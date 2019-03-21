Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 W. NCAAs: Forde Drops 6+ Seconds in the 500 in 1 Day, Becomes No. 5 All-Time Performer

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford sophomore Brooke Forde came into the 2019 NCAA Championships with a best time of 4:37.40 in the 500 freestyle, and ended the day as the fifth-fastest 500 freestyler of all-time, picking up her first individual NCAA title in the process.

In prelims, Forde went 4:34.97, and was the No. 2 seed behind Cierra Runge (4:34.64 in prelims) heading into finals.

In finals, she went stroke-for-stroke with Virginia’s Paige Madden, with both splitting consistent 27-mids, until the final 150. Forde split 26.93/26.93/26.69 on her final 150 yards, while Madden was 27.01/27.79. Forde finished in a final time of 4:31.34, with Madden second at 4:32.98.

Forde’s full splits: 25.48 / 27.44 / 27.69 / 27.69 / 27.69 / 27.55 / 27.35 / 26.93 / 26.83 / 26.69.

Top 10 Performers of All Time: Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle

Place Swimmer Time
1 Katie Ledecky 4:24.06
2 Leah Smith 4:28.90
3 Katie Hoff 4:30.47
4 Dagny Knutson 4:31.18
5 Brooke Forde 4:31.34
6 Cierra Runge 4:31.90
7 Allison Schmitt 4:32.08
8 Brittany MacLean 4:32.53
9 Missy Franklin 4:32.66
10 Kate Ziegler 4:32.71

 

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Canadian Swimmer

I guess what we’re all waiting to hear is if she did another victory lap??

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago
Coleman Hodges

They had counters for this race, so crisis averted 🙂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!