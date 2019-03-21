2019 NCSA Spring Juniors: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2019 NCSA SPRING JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 of the NCSA Junior National meet will have the finals of the 200 free, 50 breast, 400 IM, 50 fly, and the 400 free relay. Coming back tonight for a second victory are top seeds NASA Wildcat’s Luke Maurer (200 free), Arlington Aquatic’s Torri Huske (50 fly), and Mason Makos’ Anthony Grimm (50 fly). Grace Shelbe will be appearing in both A-finals of the 200 free and 400 IM, potentially aiming for 2 victories tonight.

Grimm also joins St. Charles’ William Myhre and Team Pittsburgh’s Joshua Matheny in the 50 breast after the trio faced off in the 100 breast. Grimm emerged victorious in the 100 breast last night with Matheny and Myhre finished the top 3 behind Grimm.

1000 free champ Paige McKenna will have a chance to battle top seed Long Island’s Chloe Stepanek in the 200 free while Anna Keating looks to score another breaststroke victory in the 50 breast against top seed Baylor’s Cecilia Porter.

GIRLS 200 FREE- FINALS

Continuing her winning streak at this year’s NCSA meet is 16-year-old Torri Huske. Her fabulous underwaters gave her the advantage throughout the race to hold off the rest of the field. Huske’s personal best time now puts her in the top 100 all-time in the 15-16 age group. Taking second was Long Island’s Chloe Stepanek and third went to Cal-commit Rachel Klinker.

Also swimming under the 2019 Junior National cut of 1:47.39 was Greater Tampa’s Ella Bathurst and NCAP’s Paige McKenna. C-Final winner Sydney Whiting of NOVA swam a personal best of 1:47.43, which would have placed 6th overall if she were in the A-final. B-finalists Rachel Stege (1:47.62) of Fox Valley and NC State-commit Katelyn Mack (1:47.66) would have also placed in the top 8 overall.

