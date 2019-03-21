2019 W. NCAAs: Forde Drops 6+ Seconds in the 500 in 1 Day, Becomes No. 5 All-Time Performer

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 23rd
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- Prelims 9 a.m./Finals 5 p.m. (Central Time)
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
- Full livestream schedule
Stanford sophomore Brooke Forde came into the 2019 NCAA Championships with a best time of 4:37.40 in the 500 freestyle, and ended the day as the fifth-fastest 500 freestyler of all-time, picking up her first individual NCAA title in the process.
In prelims, Forde went 4:34.97, and was the No. 2 seed behind Cierra Runge (4:34.64 in prelims) heading into finals.
In finals, she went stroke-for-stroke with Virginia’s Paige Madden, with both splitting consistent 27-mids, until the final 150. Forde split 26.93/26.93/26.69 on her final 150 yards, while Madden was 27.01/27.79. Forde finished in a final time of 4:31.34, with Madden second at 4:32.98.
Forde’s full splits: 25.48 / 27.44 / 27.69 / 27.69 / 27.69 / 27.55 / 27.35 / 26.93 / 26.83 / 26.69.
Top 10 Performers of All Time: Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Katie Ledecky
|4:24.06
|2
|Leah Smith
|4:28.90
|3
|Katie Hoff
|4:30.47
|4
|Dagny Knutson
|4:31.18
|5
|Brooke Forde
|4:31.34
|6
|Cierra Runge
|4:31.90
|7
|Allison Schmitt
|4:32.08
|8
|Brittany MacLean
|4:32.53
|9
|Missy Franklin
|4:32.66
|10
|Kate Ziegler
|4:32.71
I guess what we’re all waiting to hear is if she did another victory lap??
They had counters for this race, so crisis averted 🙂