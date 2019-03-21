2019 W. NCAAs: Forde Drops 6+ Seconds in the 500 in 1 Day, Becomes No. 5 All-Time Performer

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford sophomore Brooke Forde came into the 2019 NCAA Championships with a best time of 4:37.40 in the 500 freestyle, and ended the day as the fifth-fastest 500 freestyler of all-time, picking up her first individual NCAA title in the process.

In prelims, Forde went 4:34.97, and was the No. 2 seed behind Cierra Runge (4:34.64 in prelims) heading into finals.

In finals, she went stroke-for-stroke with Virginia’s Paige Madden, with both splitting consistent 27-mids, until the final 150. Forde split 26.93/26.93/26.69 on her final 150 yards, while Madden was 27.01/27.79. Forde finished in a final time of 4:31.34, with Madden second at 4:32.98.

Forde’s full splits: 25.48 / 27.44 / 27.69 / 27.69 / 27.69 / 27.55 / 27.35 / 26.93 / 26.83 / 26.69.

Top 10 Performers of All Time: Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle