2019 CIF Girls Prelims: Hartman, Tuggle, Schaffer Lead Indiv. Qualifiers

2019 California Interscholastic Federation Swimming & Diving Championships

Friday, May 10 – Saturday, May 11

Clovis Olympic Swim Complex, Clovis West High School

25 yards, prelims day 1, finals day 2

There were few surprises at Friday’s prelims session of the 2019 California Interscholastic Federation State Meet at Clovis West High School. NCS record-breaker Zoie Hartman of Monte Vista held her top seedings in the 200 IM and 100 breast, swimming unchallenged with 1:58.35 and 1:00.25 in the respective events. Clovis senior Averee Preble edged Ana Jih-Schiff of San Ramon Valley, 2:01.53 to 2:01.55, to qualify second for the IM final. Iza Adame of Valencia and Melanie Julia of Gunn were 1:01.76 and 1:02.07 behind Hartman in the breaststroke.

Clovis North freshman Claire Tuggle also led the way in two events. She clocked a 1:46.76 in the 200 free and a 4:46.29 in the 500 free. Tuggle will have competition in the final than Hartman, however. Ella Ristic of Santa Margarita, the top seed with 1:45.66 coming into the meet, swam 1:47.05 in prelims to snag lane 5 for the final. Qualifying behind Ristic were five 1:48s: Miranda Heckman of Granada (1:48.31); Nicole Oliva of Saint Francis (1:48.39); Abby Samansky of Clovis West (1:48.72); Sarah Snyder of Gunn (1:48.74); and Cassly Treydte of Los Osos (1:48.92). The 500 final should be tight, as well. Oliva (4:48.37), Heckman (4:48.80), Daniela Hawkins of California HS (4:48.84) all swam 4:48s this morning, while Preble went 4:49.85.

Saint Francis senior Brooke Schaffer dominated the sprints, qualifying first in the 50 free (22.85) and 100 free (49.33). Anicka Delgado of Santa Margarita was second in the 50 free by only 1/100, while Soquel’s Kailyn Winter went 23.11. Another Santa Margarita junior, Ella Ristic, was the closest challenger to Schaffer in the 100 free; she qualified second with 49.77.

In the butterfly, Torrey Pines sophomore Mia Kragh dropped a half-second off her seed time to log the only sub-54 of the day, going 53.65 to top the leaderboard. Quarry Lane freshman Sydney Lu (54.29), Ashley Ma of Fremont (54.38), and Miramonte senior Sophia Kosturos (54.48) will challenge her in the final. Kosturos was the top qualifier in the backstroke with 53.55. Danielle Carter of Los Altos (54.49) and Emma Lepisova of San Mateo (54.91) qualified second and third.

Freshman Justina Kozan of Walnut, who had been seeded first in the 100 fly and second in the 200 IM, did not swim in prelims on Friday.

Monte Vista posted the top time in the medley relay, while Santa Margarita fielded the fastest relays in the 4×50 free and 4×100 free.

The girls’ diving final took place on Friday, so a few teams are already on the scoreboard. El Toro senior Savannah Stocker successfully defended her 2018 state title, winning the 1-meter event with a new state meet record of 538.75 points. Remi Edvalson of Archbishop Mitty took second with 527.15, ahead of Aliso Nigues’s Brooke Earley (526.00).

Predicted Top-20 based on prelims (and finals of diving):

Team Predicted Finish Santa Margarita 220.5 Torrey Pines 163 Saint Francis 144 Miramonte 122 Monte Vista 112 Gunn 95 Campolindo 95 San Ramon Valley 89.5 Sacred Heart Prep 81.5 Granada 78.5 Clovis West 67 Lowell 63 Acalanes 61 Grossmont 58 Valley Christian 52 Soquel 51 Valencia (Valencia) 51 Clovis North 48 Carondelet 34 Clovis 31

Actual Results (diving only)

Women - Team Rankings - Through Event 1 1. El Toro 20 2. Archbishop Mitty 17 3. Aliso Niguel 16 4. Henry M Gunn High School 15 5. Santa Clara 14 6. Crystal Springs Uplands 13 7. San Ysidro High School 12 8. La Canada 11 9. Crescenta Valley 9 10. Canyon Crest Academy 7 11. Dana Hills 6 12. Acalanes 5 13. Santa Margarita 4 14. Carondelet High School 3 15. Lodi High School 2 16. Westview 1