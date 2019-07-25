2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 5 Finals Preview

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

This evening’s finals session will feature five more world champions to be crowned along with four seminfials to slim down to the top 8 qualifiers into the final.

Day 5 Finals Events:

Women’s 200 Fly- Final

Women’s 100 Free- Semifinals

Men’s 100 Free- Final

Women’s 50 Back- Final

Men’s 200 Breast- Semifinals

Men’s 200 IM- Final

Women’s 200 Breast- Semifinals

Men’s 200 Back- Semifinals

Women’s 4×200 Free Relay- Final

One of the top storylines to watch out for are the developments with American Lilly King‘s disqualification during the prelims of the women’s 200 breast. According to the most recent update, the jury of appeal will have a hearing at 8 pm local time after USA Swimming’s protest was denied.

Heading into finals, the Americans all have an opportunity to create history in their respective events. Some may join an elite group of multi-champions while others could break medal-droughts. The semifinal events will also feature a preview into what the finals will look like into tomorrow evening.

Day 5 Finals Top Storylines to Watch: