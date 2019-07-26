2019 Speedo/World Championships Pick ‘Em Contest: Day 6 Results

19 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Don’t. Sleep. On. The. Queen. Simone Manuel may not be the World Record holder, the active leader, or even the World leader this season in the women’s 100 free, but once again she is the World Champion. Somehow, she always figures out how to get her hand on the wall first, even against arguably the best women’s sprint duo to have ever coexisted in Cate Campbell and Sarah Sjostrom. They don’t give medals for world rankings, they give them for touching the wall first, and Simone Manuel keeps getting them – now 2 straight World Championships, plus the 2016 Olympic gold.

Over 91% of SwimSwam pick ’em contest entries chose Cate Campbell or Sarah Sjostrom to win gold in the 100 free, and it was instead the American Manuel who came away with the title.

It was another day of upsets in Gwangju, with only 2 pick ’em favorites in 5 events taking titles. One was Anton Chupkov in the men’s 200 breaststroke, who broke the World Record and was chosen to win by over 65% of entries; the other was ironically Yulia Efimova, who defended her 200 breaststroke title in spite of the absence of her chief competitor, Lilly King, who was disqualified in prelims.

One of the underdogs might have been favored had we redone the pick ’em midway through the meet. Evgeny Rylov, for example, has the fastest 100 backstroke of the meet so far (in a mixed medley leadoff) and is a better 200 backstroker, racing against Ryan Murphy, who hasn’t been at his best. Racing without China’s Xu Jiayu, the Asian Games champion, or Mitch Larkin, the Commonwealth Games champion, his selection became much clearer.

Only 4% of choosers picked the Australians, who swam to peak in the men’s 800 free relay, upsetting the on-paper battle between the Americans and the Brits.

Percentages picked correctly, by champion:

Anton Chupkov, Russia – 65.15% Women’s 200 breast – Yulia Efimova, Russia – 59.60% Men’s 200 back – Evgeny Rylov, Russia – 28.12% Women’s 100 free – Simone Manuel, USA – 8.71% Men’s 800 free relay – Australia – 4.36%

The daily winner GreenHarvey is not eligible for prizes, so the daily prize package will go instead to cphilly.

The overall pick ’em standings have become as unpredictable as the ones in the water – the day 5 leader AFlyer is now in 21st place, and Olaf Podertin has jumped to the lead. This contest is a 400 IM, not a 50 free – even after 2 poor days in a row, Marley09 is hanging on for 3rd place thanks to a good early performance.

