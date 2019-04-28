Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 FINA Champions Swim Series – Guangzhou: Day 2 Money Table

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #1 – GUANGZHOU

The first stop of the FINA Champions Series 2019 has wrapped up in Guangzhou with $880,000 in prize money being awarded to 58 swimmers. Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom took over the lead in cumulative earnings, racking in another $31,000 on Sunday to bring her two-day figure to $51,000. Sjostrom won the 50 fly and 100 free and was runner-up in the 50 free and mixed medley relay on Day 2. Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, who had led after the first day of competition, added another $20,000 after winning the 200 back and 200 IM on Day 2 to finish the weekend with $49,000. American Michael Andrew picked up $25,000 while swimming in 5 events. He came in third in the 50 free and 50 back and fourth in the 100 fly and 100 breast. He also contributed to the second-place medley relay. Andrew was a last-minute substitute for the suspended Andrea Vergani in the 50 free, guaranteeing him extra income on Day 2 no matter the outcome of the race.

Day 2 Money Table

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Individual Prize Money Relay Prize Money Total Prize Money
Sarah Sjostrom Sweden 4 1 0 0 $48,000 $3,000 $51,000
Katinka Hosszu Hungary 3 0 1 2 $46,000 $3,000 $49,000
Michael Andrew USA 0 1 3 3 $41,000 $3,000 $44,000
Kelsi Dahlia USA 0 3 0 0 $24,000 $4,000 $28,000
Chad Le Clos South Africa 0 1 1 2 $24,000 $3,000 $27,000
Cate Campbell Australia 1 1 0 1 $23,000 $3,000 $26,000
Ye Shiwen China 2 0 0 1 $25,000 $25,000
Ranomi Kromowidjojo Netherlands 0 0 2 1 $17,000 $8,000 $25,000
Kliment Kolesnikov Russia 1 1 0 1 $23,000 $23,000
Ben Proud Great Britain 1 0 0 1 $15,000 $8,000 $23,000
Vlad Morozov Russia 0 1 1 1 $19,000 $2,000 $21,000
Molly Hannis USA 0 2 0 1 $21,000 $21,000
Fu Yuanhui China 2 0 0 0 $20,000 $20,000
Xu Jiayu China 2 0 0 0 $20,000 $20,000
Sun Yang China 2 0 0 0 $20,000 $20,000
Li Bingjie China 0 2 0 0 $16,000 $3,000 $19,000
Fabio Scozzoli Italy 1 0 0 1 $15,000 $4,000 $19,000
Georgia Davies Great Britain 0 1 1 0 $14,000 $4,000 $18,000
Emily Seebohm Australia 0 0 1 2 $16,000 $2,000 $18,000
Anton Chupkov Russia 1 1 0 0 $18,000 $18,000
Imogen Clark Great Britain 1 0 0 1 $15,000 $2,000 $17,000
Ryosuke Irie Japan 0 2 0 0 $16,000 $16,000
Wang Shun China 1 0 1 0 $16,000 $16,000
Qin Haiyang China 0 2 0 0 $16,000 $16,000
Andrei Minakov Russia 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $5,000 $15,000
Yu Jingyao China 0 1 1 0 $14,000 $14,000
Robert Glinta Romania 0 1 1 0 $14,000 $14,000
Li Zhuhao China 0 1 1 0 $14,000 $14,000
Wang Jianjiahe China 0 0 1 1 $11,000 $2,000 $13,000
Danas Rapsys Lithuania 0 1 0 1 $13,000 $13,000
Nicholas Santos Brazil 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $3,000 $13,000
Pieter Timmers Belgium 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $2,000 $12,000
Pernille Blume Denmark 0 0 2 0 $12,000 $12,000
Zhang Yuhan China 0 0 1 1 $11,000 $11,000
Yufei Zhang China 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000
Felipe Lima Brazil 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000
Masato Sakai Japan 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000
Joao Gomes Junior Brazil 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000
Liu Xiang China 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000
Gabriele Detti Italy 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000
Peng Xuwei China 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000
Kim Seoyeong Korea 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000
Dana Vollmer USA 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $2,000 $7,000
Dmitriy Balandin Kazakhstan 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $2,000 $7,000
Li Guanguan China 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000
Andrii Govorov Ukraine 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000
Wang Yizhe China 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000
Jack McLoughlin Australia 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000
Ippei Watanabe Japan 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000
Liu Yaxin China 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000
He Yun China 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000
Feng Junyang China 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000
Arno Kamminga Netherlands 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000
Zhou Min China 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000
Wang Zhou China 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000
Mykhalo Romanchuk Ukraine 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000
Anthony Ervin USA 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000
Li Binjie China 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000
Zhang Sishi China 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000
Totals           $812,000 $68,000 $880,000

As a reminder, prize money is awarded as follows (FINA had originally proposed $2,000 for fourth-place relays but in its final documentation, no award was attributed beyond the first three relays):

  Individual Relay
1st $10,000 $16,000
2nd $8,000 $12,000
3rd $6,000 $8,000
4th $5,000

 

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Ragnar

Josh Schneider would’ve loved this format, he was before his time

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Superfan

Do you know what kind of appearance fees they got or just prize money?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Nswim

I would think just prize money with everyone guaranteed $5,000 per individual race but I’m not sure

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
53 minutes ago
Yozhik

Whenever I’m trying to type “FINA’s” autocorrect immediately and stubbornly corrects me to “CHINA’s”. Does this guy know something that we don’t? Well this money tables shows that one third of all prize money in individual races was paid to Chinese swimmers. When did I miss this domination on champion level happened? Maybe my autocorrect isn’t that stupid as I thought arrogantly correcting him back and he knows more about world of competitive swimming than I do.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!