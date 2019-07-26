Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Speedo/World Championships Pick ‘Em Contest: Day 6 Results

19 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Don’t. Sleep. On. The. Queen. Simone Manuel may not be the World Record holder, the active leader, or even the World leader this season in the women’s 100 free, but once again she is the World Champion. Somehow, she always figures out how to get her hand on the wall first, even against arguably the best women’s sprint duo to have ever coexisted in Cate Campbell and Sarah Sjostrom. They don’t give medals for world rankings, they give them for touching the wall first, and Simone Manuel keeps getting them – now 2 straight World Championships, plus the 2016 Olympic gold.

Over 91% of SwimSwam pick ’em contest entries chose Cate Campbell or Sarah Sjostrom to win gold in the 100 free, and it was instead the American Manuel who came away with the title.

It was another day of upsets in Gwangju, with only 2 pick ’em favorites in 5 events taking titles. One was Anton Chupkov in the men’s 200 breaststroke, who broke the World Record and was chosen to win by over 65% of entries; the other was ironically Yulia Efimova, who defended her 200 breaststroke title in spite of the absence of her chief competitor, Lilly King, who was disqualified in prelims.

One of the underdogs might have been favored had we redone the pick ’em midway through the meet. Evgeny Rylov, for example, has the fastest 100 backstroke of the meet so far (in a mixed medley leadoff) and is a better 200 backstroker, racing against Ryan Murphy, who hasn’t been at his best. Racing without China’s Xu Jiayu, the Asian Games champion, or Mitch Larkin, the Commonwealth Games champion, his selection became much clearer.

Only 4% of choosers picked the Australians, who swam to peak in the men’s 800 free relay, upsetting the on-paper battle between the Americans and the Brits.

Percentages picked correctly, by champion:

  1. Anton Chupkov, Russia – 65.15%
  2. Women’s 200 breast – Yulia Efimova, Russia – 59.60%
  3. Men’s 200 back – Evgeny Rylov, Russia – 28.12%
  4. Women’s 100 free – Simone Manuel, USA – 8.71%
  5. Men’s 800 free relay – Australia – 4.36%

The daily winner GreenHarvey is not eligible for prizes, so the daily prize package will go instead to cphilly.

The overall pick ’em standings have become as unpredictable as the ones in the water – the day 5 leader AFlyer is now in 21st place, and Olaf Podertin has jumped to the lead. This contest is a 400 IM, not a 50 free – even after 2 poor days in a row, Marley09 is hanging on for 3rd place thanks to a good early performance.

Day 6 ONLY Standings:

Rank Screen Name Day 1 points Day 2 points Day 3 points Day 4 points Day 5 points Day 6 points TOTAL POINTS
1 GreenHarvey 43 29 46 34 25 50 227
2 cphilly 44 25 33 21 40 49 212
3 Swimkap 40 29 34 32 43 47 225
3 zalan912 25 27 31 31 17 47 178
3 illons 24 29 39 39 19 47 197
6 Miro 44 24 43 39 33 46 229
7 Gio 46 19 35 29 36 45 210
8 Daden 33 27 28 31 10 44 173
8 LanBlom 31 24 41 34 53 44 227
10 Captain Ahab 44 29 40 40 36 43 232
10 jiyuuhompou 48 35 35 35 24 43 220
10 Daddy 49 25 49 39 35 43 240
13 camelboar 41 31 33 27 28 42 202
13 ocs4 41 25 43 38 35 42 224
13 Trust the math 46 34 45 41 33 42 241
13 Swimmer1984 21 21 22 28 23 42 157
13 BairnOwl 48 21 41 50 32 42 234
18 Kwc95 45 26 32 49 27 41 220
18 Tomahawked 41 26 35 25 22 41 190
18 HAITISWIM 43 33 26 28 30 41 201
18 Ktlegit 40 32 23 36 32 41 204
18 tm71 34 27 33 34 36 41 205
23 West 32 25 35 32 35 40 199
23 +1s 48 27 38 33 33 40 219
23 ced4003 41 21 38 36 29 40 205
23 Mattia 26 24 34 31 24 40 179
23 NEILALIEN 39 25 40 39 22 40 205
23 000DAN 48 29 36 36 31 40 220
23 Dkdkdkdk 40 26 47 39 28 40 220
30 Elwick 49 37 43 39 12 39 219
30 Olaf Podertin 49 32 44 40 41 39 245
30 nbook 49 29 42 35 32 39 226
30 Vìđarr 27 28 36 25 28 39 183
30 Juhiiz 48 27 36 37 32 39 219
30 Hanser Fan 27 21 34 26 36 39 183
30 Mas 45 24 43 31 31 39 213
30 Ntinos swimmer 53 25 46 35 28 39 226
30 Dave Pitt 48 29 20 21 30 39 187
30 Nacho 35 23 28 31 24 39 180
30 Answer Key 49 31 46 32 35 39 232
30 jambalaya 45 27 38 28 25 39 202
30 Germinator 47 26 47 40 44 39 243
30 Daf 36 27 45 34 25 39 206
44 HawkHawk 48 36 33 35 27 38 217
44 BanZai 42 33 37 30 28 38 208
44 Zach_bezella 41 25 46 39 30 38 219
44 MTK 46 31 40 28 31 38 214
44 iLikePsych 39 21 38 37 34 38 207
44 Swimfan05 43 26 38 40 35 38 220
44 monsterbasher 39 29 36 29 30 38 201
44 pilkka777 47 31 38 35 37 38 226
52 SwimSwamJames 42 26 46 36 35 37 222
52 DBSwims 52 32 37 29 41 37 228
52 Hugo Servin 32 26 37 34 12 37 178
52 Steve Lundquist 47 21 48 32 26 37 211
52 Sun Yang’s Hammer 41 36 50 39 27 37 230
52 Marc j 39 27 40 32 35 37 210
52 Arya Stark 44 28 32 38 29 37 208
52 Terrible 36 28 38 27 33 37 199
52 Ryan Wheeler 43 28 27 51 41 37 227
52 RG59 44 34 49 37 26 37 227
52 Paul Baxter 53 28 46 29 34 37 227
52 Benlyn24 49 30 45 35 25 37 221
52 CharlotteHornetsWontPay 45 23 37 34 34 37 210
52 SwimStalker 46 24 44 40 29 37 220
52 Emcakes 44 25 41 30 39 37 216
52 The AllStar 50 26 26 55 31 37 225
68 VictorSerra 41 29 34 29 35 36 204
68 [email protected] 40 31 33 39 29 36 208
68 wht822 40 28 39 31 28 36 202
68 !!!Kirillich!!! 47 35 25 39 29 36 211
68 cesalaur 46 25 35 44 47 36 233
68 SHUstork 48 37 44 37 25 36 227
68 Big Pamp 39 30 46 39 48 36 238
75 🍆🍆 36 28 26 32 29 35 186
75 Togger 41 30 39 30 20 35 195
75 bobbyhurley 41 24 29 37 24 35 190
75 DresselApologist 49 31 43 22 40 35 220
75 Jmah888 34 34 33 36 25 35 197
75 Lane 8 45 23 38 34 34 35 209
75 Collin💀 32 34 30 30 21 35 182
75 Emilio53 31 23 38 24 15 35 166
75 ForestMan 31 27 49 38 38 35 218
75 swimswamswum24 43 30 36 40 34 35 218
75 Lokermotion 38 30 48 30 27 35 208
75 Attacking Wave 49 34 45 34 27 35 224
87 Leo 42 32 30 32 35 34 205
87 SWIMSWAMMER69 33 33 44 36 38 34 218
87 LV Swim 16 19 37 28 31 34 165
87 Neptunian Merman 34 22 29 34 27 34 180
87 Dimitry Lancer 43 35 35 31 18 34 196
87 straya555 50 21 45 49 32 34 231
87 Polo 42 31 50 43 32 34 232
87 . 31 15 31 48 25 34 184
87 ooo 37 28 41 20 25 34 185
87 CantSwim 40 29 44 33 32 34 212
87 Brady Michaels 38 30 39 32 35 34 208
87 Gibbo 50 33 35 24 36 34 212
87 Ian Hale 45 22 32 59 19 34 211
87 Mau 32 25 38 41 18 34 188
87 Jonnyfromcalifornia 40 31 36 23 38 34 202
102 Gen D 46 26 44 33 24 33 206
102 Fjordstudios 41 36 47 37 41 33 235
102 Matt0605 46 32 29 26 25 33 191
102 MikuMeku 46 24 43 28 29 33 203
102 Badeend 47 31 29 29 28 33 197
102 TheSwimsuitGuy 50 28 39 35 37 33 222
102 No 45 28 40 35 41 33 222
102 Emily 31 32 22 26 34 33 178
102 Chaitha D. 47 25 35 26 32 33 198
102 CSP 29 16 34 27 31 33 170
102 Lhatunen 37 37 25 36 43 33 211
102 RonanMcc 42 22 38 38 45 33 218
102 Spike79 35 33 30 44 32 33 207
102 Claudiuscia 25 27 34 48 17 33 184
102 Lambe 26 22 24 38 33 33 176
102 Champ1802 48 22 38 37 20 33 198
102 DRUKSTOP 46 37 34 29 32 33 211
102 AllVol 50 29 16 36 37 33 201
120 gunter 44 31 35 40 38 32 220
120 Susan W 32 31 30 31 28 32 184
120 Giulia 53 29 40 44 37 32 235
120 JoeShmo 42 26 39 32 35 32 206
120 TomSwim 27 25 23 32 26 32 165
120 Davide03 29 38 36 38 28 32 201
120 Patlovesswimming 35 25 49 28 23 32 192
120 Why2flyexist 53 24 47 44 34 32 234
120 Spotted Zebra 45 22 37 28 37 32 201
120 Marco P Italy 14 22 16 31 11 32 126
120 Dancing butterfly🥀 36 19 34 39 20 32 180
120 Definitely Not Sun Yang 52 30 43 29 27 32 213
132 Jesy4swim 42 26 50 25 27 31 201
132 christoph96 44 32 21 22 28 31 178
132 mcroguey 53 27 35 37 29 31 212
132 Student Doctor 48 32 43 32 28 31 214
132 PatrickDaly1 32 30 35 24 46 31 198
132 COOL 38 36 30 27 33 31 195
132 dam94 48 31 54 22 25 31 211
132 SofiaLucia 24 28 17 37 10 31 147
132 Kitshicker 40 27 36 39 34 31 207
132 Yabo 41 24 33 35 27 31 191
132 jgswain88 33 36 33 35 28 31 196
132 ThomoSwims 44 21 30 36 33 31 195
132 H2oSwimTeam 32 30 26 34 14 31 167
132 Marley09 52 35 45 49 30 31 242
146 Coach Rich 50 27 35 28 30 30 200
146 Maplemamba 48 28 38 36 32 30 212
146 Wondertwin 39 42 26 30 34 30 201
146 IMgonnawin 31 25 46 37 48 30 217
146 swimcrzy 32 29 26 35 20 30 172
146 SL 54 29 38 46 30 30 227
146 Mr Piano 27 23 31 28 37 30 176
146 Bob1235 51 32 45 29 39 30 226
146 Poppin Ov 41 17 25 34 22 30 169
146 Good but not Great 45 27 38 26 36 30 202
146 Canadaman11 43 28 26 35 25 30 187
146 [King Crimson] 31 34 33 37 26 30 191
146 LAUREN NEIDIGH 35 29 30 38 33 30 195
146 VonAlek 35 31 26 28 39 30 189
146 EpicDucky 30 27 27 36 36 30 186
146 lucmak2024 35 37 34 35 26 30 197
146 TheDonDome 43 20 31 41 34 30 199
146 cjones0912 40 30 24 24 32 30 180
146 kstrach 43 26 34 32 37 30 202
146 BatistaBomb 39 30 29 24 19 30 171
146 gotarheels 41 28 35 28 24 30 186
146 AnonymousPapaya 50 28 33 26 43 30 210
168 srosenb 34 37 34 28 35 29 197
168 Tangerine Speedo 29 31 23 30 22 29 164
168 FlyMarthaFly 17 39 31 17 22 29 155
168 swimirelandmemes 50 31 44 25 27 29 206
168 jaywins 32 28 26 25 21 29 161
168 sloth 41 23 42 43 34 29 212
168 Retired Jet 43 40 46 38 36 29 232
168 VGM 37 21 40 35 48 29 210
168 jesseajm 42 31 44 30 31 29 207
168 Wumbology 33 28 34 27 28 29 179
178 Beau 35 30 37 30 44 28 204
178 andrea.zam 38 39 39 38 26 28 208
178 EM18 41 36 44 35 37 28 221
178 JaySawk 44 33 40 40 31 28 216
178 Watties 2 0 1 4 40 25 21 19 30 28 163
178 Erik Small 38 29 35 33 46 28 209
178 mahicake 44 32 40 25 37 28 206
178 Sam 46 23 40 49 26 28 212
178 Old Rocket Swimmer 47 29 44 30 27 28 205
178 AustinPoolBoy 40 15 30 22 33 28 168
178 La Cisale di Swimswam 39 22 30 37 27 28 183
178 Jon Rudd’s Barmy Army 43 29 31 40 32 28 203
178 Coach_Sw1mmy 41 26 38 43 32 28 208
178 Thebestmel 43 28 44 38 43 28 224
178 Sun’s Syringe 50 40 44 30 33 28 225
178 turkey23 46 25 43 37 40 28 219
178 Lane11 49 31 40 28 34 28 210
178 Jabroni Peperoni 57 29 42 41 38 28 235
178 Mac L 40 34 42 30 29 28 203
178 rememberyourusername 53 23 24 39 37 28 204
178 Kmaas3 46 31 45 33 35 28 218
178 skip77 34 24 37 21 20 28 164
178 pianoback 51 27 36 39 35 28 216
178 Salvo 38 22 20 36 34 28 178
178 Deanage Dream 38 32 23 31 26 28 178
203 tedmunds22 41 25 26 25 16 27 160
203 MaxN96 37 27 39 30 26 27 186
203 The Real Sam 43 28 30 35 31 27 194
203 Shewy 30 23 35 37 25 27 177
203 GuiRego 45 21 26 29 20 27 168
203 Pea-tear Griffin 42 29 31 37 24 27 190
203 LTyke 31 36 25 29 43 27 191
203 run-dmc 48 27 28 40 26 27 196
203 JonasVo 47 27 43 30 31 27 205
203 Ferdinando 20 25 17 37 12 27 138
203 MIKE_IN_DALLAS 23 38 38 24 30 27 180
203 RP3 47 38 29 27 33 27 201
203 woleai 38 21 40 49 33 27 208
203 Jstephz 35 26 33 32 21 27 174
203 kingjoe 47 31 32 29 35 27 201
203 Fean 48 23 37 30 40 27 205
203 John26 46 27 43 32 27 27 202
203 GF 20 30 23 27 21 27 148
203 DoUEvenLift 45 29 55 29 26 27 211
203 SHUISR 46 25 44 50 31 27 223
203 WV Swammer 35 29 34 31 33 27 189
203 swimwild13 49 33 34 38 26 27 207
203 360 Sports 28 27 39 28 29 27 178
203 Homie 48 27 43 34 51 27 230
203 rmckiernan9 37 33 30 19 41 27 187
228 Nfred38 34 27 30 36 27 26 180
228 Jjjaammmeess 41 24 38 37 23 26 189
228 Yun Sang 40 31 39 22 24 26 182
228 JHS 44 34 30 30 37 26 201
228 MT Wally 36 33 28 34 38 26 195
228 Alwaysgoingup 30 38 34 35 34 26 197
228 Inside Smoke 43 25 29 28 27 26 178
228 CR 45 31 36 35 36 26 209
228 clamastra 43 33 22 38 38 26 200
228 lgoldstein1 44 25 41 27 32 26 195
228 SeaMonster 46 28 39 28 31 26 198
228 T Slizzy 31 24 19 33 31 26 164
228 Fleedle 37 24 36 38 27 26 188
228 WickederFawn 38 25 29 34 25 26 177
228 CTJumbo 48 30 36 32 40 26 212
228 CraigH 28 36 31 29 40 26 190
228 Tomato 43 29 37 32 38 26 205
228 MARKTIELLO 39 30 20 21 29 26 165
228 EOliver 38 30 37 20 29 26 180
228 Niall Taylor 49 34 42 30 48 26 229
228 YouKnow 22 30 42 31 16 26 167
228 Usausausa 45 23 31 20 44 26 189
228 sal 50 31 32 37 20 26 196
228 THEO 42 27 43 33 37 26 208
228 Milan 47 31 35 33 11 26 183
228 Franda 52 36 36 37 31 26 218
228 Bogus 47 28 39 32 36 26 208
228 KMAASTV 32 34 24 33 22 26 171
228 Kwazii 46 22 34 29 30 26 187
228 ORRDU1 38 26 26 37 27 26 180
228 blueabyss1117 34 24 50 44 15 26 193
228 Northh 53 30 36 39 19 26 203
228 DMacNCheez 43 33 43 40 35 26 220
261 JoanC 44 30 32 41 41 25 213
261 Abogala 47 24 46 48 36 25 226
261 hurricanetht 20 34 46 33 22 25 180
261 Edwardsdlmto 44 26 31 28 30 25 184
261 Bevo_14 27 28 35 25 30 25 170
261 takekoins 38 22 16 47 37 25 185
261 TutsCury 51 27 40 34 30 25 207
261 Billybooooooob 42 36 41 28 31 25 203
261 swimjim 43 21 31 25 22 25 167
261 ElleTB 34 23 29 45 33 25 189
261 Airwalk26 25 24 33 29 28 25 164
261 Olé baby 37 24 33 32 31 25 182
261 El Prat 91 43 23 27 33 21 25 172
261 Respect Cecil 27 33 38 25 26 25 174
261 Ppjwlsh99 49 27 46 44 32 25 223
261 Flying Eagle 48 32 43 26 30 25 204
261 TSwimming12 39 35 22 23 30 25 174
261 KiyoKats 46 17 38 31 38 25 195
261 HarrisonA 34 41 47 33 37 25 217
261 Tyrannosaurus Tex 43 23 43 40 30 25 204
261 MegaVaughn13 29 31 40 25 22 25 172
261 YungPete 33 24 38 24 29 25 173
261 IM/Br/Fly 45 22 38 36 31 25 197
284 Shopkins1999 44 29 34 43 38 24 212
284 MK 20 35 21 28 31 24 159
284 NC Swim Fan 34 35 44 33 42 24 212
284 Ol’ Gator 42 25 42 30 23 24 186
284 adrianch218 51 31 31 27 32 24 196
284 Ozarkredbud 49 24 28 27 33 24 185
284 SwimCoachSean 46 34 35 30 43 24 212
284 CCRasnake 28 36 32 27 34 24 181
284 Diego2002 46 32 17 17 42 24 178
284 leonardposa97 25 28 32 41 26 24 176
284 busdt 38 29 39 27 27 24 184
284 CAIONFL 32 33 34 17 17 24 157
284 Ask me about 100% 60 32 41 22 27 24 206
284 Terminator 47 26 44 37 36 24 214
284 Swimbasemom3 41 31 31 33 33 24 193
284 Swish1 39 16 36 36 31 24 182
300 Area51 46 28 38 31 31 23 197
300 distance_swimm 31 27 28 35 22 23 166
300 jumbo737 37 28 30 38 27 23 183
300 Tupperware 31 21 23 35 33 23 166
300 SWIMIIWIN 29 33 41 22 32 23 180
300 Jswa7 33 26 40 33 26 23 181
300 Backstrokebro 43 30 43 36 31 23 206
300 Jack 34 41 31 32 30 23 191
300 Andrew5466 42 26 36 25 29 23 181
300 TIbreakdown 44 34 40 30 44 23 215
300 DragonSwim 44 23 40 20 29 23 179
300 Dawgsjock 42 40 36 31 39 23 211
300 Isaac 54 26 39 34 43 23 219
300 @Devils_Alpha 51 34 30 19 35 23 192
300 50free 32 28 33 34 40 23 190
300 ashao 46 31 35 34 22 23 191
300 Elisabiri 24 34 25 40 18 23 164
300 Julia R 46 27 33 38 24 23 191
300 Amunnn 52 25 46 44 30 23 220
300 Fayth.doc 43 29 31 21 13 23 160
300 Socaladvracer 36 29 34 29 31 23 182
300 Lynchy 56 30 39 29 26 23 203
300 Sportinindc 35 34 28 33 34 23 187
300 tarlo 46 29 45 52 16 23 211
300 Oscarfish 34 28 28 30 25 23 168
300 njones 42 28 34 34 24 23 185
300 The_Turmanator 46 31 38 40 30 23 208
300 Tonto 41 29 37 28 37 23 195
328 Coach Doug_ YSC 41 30 25 18 35 22 171
328 Papa 50 29 25 30 37 22 193
328 N80M80 41 38 34 31 26 22 192
328 Lsp 20 33 34 23 14 22 146
328 Joespiffy 27 29 29 37 31 22 175
328 CaribbeanSwimmer 49 36 39 32 38 22 216
328 Joetibbetts 43 25 34 30 20 22 174
328 MeetMobileMasterBass 45 25 32 35 37 22 196
328 RelaxSwim 46 35 36 29 35 22 203
328 5 More Meters 47 33 35 31 24 22 192
328 Jordaninak 23 34 28 26 17 22 150
328 Samesame 45 25 23 54 30 22 199
328 bladam 44 33 37 35 58 22 229
328 Lemon 26 25 38 38 30 22 179
328 Lil’Sebastiens Memorial Service 43 34 25 25 33 22 182
343 baileyryansmith 45 27 37 42 34 21 206
343 Swimnerd 53 29 26 30 47 21 206
343 Couloir 47 24 34 34 34 21 194
343 jzwierzy 31 26 36 18 31 21 163
343 Dantheman 53 34 42 37 30 21 217
343 Dan G 42 31 31 38 26 21 189
343 Wendy 14 25 27 33 48 21 168
343 Waterworks 28 20 31 36 43 21 179
343 Mike the best 56 35 45 41 33 21 231
343 Eouai 42 21 33 34 27 21 178
343 Blue 20 25 36 29 15 21 146
343 Verram 33 26 41 22 26 21 169
343 DS99 37 32 32 42 31 21 195
343 Stinkypete 30 27 19 27 23 21 147
343 Delz 16 30 25 30 23 21 145
343 Gabriel Guerra 46 31 40 34 43 21 215
343 theofficialpec 37 29 36 47 29 21 199
343 Caleb.1650 30 33 39 15 27 21 165
343 Goldfish 17 36 20 33 32 21 159
343 Ajansz 36 31 29 47 29 21 193
343 KzooHowy 50 31 31 26 36 21 195
343 Ph00sh 36 25 34 22 33 21 171
365 R-Dub 43 31 38 32 44 20 208
365 aceiknow 38 34 39 40 31 20 202
365 The Village People 43 24 24 28 48 20 187
365 WIBuckyBadger 24 38 29 25 33 20 169
365 Chipi 38 32 32 28 28 20 178
365 Voyges 20 33 26 22 39 20 160
365 Swimdaver 42 22 36 35 43 20 198
365 Blastoff 43 23 30 23 35 20 174
365 dubjayswammer 27 23 23 33 31 20 157
365 Jackw 38 28 44 42 31 20 203
365 CALVINO 43 32 34 31 38 20 198
365 Enrique 25 20 12 22 14 20 113
365 HOYA13 39 31 31 34 33 20 188
365 Carlos Torres 39 29 30 35 21 20 174
365 harry7 56 30 34 35 20 20 195
365 Paddy 41 34 33 49 21 20 198
365 Conor 43 33 31 27 28 20 182
365 NAZ92 42 25 34 50 47 20 218
365 cs072019 45 35 42 34 30 20 206
365 Holland Hawkeye 32 26 25 35 23 20 161
385 Outside Smoke 51 35 47 41 35 19 228
385 PianoMan 49 29 36 36 31 19 200
385 RobE Wan 30 43 42 26 29 19 189
385 swimmermama 45 34 43 37 29 19 207
385 Urlando Magic 50 24 40 33 38 19 204
385 Billkeyaz 42 28 31 42 22 19 184
385 Natelzr 21 22 37 35 33 19 167
385 Splash 28 30 34 44 28 19 183
385 Dubrowski 37 32 30 19 37 19 174
385 Rj0789 30 43 27 28 27 19 174
385 Kylemow 36 32 27 31 28 19 173
385 Charge 42 22 35 31 40 19 189
385 Lukas 42 39 36 24 38 19 198
385 JacKemp 50 34 36 34 23 19 196
385 sharkmustswim1965 42 35 36 20 41 19 193
385 SnakeEyes 34 28 39 35 31 19 186
385 [email protected] 46 26 32 50 37 19 210
402 Muddy Canary 44 25 34 21 26 18 168
402 Jack Luna 41 32 29 32 46 18 198
402 P8N 47 28 34 36 36 18 199
402 COVFEFE 48 23 27 24 45 18 185
402 YeahYeah 41 34 37 41 26 18 197
402 COACHDLING 36 23 30 38 19 18 164
402 Swoppa 48 32 35 34 41 18 208
402 yayeet 40 34 36 25 32 18 185
402 Smithfam6 23 40 27 26 28 18 162
411 Zackfell35 47 24 29 38 42 17 197
411 rossini 45 28 38 34 34 17 196
411 FlipTurnAround 47 33 30 22 13 17 162
411 KarstenOLY 50 34 38 35 42 17 216
411 BJCswimming 47 30 37 31 50 17 212
411 Chad Le Clos Dad 44 20 30 36 30 17 177
411 nsamra213 36 26 29 27 37 17 172
411 Fishballssss 49 35 24 25 40 17 190
411 Patrick H 41 32 28 26 19 17 163
411 Nick Lapointe 41 36 40 22 24 17 180
411 OU-Anders 42 24 28 26 35 17 172
411 Jiggs 21 30 34 28 43 17 173
411 SwimacIndy 23 29 29 18 26 17 142
411 Nance 18 28 24 24 35 17 146
411 houdini21 32 36 30 35 35 17 185
411 AFlyer 45 37 35 45 50 17 229
411 snarksnrek 43 33 36 26 37 17 192
411 Jjohnny18 30 32 37 16 42 17 174
411 Mikep1534 32 36 35 29 38 17 187
411 Marie 46 27 35 47 33 17 205
411 DesertChaplain 50 29 31 27 27 17 181
411 Schafs 46 23 47 37 31 17 201
411 brice8904 38 37 34 37 27 17 190
411 ComerfordFan 31 32 33 30 41 17 184
411 SeanSwim 51 33 42 33 32 17 208
411 dunc1952 36 30 41 35 35 17 194
437 Morphyism 35 31 32 36 34 16 184
437 Reud 42 28 33 29 29 16 177
437 INEEDRICE 30 34 27 30 15 16 152
437 Swimnerdguy 46 28 38 20 45 16 193
437 Steph00 33 30 29 29 36 16 173
437 BeasNeez 41 30 23 30 20 16 160
437 allezlesbleu(e)s 35 31 23 40 32 16 177
437 Ous is King 62 23 40 35 38 16 214
437 MisterDWY 39 38 35 32 40 16 200
437 Crumblingtemple 31 18 29 42 36 16 172
437 orangedude13 44 31 28 38 38 16 195
437 swimfastlittlefishies 43 27 34 28 36 16 184
437 ADL 13 20 5 15 10 16 79
437 Rocket92 46 29 38 32 23 16 184
437 Kzoo WhiteClaw Sommelier 35 30 34 36 45 16 196
437 Don’tGetDFL 35 33 22 34 27 16 167
437 MIKYswim 33 37 25 27 23 16 161
437 Moo-Moo-of-Mae 51 33 44 40 31 16 215
455 1001pools 27 35 19 41 30 15 167
455 Invux 43 28 30 33 37 15 186
455 EMH16 49 35 47 34 30 15 210
455 thebadowl 38 27 25 28 18 15 151
455 PapiHector 40 30 29 34 34 15 182
455 Lou95 43 39 20 17 29 15 163
455 Ferb 39 25 31 37 24 15 171
455 Nlac-Matt 41 29 27 19 38 15 169
455 JM90 37 30 30 33 31 15 176
455 CarterPyle 48 30 26 22 35 15 176
455 Porterico 46 27 31 32 44 15 195
455 Your mom 31 19 28 21 25 15 139
467 Wyllz 43 30 31 27 40 14 185
467 GB Masters Swimmer 44 31 29 20 30 14 168
467 Nswim 24 36 27 20 27 14 148
467 est0202 50 32 21 33 21 14 171
467 Sun Yang’s Hammer 38 24 32 23 32 14 163
467 CoachMac 38 42 44 36 10 14 184
467 DREWBREWSBEER 24 42 17 33 24 14 154
467 LillyQueen 32 31 28 27 27 14 159
467 SpeedyMcAwesome 33 31 17 46 18 14 159
476 lkc5 43 35 37 33 25 13 186
476 hu777 7 10 5 25 14 13 74
476 Kaiz43 43 36 39 31 33 13 195
476 SAus 44 36 38 29 32 13 192
480 Swim or Die 39 41 32 27 24 12 175
480 Fuzzy Luscious 36 30 35 26 29 12 168
480 nickim317 39 33 36 27 39 12 186
480 MrBreastroke 22 20 29 28 35 12 146
484 msch22 31 27 40 26 21 11 156
484 JRLswim 40 21 42 39 25 11 178
484 Droid 24 31 15 29 32 11 142
484 Crsmama 42 31 28 21 27 11 160
484 swammer 37 20 34 35 33 11 170
484 RJA 37 28 35 29 43 11 183
490 FlyinHawaiian 43 29 22 24 22 10 150
490 OldSwimmer1650 36 36 28 28 41 10 179
490 SonnySwim 52 28 36 31 28 10 185
493 Pandacatswim 43 49 27 31 35 9 194
493 muiravery 16 14 13 9 11 9 72
495 JumboRuss 25 19 11 27 26 8 116
496 kennedy 35 25 40 32 21 7 160
497 Rossboss6 14 9 1 12 18 2 56
498 Swimfan05 43 30 47 26 23 0 169
498 Spader 14 15 6 0 0 0 35
498 Mikey 41 24 39 31 27 0 162
498 Mashy 10 13 4 0 0 0 27
498 Camilla 10 11 4 0 0 0 25
498 Njones 9 19 4 0 0 0 32
498 frank 40 29 29 33 21 0 152
498 Joseph 13 12 9 0 0 0 34

Overall Standings After Day 6:

Rank Screen Name Day 1 points Day 2 points Day 3 points Day 4 points Day 5 points Day 6 points TOTAL POINTS
1 Olaf Podertin 49 32 44 40 41 39 245
2 Germinator 47 26 47 40 44 39 243
3 Marley09 52 35 45 49 30 31 242
4 Trust the math 46 34 45 41 33 42 241
5 Daddy 49 25 49 39 35 43 240
6 Big Pamp 39 30 46 39 48 36 238
7 Fjordstudios 41 36 47 37 41 33 235
7 Giulia 53 29 40 44 37 32 235
7 Jabroni Peperoni 57 29 42 41 38 28 235
10 BairnOwl 48 21 41 50 32 42 234
10 Why2flyexist 53 24 47 44 34 32 234
12 cesalaur 46 25 35 44 47 36 233
13 Captain Ahab 44 29 40 40 36 43 232
13 Answer Key 49 31 46 32 35 39 232
13 Polo 42 31 50 43 32 34 232
13 Retired Jet 43 40 46 38 36 29 232
17 straya555 50 21 45 49 32 34 231
17 Mike the best 56 35 45 41 33 21 231
19 Sun Yang’s Hammer 41 36 50 39 27 37 230
19 Homie 48 27 43 34 51 27 230
21 Miro 44 24 43 39 33 46 229
21 Niall Taylor 49 34 42 30 48 26 229
21 bladam 44 33 37 35 58 22 229
21 AFlyer 45 37 35 45 50 17 229
25 DBSwims 52 32 37 29 41 37 228
25 Outside Smoke 51 35 47 41 35 19 228
27 GreenHarvey 43 29 46 34 25 50 227
27 LanBlom 31 24 41 34 53 44 227
27 Ryan Wheeler 43 28 27 51 41 37 227
27 RG59 44 34 49 37 26 37 227
27 Paul Baxter 53 28 46 29 34 37 227
27 SHUstork 48 37 44 37 25 36 227
27 SL 54 29 38 46 30 30 227
34 nbook 49 29 42 35 32 39 226
34 Ntinos swimmer 53 25 46 35 28 39 226
34 pilkka777 47 31 38 35 37 38 226
34 Bob1235 51 32 45 29 39 30 226
34 Abogala 47 24 46 48 36 25 226
39 Swimkap 40 29 34 32 43 47 225
39 The AllStar 50 26 26 55 31 37 225
39 Sun’s Syringe 50 40 44 30 33 28 225
42 ocs4 41 25 43 38 35 42 224
42 Attacking Wave 49 34 45 34 27 35 224
42 Thebestmel 43 28 44 38 43 28 224
45 SHUISR 46 25 44 50 31 27 223
45 Ppjwlsh99 49 27 46 44 32 25 223
47 SwimSwamJames 42 26 46 36 35 37 222
47 TheSwimsuitGuy 50 28 39 35 37 33 222
47 No 45 28 40 35 41 33 222
50 Benlyn24 49 30 45 35 25 37 221
50 EM18 41 36 44 35 37 28 221
52 jiyuuhompou 48 35 35 35 24 43 220
52 Kwc95 45 26 32 49 27 41 220
52 000DAN 48 29 36 36 31 40 220
52 Dkdkdkdk 40 26 47 39 28 40 220
52 Swimfan05 43 26 38 40 35 38 220
52 SwimStalker 46 24 44 40 29 37 220
52 DresselApologist 49 31 43 22 40 35 220
52 gunter 44 31 35 40 38 32 220
52 DMacNCheez 43 33 43 40 35 26 220
52 Amunnn 52 25 46 44 30 23 220
62 +1s 48 27 38 33 33 40 219
62 Elwick 49 37 43 39 12 39 219
62 Juhiiz 48 27 36 37 32 39 219
62 Zach_bezella 41 25 46 39 30 38 219
62 turkey23 46 25 43 37 40 28 219
62 Isaac 54 26 39 34 43 23 219
68 ForestMan 31 27 49 38 38 35 218
68 swimswamswum24 43 30 36 40 34 35 218
68 SWIMSWAMMER69 33 33 44 36 38 34 218
68 RonanMcc 42 22 38 38 45 33 218
68 Kmaas3 46 31 45 33 35 28 218
68 Franda 52 36 36 37 31 26 218
68 NAZ92 42 25 34 50 47 20 218
75 HawkHawk 48 36 33 35 27 38 217
75 IMgonnawin 31 25 46 37 48 30 217
75 HarrisonA 34 41 47 33 37 25 217
75 Dantheman 53 34 42 37 30 21 217
79 Emcakes 44 25 41 30 39 37 216
79 JaySawk 44 33 40 40 31 28 216
79 pianoback 51 27 36 39 35 28 216
79 CaribbeanSwimmer 49 36 39 32 38 22 216
79 KarstenOLY 50 34 38 35 42 17 216
84 TIbreakdown 44 34 40 30 44 23 215
84 Gabriel Guerra 46 31 40 34 43 21 215
84 Moo-Moo-of-Mae 51 33 44 40 31 16 215
87 MTK 46 31 40 28 31 38 214
87 Student Doctor 48 32 43 32 28 31 214
87 Terminator 47 26 44 37 36 24 214
87 Ous is King 62 23 40 35 38 16 214
91 Mas 45 24 43 31 31 39 213
91 Definitely Not Sun Yang 52 30 43 29 27 32 213
91 JoanC 44 30 32 41 41 25 213
94 cphilly 44 25 33 21 40 49 212
94 CantSwim 40 29 44 33 32 34 212
94 Gibbo 50 33 35 24 36 34 212
94 mcroguey 53 27 35 37 29 31 212
94 Maplemamba 48 28 38 36 32 30 212
94 sloth 41 23 42 43 34 29 212
94 Sam 46 23 40 49 26 28 212
94 CTJumbo 48 30 36 32 40 26 212
94 Shopkins1999 44 29 34 43 38 24 212
94 NC Swim Fan 34 35 44 33 42 24 212
94 SwimCoachSean 46 34 35 30 43 24 212
94 BJCswimming 47 30 37 31 50 17 212
106 Steve Lundquist 47 21 48 32 26 37 211
106 !!!Kirillich!!! 47 35 25 39 29 36 211
106 Ian Hale 45 22 32 59 19 34 211
106 Lhatunen 37 37 25 36 43 33 211
106 DRUKSTOP 46 37 34 29 32 33 211
106 dam94 48 31 54 22 25 31 211
106 DoUEvenLift 45 29 55 29 26 27 211
106 Dawgsjock 42 40 36 31 39 23 211
106 tarlo 46 29 45 52 16 23 211
115 Gio 46 19 35 29 36 45 210
115 Marc j 39 27 40 32 35 37 210
115 CharlotteHornetsWontPay 45 23 37 34 34 37 210
115 AnonymousPapaya 50 28 33 26 43 30 210
115 VGM 37 21 40 35 48 29 210
115 Lane11 49 31 40 28 34 28 210
115 [email protected] 46 26 32 50 37 19 210
115 EMH16 49 35 47 34 30 15 210
123 Lane 8 45 23 38 34 34 35 209
123 Erik Small 38 29 35 33 46 28 209
123 CR 45 31 36 35 36 26 209
126 BanZai 42 33 37 30 28 38 208
126 Arya Stark 44 28 32 38 29 37 208
126 [email protected] 40 31 33 39 29 36 208
126 Lokermotion 38 30 48 30 27 35 208
126 Brady Michaels 38 30 39 32 35 34 208
126 andrea.zam 38 39 39 38 26 28 208
126 Coach_Sw1mmy 41 26 38 43 32 28 208
126 woleai 38 21 40 49 33 27 208
126 THEO 42 27 43 33 37 26 208
126 Bogus 47 28 39 32 36 26 208
126 The_Turmanator 46 31 38 40 30 23 208
126 R-Dub 43 31 38 32 44 20 208
126 Swoppa 48 32 35 34 41 18 208
126 SeanSwim 51 33 42 33 32 17 208
140 iLikePsych 39 21 38 37 34 38 207
140 Spike79 35 33 30 44 32 33 207
140 Kitshicker 40 27 36 39 34 31 207
140 jesseajm 42 31 44 30 31 29 207
140 swimwild13 49 33 34 38 26 27 207
140 TutsCury 51 27 40 34 30 25 207
140 swimmermama 45 34 43 37 29 19 207
147 Daf 36 27 45 34 25 39 206
147 Gen D 46 26 44 33 24 33 206
147 JoeShmo 42 26 39 32 35 32 206
147 swimirelandmemes 50 31 44 25 27 29 206
147 mahicake 44 32 40 25 37 28 206
147 Ask me about 100% 60 32 41 22 27 24 206
147 Backstrokebro 43 30 43 36 31 23 206
147 baileyryansmith 45 27 37 42 34 21 206
147 Swimnerd 53 29 26 30 47 21 206
147 cs072019 45 35 42 34 30 20 206
157 tm71 34 27 33 34 36 41 205
157 ced4003 41 21 38 36 29 40 205
157 NEILALIEN 39 25 40 39 22 40 205
157 Leo 42 32 30 32 35 34 205
157 Old Rocket Swimmer 47 29 44 30 27 28 205
157 JonasVo 47 27 43 30 31 27 205
157 Fean 48 23 37 30 40 27 205
157 Tomato 43 29 37 32 38 26 205
157 Marie 46 27 35 47 33 17 205
166 Ktlegit 40 32 23 36 32 41 204
166 VictorSerra 41 29 34 29 35 36 204
166 Beau 35 30 37 30 44 28 204
166 rememberyourusername 53 23 24 39 37 28 204
166 Flying Eagle 48 32 43 26 30 25 204
166 Tyrannosaurus Tex 43 23 43 40 30 25 204
166 Urlando Magic 50 24 40 33 38 19 204
173 MikuMeku 46 24 43 28 29 33 203
173 Jon Rudd’s Barmy Army 43 29 31 40 32 28 203
173 Mac L 40 34 42 30 29 28 203
173 Northh 53 30 36 39 19 26 203
173 Billybooooooob 42 36 41 28 31 25 203
173 Lynchy 56 30 39 29 26 23 203
173 RelaxSwim 46 35 36 29 35 22 203
173 Jackw 38 28 44 42 31 20 203
181 camelboar 41 31 33 27 28 42 202
181 jambalaya 45 27 38 28 25 39 202
181 wht822 40 28 39 31 28 36 202
181 Jonnyfromcalifornia 40 31 36 23 38 34 202
181 Good but not Great 45 27 38 26 36 30 202
181 kstrach 43 26 34 32 37 30 202
181 John26 46 27 43 32 27 27 202
181 aceiknow 38 34 39 40 31 20 202
189 HAITISWIM 43 33 26 28 30 41 201
189 monsterbasher 39 29 36 29 30 38 201
189 AllVol 50 29 16 36 37 33 201
189 Davide03 29 38 36 38 28 32 201
189 Spotted Zebra 45 22 37 28 37 32 201
189 Jesy4swim 42 26 50 25 27 31 201
189 Wondertwin 39 42 26 30 34 30 201
189 RP3 47 38 29 27 33 27 201
189 kingjoe 47 31 32 29 35 27 201
189 JHS 44 34 30 30 37 26 201
189 Schafs 46 23 47 37 31 17 201
200 Coach Rich 50 27 35 28 30 30 200
200 clamastra 43 33 22 38 38 26 200
200 PianoMan 49 29 36 36 31 19 200
200 MisterDWY 39 38 35 32 40 16 200
204 West 32 25 35 32 35 40 199
204 Terrible 36 28 38 27 33 37 199
204 TheDonDome 43 20 31 41 34 30 199
204 Samesame 45 25 23 54 30 22 199
204 theofficialpec 37 29 36 47 29 21 199
204 P8N 47 28 34 36 36 18 199
210 Chaitha D. 47 25 35 26 32 33 198
210 Champ1802 48 22 38 37 20 33 198
210 PatrickDaly1 32 30 35 24 46 31 198
210 SeaMonster 46 28 39 28 31 26 198
210 Swimdaver 42 22 36 35 43 20 198
210 CALVINO 43 32 34 31 38 20 198
210 Paddy 41 34 33 49 21 20 198
210 Lukas 42 39 36 24 38 19 198
210 Jack Luna 41 32 29 32 46 18 198
219 illons 24 29 39 39 19 47 197
219 Jmah888 34 34 33 36 25 35 197
219 Badeend 47 31 29 29 28 33 197
219 lucmak2024 35 37 34 35 26 30 197
219 srosenb 34 37 34 28 35 29 197
219 Alwaysgoingup 30 38 34 35 34 26 197
219 IM/Br/Fly 45 22 38 36 31 25 197
219 Area51 46 28 38 31 31 23 197
219 YeahYeah 41 34 37 41 26 18 197
219 Zackfell35 47 24 29 38 42 17 197
229 Dimitry Lancer 43 35 35 31 18 34 196
229 jgswain88 33 36 33 35 28 31 196
229 run-dmc 48 27 28 40 26 27 196
229 sal 50 31 32 37 20 26 196
229 adrianch218 51 31 31 27 32 24 196
229 MeetMobileMasterBass 45 25 32 35 37 22 196
229 JacKemp 50 34 36 34 23 19 196
229 rossini 45 28 38 34 34 17 196
229 Kzoo WhiteClaw Sommelier 35 30 34 36 45 16 196
238 Togger 41 30 39 30 20 35 195
238 COOL 38 36 30 27 33 31 195
238 ThomoSwims 44 21 30 36 33 31 195
238 LAUREN NEIDIGH 35 29 30 38 33 30 195
238 MT Wally 36 33 28 34 38 26 195
238 lgoldstein1 44 25 41 27 32 26 195
238 KiyoKats 46 17 38 31 38 25 195
238 Tonto 41 29 37 28 37 23 195
238 DS99 37 32 32 42 31 21 195
238 KzooHowy 50 31 31 26 36 21 195
238 harry7 56 30 34 35 20 20 195
238 orangedude13 44 31 28 38 38 16 195
238 Porterico 46 27 31 32 44 15 195
238 Kaiz43 43 36 39 31 33 13 195
252 The Real Sam 43 28 30 35 31 27 194
252 Couloir 47 24 34 34 34 21 194
252 dunc1952 36 30 41 35 35 17 194
252 Pandacatswim 43 49 27 31 35 9 194
256 blueabyss1117 34 24 50 44 15 26 193
256 Swimbasemom3 41 31 31 33 33 24 193
256 Papa 50 29 25 30 37 22 193
256 Ajansz 36 31 29 47 29 21 193
256 sharkmustswim1965 42 35 36 20 41 19 193
256 Swimnerdguy 46 28 38 20 45 16 193
262 Patlovesswimming 35 25 49 28 23 32 192
262 @Devils_Alpha 51 34 30 19 35 23 192
262 N80M80 41 38 34 31 26 22 192
262 5 More Meters 47 33 35 31 24 22 192
262 snarksnrek 43 33 36 26 37 17 192
262 SAus 44 36 38 29 32 13 192
268 Matt0605 46 32 29 26 25 33 191
268 Yabo 41 24 33 35 27 31 191
268 [King Crimson] 31 34 33 37 26 30 191
268 LTyke 31 36 25 29 43 27 191
268 Jack 34 41 31 32 30 23 191
268 ashao 46 31 35 34 22 23 191
268 Julia R 46 27 33 38 24 23 191
275 Tomahawked 41 26 35 25 22 41 190
275 bobbyhurley 41 24 29 37 24 35 190
275 Pea-tear Griffin 42 29 31 37 24 27 190
275 CraigH 28 36 31 29 40 26 190
275 50free 32 28 33 34 40 23 190
275 Fishballssss 49 35 24 25 40 17 190
275 brice8904 38 37 34 37 27 17 190
282 VonAlek 35 31 26 28 39 30 189
282 WV Swammer 35 29 34 31 33 27 189
282 Jjjaammmeess 41 24 38 37 23 26 189
282 Usausausa 45 23 31 20 44 26 189
282 ElleTB 34 23 29 45 33 25 189
282 Dan G 42 31 31 38 26 21 189
282 RobE Wan 30 43 42 26 29 19 189
282 Charge 42 22 35 31 40 19 189
290 Mau 32 25 38 41 18 34 188
290 Fleedle 37 24 36 38 27 26 188
290 HOYA13 39 31 31 34 33 20 188
293 Dave Pitt 48 29 20 21 30 39 187
293 Canadaman11 43 28 26 35 25 30 187
293 rmckiernan9 37 33 30 19 41 27 187
293 Kwazii 46 22 34 29 30 26 187
293 Sportinindc 35 34 28 33 34 23 187
293 The Village People 43 24 24 28 48 20 187
293 Mikep1534 32 36 35 29 38 17 187
300 🍆🍆 36 28 26 32 29 35 186
300 EpicDucky 30 27 27 36 36 30 186
300 gotarheels 41 28 35 28 24 30 186
300 MaxN96 37 27 39 30 26 27 186
300 Ol’ Gator 42 25 42 30 23 24 186
300 SnakeEyes 34 28 39 35 31 19 186
300 Invux 43 28 30 33 37 15 186
300 lkc5 43 35 37 33 25 13 186
300 nickim317 39 33 36 27 39 12 186
309 ooo 37 28 41 20 25 34 185
309 takekoins 38 22 16 47 37 25 185
309 Ozarkredbud 49 24 28 27 33 24 185
309 njones 42 28 34 34 24 23 185
309 COVFEFE 48 23 27 24 45 18 185
309 yayeet 40 34 36 25 32 18 185
309 houdini21 32 36 30 35 35 17 185
309 Wyllz 43 30 31 27 40 14 185
309 SonnySwim 52 28 36 31 28 10 185
318 . 31 15 31 48 25 34 184
318 Claudiuscia 25 27 34 48 17 33 184
318 Susan W 32 31 30 31 28 32 184
318 Edwardsdlmto 44 26 31 28 30 25 184
318 busdt 38 29 39 27 27 24 184
318 Billkeyaz 42 28 31 42 22 19 184
318 ComerfordFan 31 32 33 30 41 17 184
318 Morphyism 35 31 32 36 34 16 184
318 swimfastlittlefishies 43 27 34 28 36 16 184
318 Rocket92 46 29 38 32 23 16 184
318 CoachMac 38 42 44 36 10 14 184
329 Vìđarr 27 28 36 25 28 39 183
329 Hanser Fan 27 21 34 26 36 39 183
329 La Cisale di Swimswam 39 22 30 37 27 28 183
329 Milan 47 31 35 33 11 26 183
329 jumbo737 37 28 30 38 27 23 183
329 Splash 28 30 34 44 28 19 183
329 RJA 37 28 35 29 43 11 183
336 Collin💀 32 34 30 30 21 35 182
336 Yun Sang 40 31 39 22 24 26 182
336 Olé baby 37 24 33 32 31 25 182
336 Swish1 39 16 36 36 31 24 182
336 Socaladvracer 36 29 34 29 31 23 182
336 Lil’Sebastiens Memorial Service 43 34 25 25 33 22 182
336 Conor 43 33 31 27 28 20 182
336 PapiHector 40 30 29 34 34 15 182
344 CCRasnake 28 36 32 27 34 24 181
344 Jswa7 33 26 40 33 26 23 181
344 Andrew5466 42 26 36 25 29 23 181
344 DesertChaplain 50 29 31 27 27 17 181
348 Nacho 35 23 28 31 24 39 180
348 Neptunian Merman 34 22 29 34 27 34 180
348 Dancing butterfly🥀 36 19 34 39 20 32 180
348 cjones0912 40 30 24 24 32 30 180
348 MIKE_IN_DALLAS 23 38 38 24 30 27 180
348 Nfred38 34 27 30 36 27 26 180
348 EOliver 38 30 37 20 29 26 180
348 ORRDU1 38 26 26 37 27 26 180
348 hurricanetht 20 34 46 33 22 25 180
348 SWIMIIWIN 29 33 41 22 32 23 180
348 Nick Lapointe 41 36 40 22 24 17 180
359 Mattia 26 24 34 31 24 40 179
359 Wumbology 33 28 34 27 28 29 179
359 DragonSwim 44 23 40 20 29 23 179
359 Lemon 26 25 38 38 30 22 179
359 Waterworks 28 20 31 36 43 21 179
359 OldSwimmer1650 36 36 28 28 41 10 179
365 zalan912 25 27 31 31 17 47 178
365 Hugo Servin 32 26 37 34 12 37 178
365 Emily 31 32 22 26 34 33 178
365 christoph96 44 32 21 22 28 31 178
365 Salvo 38 22 20 36 34 28 178
365 Deanage Dream 38 32 23 31 26 28 178
365 360 Sports 28 27 39 28 29 27 178
365 Inside Smoke 43 25 29 28 27 26 178
365 Diego2002 46 32 17 17 42 24 178
365 Eouai 42 21 33 34 27 21 178
365 Chipi 38 32 32 28 28 20 178
365 JRLswim 40 21 42 39 25 11 178
377 Shewy 30 23 35 37 25 27 177
377 WickederFawn 38 25 29 34 25 26 177
377 Chad Le Clos Dad 44 20 30 36 30 17 177
377 Reud 42 28 33 29 29 16 177
377 allezlesbleu(e)s 35 31 23 40 32 16 177
382 Lambe 26 22 24 38 33 33 176
382 Mr Piano 27 23 31 28 37 30 176
382 leonardposa97 25 28 32 41 26 24 176
382 JM90 37 30 30 33 31 15 176
382 CarterPyle 48 30 26 22 35 15 176
387 Joespiffy 27 29 29 37 31 22 175
387 Swim or Die 39 41 32 27 24 12 175
389 Jstephz 35 26 33 32 21 27 174
389 Respect Cecil 27 33 38 25 26 25 174
389 TSwimming12 39 35 22 23 30 25 174
389 Joetibbetts 43 25 34 30 20 22 174
389 Blastoff 43 23 30 23 35 20 174
389 Carlos Torres 39 29 30 35 21 20 174
389 Dubrowski 37 32 30 19 37 19 174
389 Rj0789 30 43 27 28 27 19 174
389 Jjohnny18 30 32 37 16 42 17 174
398 Daden 33 27 28 31 10 44 173
398 YungPete 33 24 38 24 29 25 173
398 Kylemow 36 32 27 31 28 19 173
398 Jiggs 21 30 34 28 43 17 173
398 Steph00 33 30 29 29 36 16 173
403 swimcrzy 32 29 26 35 20 30 172
403 El Prat 91 43 23 27 33 21 25 172
403 MegaVaughn13 29 31 40 25 22 25 172
403 nsamra213 36 26 29 27 37 17 172
403 OU-Anders 42 24 28 26 35 17 172
403 Crumblingtemple 31 18 29 42 36 16 172
409 BatistaBomb 39 30 29 24 19 30 171
409 KMAASTV 32 34 24 33 22 26 171
409 Coach Doug_ YSC 41 30 25 18 35 22 171
409 Ph00sh 36 25 34 22 33 21 171
409 Ferb 39 25 31 37 24 15 171
409 est0202 50 32 21 33 21 14 171
415 CSP 29 16 34 27 31 33 170
415 Bevo_14 27 28 35 25 30 25 170
415 swammer 37 20 34 35 33 11 170
418 Poppin Ov 41 17 25 34 22 30 169
418 Verram 33 26 41 22 26 21 169
418 WIBuckyBadger 24 38 29 25 33 20 169
418 Nlac-Matt 41 29 27 19 38 15 169
418 Swimfan05 43 30 47 26 23 0 169
423 AustinPoolBoy 40 15 30 22 33 28 168
423 GuiRego 45 21 26 29 20 27 168
423 Oscarfish 34 28 28 30 25 23 168
423 Wendy 14 25 27 33 48 21 168
423 Muddy Canary 44 25 34 21 26 18 168
423 GB Masters Swimmer 44 31 29 20 30 14 168
423 Fuzzy Luscious 36 30 35 26 29 12 168
430 H2oSwimTeam 32 30 26 34 14 31 167
430 YouKnow 22 30 42 31 16 26 167
430 swimjim 43 21 31 25 22 25 167
430 Natelzr 21 22 37 35 33 19 167
430 Don’tGetDFL 35 33 22 34 27 16 167
430 1001pools 27 35 19 41 30 15 167
436 Emilio53 31 23 38 24 15 35 166
436 distance_swimm 31 27 28 35 22 23 166
436 Tupperware 31 21 23 35 33 23 166
439 LV Swim 16 19 37 28 31 34 165
439 TomSwim 27 25 23 32 26 32 165
439 MARKTIELLO 39 30 20 21 29 26 165
439 Caleb.1650 30 33 39 15 27 21 165
443 Tangerine Speedo 29 31 23 30 22 29 164
443 skip77 34 24 37 21 20 28 164
443 T Slizzy 31 24 19 33 31 26 164
443 Airwalk26 25 24 33 29 28 25 164
443 Elisabiri 24 34 25 40 18 23 164
443 COACHDLING 36 23 30 38 19 18 164
449 Watties 2 0 1 4 40 25 21 19 30 28 163
449 jzwierzy 31 26 36 18 31 21 163
449 Patrick H 41 32 28 26 19 17 163
449 Lou95 43 39 20 17 29 15 163
449 Sun Yang’s Hammer 38 24 32 23 32 14 163
454 Smithfam6 23 40 27 26 28 18 162
454 FlipTurnAround 47 33 30 22 13 17 162
454 Mikey 41 24 39 31 27 0 162
457 jaywins 32 28 26 25 21 29 161
457 Holland Hawkeye 32 26 25 35 23 20 161
457 MIKYswim 33 37 25 27 23 16 161
460 tedmunds22 41 25 26 25 16 27 160
460 Fayth.doc 43 29 31 21 13 23 160
460 Voyges 20 33 26 22 39 20 160
460 BeasNeez 41 30 23 30 20 16 160
460 Crsmama 42 31 28 21 27 11 160
460 kennedy 35 25 40 32 21 7 160
466 MK 20 35 21 28 31 24 159
466 Goldfish 17 36 20 33 32 21 159
466 LillyQueen 32 31 28 27 27 14 159
466 SpeedyMcAwesome 33 31 17 46 18 14 159
470 Swimmer1984 21 21 22 28 23 42 157
470 CAIONFL 32 33 34 17 17 24 157
470 dubjayswammer 27 23 23 33 31 20 157
473 msch22 31 27 40 26 21 11 156
474 FlyMarthaFly 17 39 31 17 22 29 155
475 DREWBREWSBEER 24 42 17 33 24 14 154
476 INEEDRICE 30 34 27 30 15 16 152
476 frank 40 29 29 33 21 0 152
478 thebadowl 38 27 25 28 18 15 151
479 Jordaninak 23 34 28 26 17 22 150
479 FlyinHawaiian 43 29 22 24 22 10 150
481 GF 20 30 23 27 21 27 148
481 Nswim 24 36 27 20 27 14 148
483 SofiaLucia 24 28 17 37 10 31 147
483 Stinkypete 30 27 19 27 23 21 147
485 Lsp 20 33 34 23 14 22 146
485 Blue 20 25 36 29 15 21 146
485 Nance 18 28 24 24 35 17 146
485 MrBreastroke 22 20 29 28 35 12 146
489 Delz 16 30 25 30 23 21 145
490 SwimacIndy 23 29 29 18 26 17 142
490 Droid 24 31 15 29 32 11 142
492 Your mom 31 19 28 21 25 15 139
493 Ferdinando 20 25 17 37 12 27 138
494 Marco P Italy 14 22 16 31 11 32 126
495 JumboRuss 25 19 11 27 26 8 116
496 Enrique 25 20 12 22 14 20 113
497 ADL 13 20 5 15 10 16 79
498 hu777 7 10 5 25 14 13 74
499 muiravery 16 14 13 9 11 9 72
500 Rossboss6 14 9 1 12 18 2 56
501 Spader 14 15 6 0 0 0 35
502 Joseph 13 12 9 0 0 0 34
503 Njones 9 19 4 0 0 0 32
504 Mashy 10 13 4 0 0 0 27
505 Camilla 10 11 4 0 0 0 25

