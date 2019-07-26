Regan Smith Making The Case To Swim Lead-Off On U.S. Medley Relay

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

After sitting on the sidelines for the first five days of competition, American Regan Smith made her presence known in a big way on day six of the 2019 World Championships.

After setting a new junior world record in the prelims of the women’s 200 back in a best time of 2:06.01, the 17-year-old shocked the world by bulldozing her way past Missy Franklin‘s 2012 world record in the semi-finals in a mind-boggling time of 2:03.35.

With this swim, she makes a fantastic case for herself to be utilized on the lead-off leg of the women’s medley relay on the final day of competition. However, individual entrants Kathleen Baker and Olivia Smoliga also have an argument.

The Case For…

BAKER

For starters, Baker is the fastest woman in history, having set the world record last summer in a time of 58.00.

However, she was dealing with a rib injury in the lead-up to the meet and hasn’t been on top form. She tied for sixth individually in the 100 back and swam her fastest time in the semis at 59.03.

With Smoliga beating her handily in the final, there’s not much of an argument for the former Cal Bear to swim the final, but one could claim she earned a prelim berth with her performances last year.

SMOLIGA

Smoliga swam a personal best time earlier this year in 58.73 and then won bronze in the final early in the meet in a time of 58.91. As a medalist in the individual event, she’s a logical pick to swim on the relay final.

The 24-year-old followed the 100 bronze with a gold and new American Record in the 50 back in a time of 27.33, confirming her form and ability to step up when it’s on the line.

SMITH

The only real argument against Smith is that she hasn’t had a 100 back swim yet at the competition. If the coaches could have a do-over, they’d probably like to go back and have her swim the prelims of the mixed medley to see what she goes in a 100.

She’s clearly on the best form of her career after that world record in the 200 and has three swims in 2019 (in-season) faster than what Smoliga or Baker have done here in Gwangju. She went 58.82 at the Bloomington PSS in May, and then had back-to-back swims of 58.55 and 58.45 at the Counsilman Classic in June.

The two-time World Junior gold medalist didn’t swim the 200 at the Counsilman meet, but in Bloomington where she was 58.8 in the 100, she clocked 2:06.47 in the 200. Seeing as she has been three seconds faster in the longer event here, the prospect of her being the first woman to dip under 58 seconds is not out of the question.