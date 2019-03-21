2019 W. NCAAs: Beata Nelson Drops 2nd-Fastest 200 IM in History

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 23rd
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- Prelims 9 a.m./Finals 5 p.m. (Central Time)
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
- Full livestream schedule
Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson pulled off a stunning performance Thursday night to upset reigning American record holder Ella Eastin in the 200 IM and win her first title of the 2019 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships.
Nelson, known primarily as a backstroker, split 23.94/27.67/32.33/26.85 for a final time of 1:50.79. Eastin went 1:51.81, splitting 24.60/27.07/32.60/27.54. Nelson’s best time before Thursday night was 1:52.27, swum last month at the 2019 Big Ten Championships. As of the start of February, she had never broken 1:53.
Eastin’s American record, swum at this meet last year, is 1:50.67. Nelson is just the second swimmer ever to break 1:51.
Top 10 Performers of All Time: Women’s SCY 200 IM
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Ella Eastin
|1:50.67
|2
|Beata Nelson
|1:50.79
|3
|Kathleen Baker
|1:51.25
|4
|Meghan Small
|1:51.62
|5
|Sydney Pickrem
|1:51.66
|6
|Caitlin Leverenz
|1:51.77
|7
|Katinka Hosszu
|1:51.80
|8
|Missy Franklin
|1:52.11
|9
|Louise Hansson
|1:52.14
|10
|Julia Smit
|1:52.31
I dont think anyone expected this!
Some of us did…
This is the potential every Wisconsin fan was salivating over when she signed.