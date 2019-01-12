2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES- KNOXVILLE

January 9-12, 2018

Alan Jones Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

50m (LCM) pool

The final day of the PSS – Knoxville will kick off with this morning’s prelims session. There isn’t too big of a slate this morning, with the 200 IM, 200 back, 50 breast, 100 free, and initial heats of the 1500 free on tap. Ryan Murphy is entered in both the 200 back and 100 free, Simone Manuel will contest the 100 free after a tight 50 free win last night, and a very deep women’s backstroke field will vie for A-final spots in the 200 back.

Saturday Prelims Heat Sheet

WOMEN’S 200 IM

2020 Trials Cut: 2:17.39

Melanie Margalis (Athens Bulldogs) – 2:15.21 Alex Walsh (Nashville Aquatic Club) – 2:16.27 Tess Cieplucha (Tennessee Aquatics) – 2:17.17 Megan Kingsley (Athens Bulldogs) – 2:17.88 Danielle Hanus (HPC Victoria) – 2:17.97 Emily Overholt (HPC Vancouver) – 2:18.09 Lisa Bratton (Aggie Swim Club) – 2:18.11 Meaghan Raab (Nashville Aquatic Club/UGA) – 2:19.44

Melanie Margalis was the class of the field with a 2:15.21 to win the last heat. Her 33.75 back leg and 39.69 breast leg were the quickest legs for their respective strokes in the field.

Nashville Aquatic Club’s Alex Walsh utilized a strong breaststroke leg to sail to the lead in heat 3 of 5, powering home to touch first at 2:16.27.

Overall #2 seed Meghan Small, meanwhile, was a scratch. She was just in Charlottesville yesterday with the Volunteers in their dual against UVA, although her teammate Tess Cieplucha, who competed yesterday against UVA, raced this event and was 2:17.17 to take third.

MEN’S 200 IM

2020 Trials Cut: 2:04.09

Chase Kalisz cruised in his heat, clocking a 2:02.60 which would mark the quickest time of the prelims, although not by much.

In a thrilling finish in heat 3 of 4, Luca Urlando of DART Swimming was racing seasoned IM’er Josh Prenot of Cal Aquatic and Mason’s Jake Foster. Despite a push from Foster and Prenot, Urlando was able to hold on, clocking a 2:02.79 with Prenot and Foster right back at 2:02.89 and 2:03.00, respectively. For Foster, that’s just seven tenths off of his lifetime best of 2:02.24.

Carson Foster had the 2nd-fastest opening 100 (57.21) of the prelims, and would go on to finish at 2:03.57 for fifth overall.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

2020 Trials Cut: 2:14.69

Regan Smith (Riptide) – 2:10.67 Hali Flickinger (Athens Bulldogs) – 2:11.39 Isabelle Stadden (Aquajets) – 2:11.82 Bridgette Alexander (Kentucky Aquatics) – 2:13.20 Kennedy Goss (Swim Ontario) – 2:13.22 Madison Broad (Swim Ontario) – 2:14.19 Jade Hannah (HPC – Victoria) – 2:14.56 Olivia Smoliga (Athens Bulldogs) – 2:14.68

Hali Flickinger jumped in and posted a 2:11.39 in heat 2 of the 200 back, with nobody in heat 3 surpassing that time. Isabelle Stadden of Aquajets clocked a 2:11.82 to win heat 3, not far off of Flickinger’s time, until Regan Smith put down a 2:10.67 in the final heat to take the top time of the morning.

Canadian teenagers Madison Broad and Jade Hannah were bunched up at 6th and 7th, with sprinter Olivia Smoliga of Athens Bulldogs squeaking in at 2:14.68 ahead of NCAP’s Phoebe Bacon (2:14.90).

MEN’S 200 BACK

2020 Trials Cut: 2:02.99

Just after racing the 200 IM, Carson Foster clocked a 2:00.92 to easily take the top seed for finals in the 200 back. His time was three seconds off of his best, but a full second ahead of Bryce Mefford of Cal Aquatics, who was 2nd in 2:01.94.

Joey Reilman of TNAQ and Cal’s Daniel Carr tied at 2:02.08, with a cruising Ryan Murphy lurking at 2:02.37. Foster’s Mason Manta Rays teammate Noah Young was 2:03.78 to make it into the A final.

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST

Molly Hannis (TNAQ) – 30.72 Faith Knelson (HPC – Victoria) – 31.36 Annie Lazor (Mission Viejo) – 31.74 Rachel Bernhardt (Gamecock Aquatics) – 31.85 Danielle Herrmann (Clovis Swim Club) – 31.86 Byanca Rodriguez (Desert Dragons) – 31.95 Rachel Nicol (Calgary Swim Club) – 32.19 Tjasa Pintar (University of Tennessee) – 32.27

Molly Hannis was the clear star here, going 30.72 with nobody coming very close. She shot out to a lead in the final heat and was untouchable coming down the pool.

Canadian teen Faith Knelson had a strong 31.36 for 2nd, followed by Annie Lazor at 31.74. Lazor has been having a phenomenal meet, and that was her first time breaking 32 seconds. Her old best was a 32.23. In total, six women broke 32 seconds.

MEN’S 50 BREAST

Pavel Romanov (Alpha Aquatics) – 27.69 Kevin Cordes (Phoenix Swim Club) – 27.85 Michael Andrew (Race Pace Club)/Nic Fink (Athens Bulldogs) – 27.93 * Alexander Milanovich (Etobicoke Swim Club) – 28.17 Connor Hoppe (Cal Aquatics) – 28.18 Andrew Wilson (Athens Bulldogs) – 28.51 Evgenii Somov (University of Louisville) – 28.71

Pavel Romanov, former University of Alabama standout who is now training with Alpha Aquatics, was 27.69 for the quickest time this morning, just ahead of Phoenix Swim Club’s Kevin Cordes (27.85).

Sprint phenom Michael Andrew clocked a 27.93 to also break 28 seconds, tying with Athens Bulldogs’ Nic Fink.

Canadian 16-year-old Alxeander Milanovich of the Etobicoke Swim Club had a great swim, posting a 28.17 and easily qualifying for tonight’s A final.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

2020 Trials Cut: 56.29

Simone Manuel was lights out in the last heat, posting a 54.15 with nobody within two or so seconds. She had the best time of the morning, with two others breaking 55 seconds.

Swimming out of heat 4, Margo Geer had a huge swim, touching well ahead of everyone else with a 54.56. Kayla Sanchez battled with her HPC – Ontario teammate Penny Oleksiak in heat 5, edging her 54.83 to 55.11.

Natalie Hinds tied her lifetime best with a 55.44, and 15-year-old Gretchen Walsh swam to a 55.84. That’s a great swim for Walsh, whose best time is a 54.38, but she’s never been better than 55.50 in-season. This is her best time ever for an early year swim.

MEN’S 100 FREE

2020 Trials Cut: 50.49

Michael Chadwick (Team Elite) – 50.00 Joao De Lucca (Cardinal Aquatics) – 50.14 Yuri Kisil (HPC – Ontario) – 50.26 Justin Lynch (Cal Aquatic) – 50.41 Zheng Quah (Unattached) – 50.47 Tom Shields (Cal Aquatics) – 50.59 Aaron Greenberg (Team Elite) – 50.69 Matthew Josa (Cal Aquatics) – 50.83

Team Elite’s Michael Chadwick was the fastest swimmer this morning at 50.00, with his teammate Aaron Greenberg going 50.69 to make it to the A final at 7th. Chadwick just out-touched a charging Joao De Lucca (50.14).

Ryan Murphy scratched this race after coming in with the third seed, leaving more room up at the top. HPC – Ontario’s Yuri Kisil was 50.26 in the penultimate heat, good for third this morning.

This heat was largely current or former Cal Bears, with Cal taking up 4th, 5th, 6th, and 8th place.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE

2020 Trials Cut: 16:49.19

MEN’S 1500 FREE