27
|28
|36
|25
|28
|39
|183
|329
|Hanser Fan
|27
|21
|34
|26
|36
|39
|183
|329
|La Cisale di Swimswam
|39
|22
|30
|37
|27
|28
|183
|329
|Milan
|47
|31
|35
|33
|11
|26
|183
|329
|jumbo737
|37
|28
|30
|38
|27
|23
|183
|329
|Splash
|28
|30
|34
|44
|28
|19
|183
|329
|RJA
|37
|28
|35
|29
|43
|11
|183
|336
|Collin💀
|32
|34
|30
|30
|21
|35
|182
|336
|Yun Sang
|40
|31
|39
|22
|24
|26
|182
|336
|Olé baby
|37
|24
|33
|32
|31
|25
|182
|336
|Swish1
|39
|16
|36
|36
|31
|24
|182
|336
|Socaladvracer
|36
|29
|34
|29
|31
|23
|182
|336
|Lil’Sebastiens Memorial Service
|43
|34
|25
|25
|33
|22
|182
|336
|Conor
|43
|33
|31
|27
|28
|20
|182
|336
|PapiHector
|40
|30
|29
|34
|34
|15
|182
|344
|CCRasnake
|28
|36
|32
|27
|34
|24
|181
|344
|Jswa7
|33
|26
|40
|33
|26
|23
|181
|344
|Andrew5466
|42
|26
|36
|25
|29
|23
|181
|344
|DesertChaplain
|50
|29
|31
|27
|27
|17
|181
|348
|Nacho
|35
|23
|28
|31
|24
|39
|180
|348
|Neptunian Merman
|34
|22
|29
|34
|27
|34
|180
|348
|Dancing butterfly🥀
|36
|19
|34
|39
|20
|32
|180
|348
|cjones0912
|40
|30
|24
|24
|32
|30
|180
|348
|MIKE_IN_DALLAS
|23
|38
|38
|24
|30
|27
|180
|348
|Nfred38
|34
|27
|30
|36
|27
|26
|180
|348
|EOliver
|38
|30
|37
|20
|29
|26
|180
|348
|ORRDU1
|38
|26
|26
|37
|27
|26
|180
|348
|hurricanetht
|20
|34
|46
|33
|22
|25
|180
|348
|SWIMIIWIN
|29
|33
|41
|22
|32
|23
|180
|348
|Nick Lapointe
|41
|36
|40
|22
|24
|17
|180
|359
|Mattia
|26
|24
|34
|31
|24
|40
|179
|359
|Wumbology
|33
|28
|34
|27
|28
|29
|179
|359
|DragonSwim
|44
|23
|40
|20
|29
|23
|179
|359
|Lemon
|26
|25
|38
|38
|30
|22
|179
|359
|Waterworks
|28
|20
|31
|36
|43
|21
|179
|359
|OldSwimmer1650
|36
|36
|28
|28
|41
|10
|179
|365
|zalan912
|25
|27
|31
|31
|17
|47
|178
|365
|Hugo Servin
|32
|26
|37
|34
|12
|37
|178
|365
|Emily
|31
|32
|22
|26
|34
|33
|178
|365
|christoph96
|44
|32
|21
|22
|28
|31
|178
|365
|Salvo
|38
|22
|20
|36
|34
|28
|178
|365
|Deanage Dream
|38
|32
|23
|31
|26
|28
|178
|365
|360 Sports
|28
|27
|39
|28
|29
|27
|178
|365
|Inside Smoke
|43
|25
|29
|28
|27
|26
|178
|365
|Diego2002
|46
|32
|17
|17
|42
|24
|178
|365
|Eouai
|42
|21
|33
|34
|27
|21
|178
|365
|Chipi
|38
|32
|32
|28
|28
|20
|178
|365
|JRLswim
|40
|21
|42
|39
|25
|11
|178
|377
|Shewy
|30
|23
|35
|37
|25
|27
|177
|377
|WickederFawn
|38
|25
|29
|34
|25
|26
|177
|377
|Chad Le Clos Dad
|44
|20
|30
|36
|30
|17
|177
|377
|Reud
|42
|28
|33
|29
|29
|16
|177
|377
|allezlesbleu(e)s
|35
|31
|23
|40
|32
|16
|177
|382
|Lambe
|26
|22
|24
|38
|33
|33
|176
|382
|Mr Piano
|27
|23
|31
|28
|37
|30
|176
|382
|leonardposa97
|25
|28
|32
|41
|26
|24
|176
|382
|JM90
|37
|30
|30
|33
|31
|15
|176
|382
|CarterPyle
|48
|30
|26
|22
|35
|15
|176
|387
|Joespiffy
|27
|29
|29
|37
|31
|22
|175
|387
|Swim or Die
|39
|41
|32
|27
|24
|12
|175
|389
|Jstephz
|35
|26
|33
|32
|21
|27
|174
|389
|Respect Cecil
|27
|33
|38
|25
|26
|25
|174
|389
|TSwimming12
|39
|35
|22
|23
|30
|25
|174
|389
|Joetibbetts
|43
|25
|34
|30
|20
|22
|174
|389
|Blastoff
|43
|23
|30
|23
|35
|20
|174
|389
|Carlos Torres
|39
|29
|30
|35
|21
|20
|174
|389
|Dubrowski
|37
|32
|30
|19
|37
|19
|174
|389
|Rj0789
|30
|43
|27
|28
|27
|19
|174
|389
|Jjohnny18
|30
|32
|37
|16
|42
|17
|174
|398
|Daden
|33
|27
|28
|31
|10
|44
|173
|398
|YungPete
|33
|24
|38
|24
|29
|25
|173
|398
|Kylemow
|36
|32
|27
|31
|28
|19
|173
|398
|Jiggs
|21
|30
|34
|28
|43
|17
|173
|398
|Steph00
|33
|30
|29
|29
|36
|16
|173
|403
|swimcrzy
|32
|29
|26
|35
|20
|30
|172
|403
|El Prat 91
|43
|23
|27
|33
|21
|25
|172
|403
|MegaVaughn13
|29
|31
|40
|25
|22
|25
|172
|403
|nsamra213
|36
|26
|29
|27
|37
|17
|172
|403
|OU-Anders
|42
|24
|28
|26
|35
|17
|172
|403
|Crumblingtemple
|31
|18
|29
|42
|36
|16
|172
|409
|BatistaBomb
|39
|30
|29
|24
|19
|30
|171
|409
|KMAASTV
|32
|34
|24
|33
|22
|26
|171
|409
|Coach Doug_ YSC
|41
|30
|25
|18
|35
|22
|171
|409
|Ph00sh
|36
|25
|34
|22
|33
|21
|171
|409
|Ferb
|39
|25
|31
|37
|24
|15
|171
|409
|est0202
|50
|32
|21
|33
|21
|14
|171
|415
|CSP
|29
|16
|34
|27
|31
|33
|170
|415
|Bevo_14
|27
|28
|35
|25
|30
|25
|170
|415
|swammer
|37
|20
|34
|35
|33
|11
|170
|418
|Poppin Ov
|41
|17
|25
|34
|22
|30
|169
|418
|Verram
|33
|26
|41
|22
|26
|21
|169
|418
|WIBuckyBadger
|24
|38
|29
|25
|33
|20
|169
|418
|Nlac-Matt
|41
|29
|27
|19
|38
|15
|169
|418
|Swimfan05
|43
|30
|47
|26
|23
|0
|169
|423
|AustinPoolBoy
|40
|15
|30
|22
|33
|28
|168
|423
|GuiRego
|45
|21
|26
|29
|20
|27
|168
|423
|Oscarfish
|34
|28
|28
|30
|25
|23
|168
|423
|Wendy
|14
|25
|27
|33
|48
|21
|168
|423
|Muddy Canary
|44
|25
|34
|21
|26
|18
|168
|423
|GB Masters Swimmer
|44
|31
|29
|20
|30
|14
|168
|423
|Fuzzy Luscious
|36
|30
|35
|26
|29
|12
|168
|430
|H2oSwimTeam
|32
|30
|26
|34
|14
|31
|167
|430
|YouKnow
|22
|30
|42
|31
|16
|26
|167
|430
|swimjim
|43
|21
|31
|25
|22
|25
|167
|430
|Natelzr
|21
|22
|37
|35
|33
|19
|167
|430
|Don’tGetDFL
|35
|33
|22
|34
|27
|16
|167
|430
|1001pools
|27
|35
|19
|41
|30
|15
|167
|436
|Emilio53
|31
|23
|38
|24
|15
|35
|166
|436
|distance_swimm
|31
|27
|28
|35
|22
|23
|166
|436
|Tupperware
|31
|21
|23
|35
|33
|23
|166
|439
|LV Swim
|16
|19
|37
|28
|31
|34
|165
|439
|TomSwim
|27
|25
|23
|32
|26
|32
|165
|439
|MARKTIELLO
|39
|30
|20
|21
|29
|26
|165
|439
|Caleb.1650
|30
|33
|39
|15
|27
|21
|165
|443
|Tangerine Speedo
|29
|31
|23
|30
|22
|29
|164
|443
|skip77
|34
|24
|37
|21
|20
|28
|164
|443
|T Slizzy
|31
|24
|19
|33
|31
|26
|164
|443
|Airwalk26
|25
|24
|33
|29
|28
|25
|164
|443
|Elisabiri
|24
|34
|25
|40
|18
|23
|164
|443
|COACHDLING
|36
|23
|30
|38
|19
|18
|164
|449
|Watties 2 0 1 4
|40
|25
|21
|19
|30
|28
|163
|449
|jzwierzy
|31
|26
|36
|18
|31
|21
|163
|449
|Patrick H
|41
|32
|28
|26
|19
|17
|163
|449
|Lou95
|43
|39
|20
|17
|29
|15
|163
|449
|Sun Yang’s Hammer
|38
|24
|32
|23
|32
|14
|163
|454
|Smithfam6
|23
|40
|27
|26
|28
|18
|162
|454
|FlipTurnAround
|47
|33
|30
|22
|13
|17
|162
|454
|Mikey
|41
|24
|39
|31
|27
|0
|162
|457
|jaywins
|32
|28
|26
|25
|21
|29
|161
|457
|Holland Hawkeye
|32
|26
|25
|35
|23
|20
|161
|457
|MIKYswim
|33
|37
|25
|27
|23
|16
|161
|460
|tedmunds22
|41
|25
|26
|25
|16
|27
|160
|460
|Fayth.doc
|43
|29
|31
|21
|13
|23
|160
|460
|Voyges
|20
|33
|26
|22
|39
|20
|160
|460
|BeasNeez
|41
|30
|23
|30
|20
|16
|160
|460
|Crsmama
|42
|31
|28
|21
|27
|11
|160
|460
|kennedy
|35
|25
|40
|32
|21
|7
|160
|466
|MK
|20
|35
|21
|28
|31
|24
|159
|466
|Goldfish
|17
|36
|20
|33
|32
|21
|159
|466
|LillyQueen
|32
|31
|28
|27
|27
|14
|159
|466
|SpeedyMcAwesome
|33
|31
|17
|46
|18
|14
|159
|470
|Swimmer1984
|21
|21
|22
|28
|23
|42
|157
|470
|CAIONFL
|32
|33
|34
|17
|17
|24
|157
|470
|dubjayswammer
|27
|23
|23
|33
|31
|20
|157
|473
|msch22
|31
|27
|40
|26
|21
|11
|156
|474
|FlyMarthaFly
|17
|39
|31
|17
|22
|29
|155
|475
|DREWBREWSBEER
|24
|42
|17
|33
|24
|14
|154
|476
|INEEDRICE
|30
|34
|27
|30
|15
|16
|152
|476
|frank
|40
|29
|29
|33
|21
|0
|152
|478
|thebadowl
|38
|27
|25
|28
|18
|15
|151
|479
|Jordaninak
|23
|34
|28
|26
|17
|22
|150
|479
|FlyinHawaiian
|43
|29
|22
|24
|22
|10
|150
|481
|GF
|20
|30
|23
|27
|21
|27
|148
|481
|Nswim
|24
|36
|27
|20
|27
|14
|148
|483
|SofiaLucia
|24
|28
|17
|37
|10
|31
|147
|483
|Stinkypete
|30
|27
|19
|27
|23
|21
|147
|485
|Lsp
|20
|33
|34
|23
|14
|22
|146
|485
|Blue
|20
|25
|36
|29
|15
|21
|146
|485
|Nance
|18
|28
|24
|24
|35
|17
|146
|485
|MrBreastroke
|22
|20
|29
|28
|35
|12
|146
|489
|Delz
|16
|30
|25
|30
|23
|21
|145
|490
|SwimacIndy
|23
|29
|29
|18
|26
|17
|142
|490
|Droid
|24
|31
|15
|29
|32
|11
|142
|492
|Your mom
|31
|19
|28
|21
|25
|15
|139
|493
|Ferdinando
|20
|25
|17
|37
|12
|27
|138
|494
|Marco P Italy
|14
|22
|16
|31
|11
|32
|126
|495
|JumboRuss
|25
|19
|11
|27
|26
|8
|116
|496
|Enrique
|25
|20
|12
|22
|14
|20
|113
|497
|ADL
|13
|20
|5
|15
|10
|16
|79
|498
|hu777
|7
|10
|5
|25
|14
|13
|74
|499
|muiravery
|16
|14
|13
|9
|11
|9
|72
|500
|Rossboss6
|14
|9
|1
|12
|18
|2
|56
|501
|Spader
|14
|15
|6
|0
|0
|0
|35
|502
|Joseph
|13
|12
|9
|0
|0
|0
|34
|503
|Njones
|9
|19
|4
|0
|0
|0
|32
|504
|Mashy
|10
|13
|4
|0
|0
|0
|27
|505
|Camilla
|10
|11
|4
|0
|0
|0
|25
Leave a Reply