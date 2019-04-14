2019 British Swimming C’ships Preview: Elite Women Edition

2019 British Swimming Championships

We’ve hammered out the selection policy details surrounding the 2019 British Championships that kick off on Tuesday, but let’s take a look at some the athletes taking to the Tollcross International Swimming Center pool in the biggest domestic meet of the year.

Both amateur and pro athletes alike will be throwing down their best efforts to qualify for this summer’s most elite international competitions and we’ve seen in the past that anything can happen in this high-stress, yet thrilling and passion-filled environment.

Elite Men’s Preview

Below are just a few of the seasoned female elite athletes ready to rock and then look for an additional preview that highlights some of the elite female athletes, as well as a separate post on aspiring swimmers on the cusp of a possible breakthrough performers in Glasgow and beyond.

Siobhan-Marie O’Connor

The Olympic silver medalist is another Duncan Scott-type versatile swimmer, entered in events ranging from freestyle to breaststroke to the IM. O’Connor enters as the woman to beat in both the 200m IM and the 100m breast, where she holds the fastest seeded time with 2:09.80 and 1:06.99, respectively.

Her 200 IM time came from her gold medal win on the Gold Coast to become the 2018 Commonwealth Games champion. She also earned 2 relay medals in Australia as well.

Freya Anderson

British swimming fans have their eyes on Anderson, as the Ellesmere Titan is tearing it up in the pool as of late. The 18-year-old took 4 relay medals at the 2018 European Championships, including gold as a member of the women’s 4x200m free and mixed 4x100m medley relays. She was also a vital member of 2 bronze medal-winning relays on the Gold Coast as well.

Anderson fired off winning marks of 25.35 and 54.65 to take the 50m and 100m freestyle titles at the 2018 European Junior Championships in Helsinki.

Aimee Willmott

Despite having her funding cut, the University of Stirling standout raced perhaps the gutsiest swim of her life to take Commonwealth gold in the 400m IM. She’s set to take on this event as the top seed, as well as the 200m IM seeded behind the aforementioned O’Connor. If she holds all of her entries, Willmott will also race the 200m free, 200m breast, 200m fly and 200m back for a monster line-up at Tollcross.

Hannah Miley

The Scot who simply won’t quit is coming off of an ankle injury incurred last fall, but has already snapped back into the racing life with meets in both Spain and Ireland, quickly getting back to form. In true Miley fashion, the 3-time Olympian is entered in a grueling schedule, including 8-event portfolio, with her most likely World Championships bid chances coming in the 400m IM, 200m IM and 400m free events.

Alys Thomas

The 28-year-old veteran owns the 200 fly event as far as British swimmers go, having taken 2018 Commonwealth Games gold and European Championships bronze. The Swansea star holds about a 3 second advantage on the pysch sheets in the 200m fly, but also looks good to take on Charlotte Atkinson and others in the 100m fly to chase a double fly title this week.

Additional swimmers to keep an eye on in terms of the veteran elite include Imogen Clark, Sarah Vasey, Holly Hibbott, Molly Renshaw and Anna Hopkin.