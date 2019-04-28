2019 FINA Champions Swim Series – Guangzhou: Day 2 Money Table

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #1 – GUANGZHOU

The first stop of the FINA Champions Series 2019 has wrapped up in Guangzhou with $880,000 in prize money being awarded to 58 swimmers. Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom took over the lead in cumulative earnings, racking in another $31,000 on Sunday to bring her two-day figure to $51,000. Sjostrom won the 50 fly and 100 free and was runner-up in the 50 free and mixed medley relay on Day 2. Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, who had led after the first day of competition, added another $20,000 after winning the 200 back and 200 IM on Day 2 to finish the weekend with $49,000. American Michael Andrew picked up $25,000 while swimming in 5 events. He came in third in the 50 free and 50 back and fourth in the 100 fly and 100 breast. He also contributed to the second-place medley relay. Andrew was a last-minute substitute for the suspended Andrea Vergani in the 50 free, guaranteeing him extra income on Day 2 no matter the outcome of the race.

Day 2 Money Table

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Individual Prize Money Relay Prize Money Total Prize Money Sarah Sjostrom Sweden 4 1 0 0 $48,000 $3,000 $51,000 Katinka Hosszu Hungary 3 0 1 2 $46,000 $3,000 $49,000 Michael Andrew USA 0 1 3 3 $41,000 $3,000 $44,000 Kelsi Dahlia USA 0 3 0 0 $24,000 $4,000 $28,000 Chad Le Clos South Africa 0 1 1 2 $24,000 $3,000 $27,000 Cate Campbell Australia 1 1 0 1 $23,000 $3,000 $26,000 Ye Shiwen China 2 0 0 1 $25,000 $25,000 Ranomi Kromowidjojo Netherlands 0 0 2 1 $17,000 $8,000 $25,000 Kliment Kolesnikov Russia 1 1 0 1 $23,000 $23,000 Ben Proud Great Britain 1 0 0 1 $15,000 $8,000 $23,000 Vlad Morozov Russia 0 1 1 1 $19,000 $2,000 $21,000 Molly Hannis USA 0 2 0 1 $21,000 $21,000 Fu Yuanhui China 2 0 0 0 $20,000 $20,000 Xu Jiayu China 2 0 0 0 $20,000 $20,000 Sun Yang China 2 0 0 0 $20,000 $20,000 Li Bingjie China 0 2 0 0 $16,000 $3,000 $19,000 Fabio Scozzoli Italy 1 0 0 1 $15,000 $4,000 $19,000 Georgia Davies Great Britain 0 1 1 0 $14,000 $4,000 $18,000 Emily Seebohm Australia 0 0 1 2 $16,000 $2,000 $18,000 Anton Chupkov Russia 1 1 0 0 $18,000 $18,000 Imogen Clark Great Britain 1 0 0 1 $15,000 $2,000 $17,000 Ryosuke Irie Japan 0 2 0 0 $16,000 $16,000 Wang Shun China 1 0 1 0 $16,000 $16,000 Qin Haiyang China 0 2 0 0 $16,000 $16,000 Andrei Minakov Russia 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $5,000 $15,000 Yu Jingyao China 0 1 1 0 $14,000 $14,000 Robert Glinta Romania 0 1 1 0 $14,000 $14,000 Li Zhuhao China 0 1 1 0 $14,000 $14,000 Wang Jianjiahe China 0 0 1 1 $11,000 $2,000 $13,000 Danas Rapsys Lithuania 0 1 0 1 $13,000 $13,000 Nicholas Santos Brazil 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $3,000 $13,000 Pieter Timmers Belgium 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $2,000 $12,000 Pernille Blume Denmark 0 0 2 0 $12,000 $12,000 Zhang Yuhan China 0 0 1 1 $11,000 $11,000 Yufei Zhang China 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000 Felipe Lima Brazil 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000 Masato Sakai Japan 1 0 0 0 $10,000 $10,000 Joao Gomes Junior Brazil 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000 Liu Xiang China 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000 Gabriele Detti Italy 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000 Peng Xuwei China 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000 Kim Seoyeong Korea 0 1 0 0 $8,000 $8,000 Dana Vollmer USA 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $2,000 $7,000 Dmitriy Balandin Kazakhstan 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $2,000 $7,000 Li Guanguan China 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000 Andrii Govorov Ukraine 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000 Wang Yizhe China 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000 Jack McLoughlin Australia 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000 Ippei Watanabe Japan 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000 Liu Yaxin China 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000 He Yun China 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000 Feng Junyang China 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000 Arno Kamminga Netherlands 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000 Zhou Min China 0 0 1 0 $6,000 $6,000 Wang Zhou China 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000 Mykhalo Romanchuk Ukraine 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000 Anthony Ervin USA 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000 Li Binjie China 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000 Zhang Sishi China 0 0 0 1 $5,000 $5,000 Totals $812,000 $68,000 $880,000

As a reminder, prize money is awarded as follows (FINA had originally proposed $2,000 for fourth-place relays but in its final documentation, no award was attributed beyond the first three relays):