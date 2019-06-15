Smith Delivers 100 Back WJR, King & Miller Appear at Counsilman Classic

2019 COUNSILMAN CLASSIC

June 12th-15th, 2019

Indianapolis, Indiana (IUPUI)

LCM (50m) pool

Live Webcast

Results on Meet Mobile: “2019 Counsilman Classic”

In her one and only event of the day, 17-year-old Regan Smith delivered a new World Junior Record in the prelims of the women’s 100 meter backstroke in a time of 58.55. The previous record of 58.82 was set by Smith at the recent Bloomington leg of the 2019 Pro Swim Series in May.

Now the 9th-fastest performer all-time, Smith is a mere 0.22 away from Missy Franklin‘s National Age Group (NAG) Record of 58.33, set at the 2012 London Olympics by then-17-year-old Franklin. Smith’s time, though not quite as fast as Franklin’s, is considered the Junior World Record as only times from 2014 and later are eligible for that distinction.

Now, Smith is tied with Canadian Taylor Ruck as the 2nd-fastest performer in the world this year behind former World Record Holder Kylie Masse.

With Smith focusing exclusively on the 100 backstroke today, the 200 butterfly is up for grabs. Leading the way into tonight’s final is Carmel Swim Club’s Kelly Pash with a 2:13.34, her 2nd-fastest performance ever in the event, and less than 2 seconds shy of her best time. Behind Pash sits Louisville’s Alena Kraus with a 2:13.84, only about 1.1 seconds off of her lifetime best from March of 2018.

Louisville’s Grace Oglesby sits 3rd going into tonight’s finals with a time of 2:14.89, about 2.5 seconds shy of her lifetime best of 2:12.34 from 2018 U.S. Nationals. Ogelsby’s best time in yards stands at a blazing fast 1:50.80, which was good for 3rd at the 2019 Women’s NCAA Championships, and if she can go anywhere near that conversion tonight–or just sub-2:10–the race should be hers, though she could get some pressure from Club Wolverine’s Vanessa Krause, who put up a 2:16.36 this morning but has a lifetime best of 2:09.54 in LCM and 1:53.31 in yards.

Pash also leads the field in the women’s 200 IM with a 2:18.81, just ahead of Noelle Peplowski, runner-up in the 200 breaststroke Thursday. Peplowski delivered a quick 38.13 to Pash’s 41.77. Peplowski also swam the prelims of the 100 breaststroke, where she put up a 1:10.31 to take the 5th seed in tonight’s final.

Purdue’s Jinq En Phee, who represents Malaysia internationally, posted the top time in the 100 breast with a 1:09.71, just ahead of Indiana University commit Emily Weiss, who boasts a ridiculously fast 58.40 lifetime best in yards. World Record holder Lilly King made her first appearance of the weekend in the prelims of the 100 breast this morning, posting a modest 1:09.78 to take the 3rd seed in finals, where she will make it a race for second. In her pro debut at the Bloomington stop of the PSS in May, King posted a 1:05.68 in the 100 breast.

Cody Miller made a similar appearance in the heats of the men’s 100 breast, posting a 1:01.70 to take the top seed. Miller is followed by SCY American Record holder Ian Finnerty, who posted a 1:02.35 for the 2nd position going into finals. Miller recently posted impressive times of 59.24 at the Bloomington stop of the Pro Swim Series last month. Miller also put up a 2:08.98 in the 200 breast in Bloomington.

Michigan’s Tommy Cope leads a very Wolverine-heavy final in the men’s 200 IM, where he will race alongside teammates Robert Zofchak, Miles Smachlo, and 400 IM/200 breast champ Charlie Swanson in the ‘A’ final.

Smachlo, meanwhile, leads the men’s 200 fly with the only sub-2:00 performance of the morning in 1:59.33, which is less than two seconds off his best time of 1:57.64 from 2017. Smachlo will have to fend off Louisville’s Nicolas Albiero and Pan Pacs bronze medalist Zach Harting, who has the fastest best time in field with a 1:55.05.

Grigory Tarasevich leads the men’s 100 backstroke with a 54.57 to Gabriel Fantoni‘s 54.98. Together, they were the only men sub-55 in the backstroke this morning.