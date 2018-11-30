2018 U.S. Winter Nationals: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2018 US WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 prelims of the 2018 U.S. Winter Nationals will be the busiest session yet with five different events on the docket: the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast and 100 back.

Katie Ledecky highlights this morning’s heat sheet in the women’s 200 free, looking for her third victory of the meet after winning the 800 and 400 on days 1 and 2, while 50m winner Simone Manuel is also entered in the event. The 100 backstroke will also feature former world record holder and 2017 World Champion Kylie Masse.

On the men’s side, Jay Litherland holds down the top seed in both the 400 IM and 200 free, while Kevin Cordes is expected to make his meet debut in the 100 breast. The 100 back has an intriguing lineup with Mark Nikolaev and Coleman Stewart in the midst of a hot start to the NCAA season, Canadian Markus Thormeyer coming off a SCM 200 back national record earlier this month, and Team Elite’s Jacob Pebley putting in some final preparation before heading over to the Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou.

Women’s 400 IM Prelims

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 4:51.79

Madisyn Cox of Longhorn Aquatics won the sixth and final heat in the women’s 400 IM, advancing with the top seed into tonight’s final with a time of 4:44.26. Emma Weyant of the Sarasota YMCA Sharks was just over a second back of Cox in the heat in 4:45.31, her fastest ever swim outside of the 2018 Summer Nats and Junior Pan Pacs, and advances her through to the final in 3rd.

NC State’s Makayla Sargent won the penultimate heat for the #2 seed in 4:45.02, her 3rd fastest swim ever only trailing her 4:40.2 and 4:41.3 from Summer Nats.

Men’s 400 IM Prelims

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 4:25.99

Matt Fallon of Somerset Valley dropped a 1:12.48 breaststroke split in the final heat of the men’s 400 IM to pull up alongside early leader Jay Litherland, but it was the veteran who did just enough to hold on for the heat win in 4:25.00. Fallon, who had only broken 4:30 once before this race, finished just .03 off his best time for the 2nd seed in 4:25.30 and gets under the 2020 Olympic Trials Cut.

15-year-old Zachary Tan of the Phoenix Swim Club checked in with a personal best time in the penultimate heat, winning in 4:26.23 to take the 3rd seed overall into the final.

Women’s 100 Fly Prelims

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 1:00.69

Amanda Kendall of the Mission Viejo Nadadores dropped a blistering 58.32 from the second-to-last heat of the women’s 100 fly, tying her 6th fastest performance ever and going better than she went at the 2018 Summer Nationals (58.68). 31-year-old Dana Vollmer (59.92) and 14-year-old Claire Curzan (1:00.13) were 2nd and 3rd in the heat, advancing 4th and 5th into the final as the 2012 Olympic gold medalist swam her first LC 100 fly since 2016 and Curzan had her fastest swim ever outside of the 2018 Junior Nationals.

Olivia Bray of Gator Swim Club and Rebecca Smith of Scarborough won the other two circle-seeded heats to advance 2nd and 3rd into the final, both cracking a minute as well in 59.27 and 59.45 respectively.

Men’s 100 Fly Prelims

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 54.19

Women’s 200 Free Prelims

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:01.69

Men’s 200 Free Prelims

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 1:50.79

Women’s 100 Breast Prelims

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 1:10.99

Men’s 100 Breast Prelims

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 1:03.29

Women’s 100 Back Prelims

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 1:02.69

Men’s 100 Back Prelims