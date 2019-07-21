2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 1 Finals Preview

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first finals session of the 2019 World Championships is just hours away, with the first 4 world champions to be crowned. After Sunday morning, the men’s and women’s 400 free will go straight to the final, where the top 8 will fight for the world title. Likewise, the men’s and women’s 4×100 free relays will also swim for medals after the preliminaries session. Four more semifinals will be contested this session, the women’s 100 fly, men’s 50 fly, men’s 100 breast, and women’s 200 IM.

Day 1 Events:

Men’s 400 free- Final

Women’s 100 fly- Semifinal

Men’s 50 fly- Semifinal

Women’s 400 free- Final

Men’s 100 breast- Semifinal

Women’s 200 IM- Semifinal

Men’s 4×100 free relay- Final

Women’s 4×100 free relay- Final

Tonight, many anticipated rivalries will be pitted against one another in the semifinals/finals events. Meanwhile, some of the event favorites are aiming to make their statement in the history books for medal counts and record times.

Day 1 Finals Session Top Storylines to Follow:

The first finals session begins at 8PM Gwangju time, 7AM US Eastern time.