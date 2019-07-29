2019 Is Italy’s Best World Championship Ever With 8 Medals And 14 New Records

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Italy has confirmed the rapid improvement of the national swim program over the last two years at the 2019 FINA World Championships. Their 8 medals were the most that Italy has ever earned in that meet, and they also set 14 new National Records. This follows a 2018 European Championship meet where they also set an all-time best for medals. The country has now set Italian Records in 29 long course events since 2016, leaving just 14 older than that.

Here’s a comparison with past World Championships:

ITALY’S ALL-TIME SWIMMING MEDALS

YEAR GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL 1973 1 0 2 3 1975 0 0 1 1 1978 0 0 0 0 1982 0 0 1 1 1986 0 2 0 2 1991 1 1 4 6 1994 0 0 1 1 1998 0 2 0 2 2001 2 2 2 6 2003 0 0 0 1 2005 1 2 0 3 2007 1 1 4 6 2009 3 0 1 4 2011 2 3 0 5 2013 0 1 1 2 2015 1 3 1 5 2017 3 0 3 6 2019 3 2 3 8

GOLD

Simona Quadarella won three gold medals at the European Championships in Glasgow last year, 400/800/1500 m free. This year in Gwangju brings home a gold and a silver medal.

Federica Pellegrini, at the age of 31, managed to continued her unprecedented longevity in the 200 free and got on the podium of a World Championship for the 8th time in 8 editions.

Gregorio Paltrinieri, after winning the silver in the 4x1250m mixed relay in the open water, won a gold and a bronze medal in the pool.

SILVER

Benedetta Pilato became the youngest Italian female in history to win a medal in an international competition. She won silver in the 50 breaststroke at 14-years old in the first international final of her life.

Simona Quadarella pushed American Katie Ledecky to the final 50 before ultimately taking silver. Her time of 8:14.99 is the new National Record.

BRONZE

Gabriele Detti 400 m free 3.43.23 National Record

400 m free 3.43.23 National Record Martina Carraro 100 m breast 1.06.36 National Record

100 m breast 1.06.36 National Record Gregorio Paltrinieri 1500 m free – 14:38.75

NEW NATIONAL RECORDS