I Record Sono Come Le Bolle DI Sapone: Tre Nuovi WR Cancellano Roma ’09

2019 YMCA Long Course Nationals Kick Off on Tuesday (PREVIEW) Paige Hetrick (above) is the top seed at the 2019 YMCA Long Course National Championships that kick off on Tuesday in Maryland.

Recapping Water Polo at the World Championships: Stats, Awards & Standings The United States women’s water polo team claimed its sixth World Championship title, while Italy was crowned as the men’s champion for the fourth time.

2019 Is Italy’s Best World Championship Ever With 8 Medals And 14 New Records Italy confirms the exponential growth of the last two years at the 2019 FINA World Championships, with 8 medals and 14 new National Records

High-Level International Meets For August 2019 Straight out of Gwangju, Nathan Adrian will head up the U.S. squad headed to Lima, Peru for the 2019 Pan American Games taking place this month.