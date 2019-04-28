2019 FINA Champions Swim Series – Guangzhou: Day 2 Money Table

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #1 – GUANGZHOU
- April 27-28, 2019
- Guangzhou, China
- Guangdong Olympic Sports Centre Swimming Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
- Saturday – 7:30 pm local / 7:30 am ET Opening Ceremony, 8:00 start
- Sunday – 7:30 pm local / 7:30 am ET start
The first stop of the FINA Champions Series 2019 has wrapped up in Guangzhou with $880,000 in prize money being awarded to 58 swimmers. Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom took over the lead in cumulative earnings, racking in another $31,000 on Sunday to bring her two-day figure to $51,000. Sjostrom won the 50 fly and 100 free and was runner-up in the 50 free and mixed medley relay on Day 2. Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, who had led after the first day of competition, added another $20,000 after winning the 200 back and 200 IM on Day 2 to finish the weekend with $49,000. American Michael Andrew picked up $25,000 while swimming in 5 events. He came in third in the 50 free and 50 back and fourth in the 100 fly and 100 breast. He also contributed to the second-place medley relay. Andrew was a last-minute substitute for the suspended Andrea Vergani in the 50 free, guaranteeing him extra income on Day 2 no matter the outcome of the race.
Day 2 Money Table
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Individual Prize Money
|Relay Prize Money
|Total Prize Money
|Sarah Sjostrom
|Sweden
|4
|1
|0
|0
|$48,000
|$3,000
|$51,000
|Katinka Hosszu
|Hungary
|3
|0
|1
|2
|$46,000
|$3,000
|$49,000
|Michael Andrew
|USA
|0
|1
|3
|3
|$41,000
|$3,000
|$44,000
|Kelsi Dahlia
|USA
|0
|3
|0
|0
|$24,000
|$4,000
|$28,000
|Chad Le Clos
|South Africa
|0
|1
|1
|2
|$24,000
|$3,000
|$27,000
|Cate Campbell
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|1
|$23,000
|$3,000
|$26,000
|Ye Shiwen
|China
|2
|0
|0
|1
|$25,000
|$25,000
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|2
|1
|$17,000
|$8,000
|$25,000
|Kliment Kolesnikov
|Russia
|1
|1
|0
|1
|$23,000
|$23,000
|Ben Proud
|Great Britain
|1
|0
|0
|1
|$15,000
|$8,000
|$23,000
|Vlad Morozov
|Russia
|0
|1
|1
|1
|$19,000
|$2,000
|$21,000
|Molly Hannis
|USA
|0
|2
|0
|1
|$21,000
|$21,000
|Fu Yuanhui
|China
|2
|0
|0
|0
|$20,000
|$20,000
|Xu Jiayu
|China
|2
|0
|0
|0
|$20,000
|$20,000
|Sun Yang
|China
|2
|0
|0
|0
|$20,000
|$20,000
|Li Bingjie
|China
|0
|2
|0
|0
|$16,000
|$3,000
|$19,000
|Fabio Scozzoli
|Italy
|1
|0
|0
|1
|$15,000
|$4,000
|$19,000
|Georgia Davies
|Great Britain
|0
|1
|1
|0
|$14,000
|$4,000
|$18,000
|Emily Seebohm
|Australia
|0
|0
|1
|2
|$16,000
|$2,000
|$18,000
|Anton Chupkov
|Russia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$18,000
|$18,000
|Imogen Clark
|Great Britain
|1
|0
|0
|1
|$15,000
|$2,000
|$17,000
|Ryosuke Irie
|Japan
|0
|2
|0
|0
|$16,000
|$16,000
|Wang Shun
|China
|1
|0
|1
|0
|$16,000
|$16,000
|Qin Haiyang
|China
|0
|2
|0
|0
|$16,000
|$16,000
|Andrei Minakov
|Russia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$10,000
|$5,000
|$15,000
|Yu Jingyao
|China
|0
|1
|1
|0
|$14,000
|$14,000
|Robert Glinta
|Romania
|0
|1
|1
|0
|$14,000
|$14,000
|Li Zhuhao
|China
|0
|1
|1
|0
|$14,000
|$14,000
|Wang Jianjiahe
|China
|0
|0
|1
|1
|$11,000
|$2,000
|$13,000
|Danas Rapsys
|Lithuania
|0
|1
|0
|1
|$13,000
|$13,000
|Nicholas Santos
|Brazil
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$10,000
|$3,000
|$13,000
|Pieter Timmers
|Belgium
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$10,000
|$2,000
|$12,000
|Pernille Blume
|Denmark
|0
|0
|2
|0
|$12,000
|$12,000
|Zhang Yuhan
|China
|0
|0
|1
|1
|$11,000
|$11,000
|Yufei Zhang
|China
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$10,000
|$10,000
|Felipe Lima
|Brazil
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$10,000
|$10,000
|Masato Sakai
|Japan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$10,000
|$10,000
|Joao Gomes Junior
|Brazil
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$8,000
|Liu Xiang
|China
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$8,000
|Gabriele Detti
|Italy
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$8,000
|Peng Xuwei
|China
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$8,000
|Kim Seoyeong
|Korea
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$8,000
|$8,000
|Dana Vollmer
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$5,000
|$2,000
|$7,000
|Dmitriy Balandin
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$5,000
|$2,000
|$7,000
|Li Guanguan
|China
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$6,000
|$6,000
|Andrii Govorov
|Ukraine
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$6,000
|$6,000
|Wang Yizhe
|China
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$6,000
|$6,000
|Jack McLoughlin
|Australia
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$6,000
|$6,000
|Ippei Watanabe
|Japan
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$6,000
|$6,000
|Liu Yaxin
|China
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$6,000
|$6,000
|He Yun
|China
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$6,000
|$6,000
|Feng Junyang
|China
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$6,000
|$6,000
|Arno Kamminga
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$6,000
|$6,000
|Zhou Min
|China
|0
|0
|1
|0
|$6,000
|$6,000
|Wang Zhou
|China
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$5,000
|$5,000
|Mykhalo Romanchuk
|Ukraine
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$5,000
|$5,000
|Anthony Ervin
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$5,000
|$5,000
|Li Binjie
|China
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$5,000
|$5,000
|Zhang Sishi
|China
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$5,000
|$5,000
|Totals
|$812,000
|$68,000
|$880,000
As a reminder, prize money is awarded as follows (FINA had originally proposed $2,000 for fourth-place relays but in its final documentation, no award was attributed beyond the first three relays):
|Individual
|Relay
|1st
|$10,000
|$16,000
|2nd
|$8,000
|$12,000
|3rd
|$6,000
|$8,000
|4th
|$5,000
