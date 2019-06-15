2019 Mare Nostrum – Barcelona: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

Follow along for live updates from the first of two final sessions at the Mare Nostrum stop in Barcelona. For a full recap of prelims, click here.

Women’s 1500 Free Timed Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 15:58.10, Standard Time

Mare Nostrum – Barcelona Record: 16:07.41, Jazmin Carlin (GBR), 2014

Argentine Delfina Pignatiello put on a dominant display in the fastest heat of the women’s 1500 freestyle, setting a new South American Record in a time of 15:51.68. The previous mark was a 15:54.30 set by Chile’s Kristel Kobrich in 2013, and Pignatiello also took close to eight seconds off her previous best (and National Record) of 15:59.51 from the 2017 World Juniors.

She now sits third in the world this year behind only Katie Ledecky and Wang Jianjiahe.

Mireia Belmonte was a distant second in 16:09.71, and Boglarka Kapas rounds out the podium in 16:15.18.

Men’s 50 Back Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 24.45, Michael Andrew (USA), 2019

(USA), 2019 Mare Nostrum – Barcelona Record: 24.66, Junya Koga (JPN), 2014

Michael Andrew finishes off the 50 back sweep over the three stops of the Mare Nostrum Tour, winning in a time of 24.67 to miss the meet record by just .01. He set a series record in 24.45 at the Monaco stop which has him ranked second in the world.

Guilherme Guido of Brazil was second in 25.15, two-tenths off his season-best of 24.94, and Apostolos Christou of Greece picks up third in 25.33.

Women’s 50 Breast Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 29.88, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2015

Mare Nostrum – Barcelona Record: 29.96, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013

Yuliya Efimova continues her dominance over the female breaststroke events here in Barcelona with another victory in the 50, clocking a time of 30.17. Efimova has been 29.93 this season, ranking her second in the world.

Jhennifer Conceicao of Brazil placed second in 30.65, not far off the South American Record of 30.47 she set at the opening stop.

Men’s 50 Fly Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 22.53, Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2018

Mare Nostrum – Barcelona Record: 23.16, Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2016

The top five men all went sub-24 in the final of the 50 fly, led by Russian Mikhail Vekovishchev who touched first from lane seven in 23.68. He owns a best of 23.48 from the Russian Championships in April.

Just minutes after his 50 back win, Michael Andrew managed to get himself on the podium with a second place finish here in 23.76, edging past Kristian Gkolomeev (23.80) and Konrad Czerniak (23.87).

Alberto Lozano Mateos of Spain was the top seed out of the prelims but was back in fifth tonight, touching in 23.92.

Women’s 400 IM Timed Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 4:30.75, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2016

(HUN), 2016 Mare Nostrum – Barcelona Record: 4:30.75, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2016

Another dominant display from Katinka Hosszu gives her the 400 IM sweep for the series, as she threw down a season-best 4:32.52 to win the event by eight and a half seconds.

Hosszu’s swim improves on the 4:32.87 she swam at the Monaco stop last weekend, as she maintains her #2 spot in the 2018-19 world rankings trailing Yui Ohashi (4:32.00).

Serbian Anja Crevar out-touched Great Britain’s Hannah Miley to take second, clocking 4:41.03 to Miley’s 4:41.10. Crevar went a best time of 4:37.70 in March which ranks her ninth in the world this year.

Fresh out of the 1500, Mireia Belmonte placed fourth in 4:43.18. She sits fourth in the world with a 4:36.09 from April.

Men’s 100 Free Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 48.08, Nathan Adrian (USA), 2014

Mare Nostrum – Barcelona Record: 48.08, Nathan Adrian (USA), 2014

Santo Condorelli used his patented front half speed to open up an early lead in the men’s 100 free, being the only one to flip sub-23 in a quick 22.76, but the field began to run him down on the back end.

At the final wall, it was Brazilian Breno Correia coming home in a blazing 25.08 to earn the win in 48.89, followed by Italian Alessandro Miressi (49.16). Correia is the ninth fastest swimmer in the world this year having been 48.11 at the Maria Lenk Trophy in April.

Brazilians Marcelo Chierighini and Gabriel Santos ended up tied for third in 49.30, with Condorelli falling to fifth in 49.36.

Women’s 100 Back Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 58.77, Kathleen Baker (USA), 2018

Mare Nostrum – Barcelona Record: 58.77, Kathleen Baker (USA), 2018

Taylor Ruck and Phoebe Bacon had near identical splits on both 50s in the women’s 100 back, with Ruck edging her out at the touch in a time of 59.88 to earn the win. Bacon was just a few ticks back in 59.90, going under her season-best of 59.93 from the Knoxville PSS in January.

Ruck is tied for second in the world this year with the 58.55 she swam at the Canadian World Trials in April.

Alex Walsh made it an all-North American podium in third, finishing just off her prelim time in 1:00.52.

Men’s 100 Breast Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 58.78, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2019 / Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN), 2018

Mare Nostrum – Barcelona Record: 59.01, Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN), 2018

World record holder Adam Peaty annihilated the men’s 100 breast field by over a second with a final time of 58.15, smashing the Mare Nostrum Record of 58.78. That record was initially set by Yasuhiro Koseki in 2018, and then Peaty tied it at the last stop in Canet. He also breaks Koseki’s Barcelona Meet Record of 59.01.

The 24-year-old Peaty leads the world rankings this year with his 57.87 from the British Championships.

His countryman James Wilby was only two-tenths slower than Peaty on the back half, closing in 31.26, as he takes the runner-up spot for the second straight meet in a time of 59.42. He sits third in the world this year with a 58.66 at those same British Championships.

Felipe Lima was the only swimmer other than Peaty to open under 28 seconds and held on to take third in 59.90.

Women’s 50 Free Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 23.85, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

Mare Nostrum – Barcelona Record: 23.96, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

Pernille Blume was the fastest woman in the pool tonight as she blasted her way to the 50 free win by close to four-tenths of a second in 24.36. Blume has been as fast as 24.08 this year, ranking her third in the world behind Sarah Sjostrom and Cate Campbell.

Russian Maria Kameneva was the runner-up in 24.75, and Lidon Munoz del Campo pleased the home crowd with a bronze medal finish in 24.91 for Spain. Anna Hopkin also broke 25 seconds in 24.99.

Men’s 200 Back Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 1:54.34, Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2011

Mare Nostrum – Barcelona Record: 1:54.62, Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2011

Women’s 200 Breast Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 2:19.67, Rikke Moeller Pedersen (DEN), 2014

Mare Nostrum – Barcelona Record: 2:19.83, Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 2017

Men’s 200 Fly Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 1:54.42, Chad Le Clos (RSA), 2016

Mare Nostrum – Barcelona Record: 1:54.42, Chad Le Clos (RSA), 2016

Women’s 100 Fly Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 55.76, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

Mare Nostrum – Barcelona Record: 56.27, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

Men’s 200 IM Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 1:56.82, Kosuke Hagino (JPN), 2015

Mare Nostrum – Barcelona Record: 1:57.33, Kosuke Hagino (JPN), 2016

Women’s 200 Free Final

Mare Nostrum Record: 1:54.66, Camille Muffat (FRA), 2012

Mare Nostrum – Barcelona Record: 1:55.22, Femke Heemskerk (NED), 2015

Men’s 400 Free Final