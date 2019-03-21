Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 W. NCAAs: Beata Nelson Drops 2nd-Fastest 200 IM in History

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson pulled off a stunning performance Thursday night to upset reigning American record holder Ella Eastin in the 200 IM and win her first title of the 2019 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships.

Nelson, known primarily as a backstroker, split 23.94/27.67/32.33/26.85 for a final time of 1:50.79. Eastin went 1:51.81, splitting 24.60/27.07/32.60/27.54. Nelson’s best time before Thursday night was 1:52.27, swum last month at the 2019 Big Ten Championships. As of the start of February, she had never broken 1:53.

Eastin’s American record, swum at this meet last year, is 1:50.67. Nelson is just the second swimmer ever to break 1:51.

Top 10 Performers of All Time: Women’s SCY 200 IM

Place Swimmer Time
1 Ella Eastin 1:50.67
2 Beata Nelson 1:50.79
3 Kathleen Baker 1:51.25
4 Meghan Small 1:51.62
5 Sydney Pickrem 1:51.66
6 Caitlin Leverenz 1:51.77
7 Katinka Hosszu 1:51.80
8 Missy Franklin 1:52.11
9 Louise Hansson 1:52.14
10 Julia Smit 1:52.31

Leave a Reply

ace

I dont think anyone expected this!

Phil McDade

Some of us did…

urahrah

This is the potential every Wisconsin fan was salivating over when she signed.

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

