Patience Pays as Morton Ranch Valedictorian Frederica Kizek Commits to SMU

Morton Ranch High School (Texas) valedictorian Frederica Kizek has committed to swim at SMU this fall. Primarily a distance freestyler and IMer, she’ll bring both academic and athletic excellence to the Mustangs.

While Kizek’s commitment is very late in the cycle for the class of 2019, she made huge moves in the first few months of 2019 that drastically shifted the caliber of her swimming resume. Her patience paid off big.

Time Drops in 2019:

Best Time as of 12/31/2019 Current Best Time 500 free 5:07.38 4:53.21 1650 free 17:22.63 16:42.26 200 IM 2:07.10 2:03.00 400 IM 4:24.89 4:24.07 200 fly 2:07.48 2:05.70 200 back 2:08.22 2:05.88

She now will bring a lot of depth in areas where SMU, which was 3rd out of 6 teams at last year’s American Athletic Conference Championships, most needs it. The Mustangs, for example, had no A-finalists in the 500 free at last year’s conference championship meet, and will return only 1 scorer in that race next year. Kizek’s best time in that event would have placed her high in the B final at the 2019 AAC Championships, and within a second of the A final. The Mustangs likewise only have 1 returning scorer in the mile (Kizek would have placed 5th). She also would have been the team’s fastest 400 IMer last season.

Kizek says that her focus events will be the 400 IM, 500 free, 1000 free, and 1650 free, though she also made big drops in the 200 IM, 200 fly, and 200 back over the last 2 months.

Kizek does her club training under Sharon Power at the Power for Life club. Power was famously the coach of Olympic gold medalist Ian Crocker before he left to attend the University of Texas.

