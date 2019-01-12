Kathleen Baker Scratches the Final Day of the Knoxville Pro Swim

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES- KNOXVILLE

Kathleen Baker has scratched out of the 200 IM, where she’s the US Open Record holder, in the first event of Saturday’s prelims sessions at the Pro Swim Series – Knoxville Combined with a scratch from the 200 backstroke, Baker’s first meet of 2019 has concluded in Knoxville.

Baker finished 3rd in the 50 back (28.37) and 8th in the 100 back (1:00.94) – the latter of which is an event where she’s the World Record holder. She also swam the leadoff on Team Beisel’s mixed 200 medley relay, splitting 28.68.

Combined with Canadian Kayla Sanchez and American 14-year old Claire Tuggle, both of whom scratched pre-race; and Meghan Small, who was a declared false start, 4 of the top 10 seeds in the 200 IM didn’t race.