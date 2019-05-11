Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 5/8/2019

Presenting our Weekly Wonders from April 25-May 5, 2019:

Michael Breitbart, 16, Wolverine Aquatics (WAC-SN): 400 IM, 4:08.52 – Entering 2019, then-15-year-old Michael Breitbart held a best time of 4:16.90 in the 400 IM. On the first day of March, he dropped that down to 4:11.94. Last weekend, in his first swim as a 16-year-old, he further slashed his time to 4:08.52 at the DART Post HS Meet. He also went a best time in the 100 free (49.83), 500 free (4:42.05), and 200 IM (1:57.06).

Casslyn Treydte, 17, TEAM: 200 free, 1:47.19 – Then 16-year-old Casslyn Treydte broke 1:50 for the first time in the 200 free in May 2018, going 1:49.39 and 1:48.22 on the same day. In March of this year, she went 1:48.19, then in April dropped down to 1:47.43. Last weekend at the California CIF Division II Championships, she went 1:17.19, the fastest time at the meet. She also went a best in the 100 free (50.87), 100 fly (55.86), and 200 IM (2:05.80).

Rea Smith, 14, Crow Canyon Sharks (CROW-PC): 100 fly, 57.72 – As a 13-year-old, Rea Smith broke 1:00 in the 100 fly for the first time last March, and by November, was 59.14. After a couple minute-plus swims early in 2019, Smith was 59.30 in April. Last weekend at the WCAB Post-NCS Senior Meet, she obliterated her best time, going 57.72.

Nicholas Price, 15, Northern Lights Swim Club (NLSC-AK): 200 breast, 2:06.49 – Nicholas Price entered 2019 as 2:11.31 200 breaststroker, having swum that time in April 2018; he entered 2018 with a 2:15.65. In March 2019, he dropped it down to 2:09.32, and then just over a month later, shattered that time, going 2:06.49, good for a 2019 Futures cut. At the same meet, he went a best time in the 50 free (22.84), 200 back (1:57.20), 100 breast (59.43), 100 fly (56.60), and 200 IM (1:57.03).

Margaux McDonald, 17, Orinda Aquatics (OAPB-PC): 200 IM, 2:02.20 – In May 2018, then-16-year-old Margaux McDonald went a best time of 2:04.21 in the 200 IM. She did not crack that time in the 10 months that followed, but then in late April of this year, went 2:02.20 at the Diablo Athletic League Championships, winning the event.

Dominic Margarino, 18, Blast Sharks (SHRK-CA): 500 free, 4:23.98 – Dominic Margarino entered 2018 having never been under 4:36 in the 500 free, then went 4:28.42 in March 2018. At the end of the year, he went 4:26.48. After a couple of 4:30-plus swims in 2019, Margarino went 4:23.98 on May 1 at the California CIF DI Championships, winning the event by three-quarters of a second.

Patrick Sammon, 15, AquaSol (AQUA-SN): 100 free, 46.92 – Then-14-year-old Patrick Sammon broke :50 for the first time in the 100 free in March 2018, going 49.83. He broke :49 just a month later, going 48.99, then 48.32 just two weeks later. By December 2018, he had broken 48.00, going 47.92, and then in March 2019, was 47.61. Last weekend at the DART Post-HS Meet, he broke :47, going 46.92. He also went a best time in the 50 free (21.40).