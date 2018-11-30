Air Force Adds Commitment from Backstroker Shea Burcham

Shea Burcham, a senior at Ronald Reagan High School in San Antonio, Texas, has announced she plans to swim for the United States Air Force Academy in the class of 2023. She will join Alex Schwier, Gabby Auerbach, Katarina Svetz, Kimmy Woolfenden, Luci Lozano, and Scarlet Friend in Colorado Springs next fall.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the United States Air Force Academy!! The academy offers an unparalleled education, endless opportunities, and the chance to serve my country, and I am so thankful to be given the chance to to [sic] be a part of such an amazing and inspiring place. I am so grateful to my family, coaches, teachers, and teammates, I would not be where I am without all of your encouragement and support. Go Falcons! #aimhigh”

Burcham specializes mainly in back and free. She placed 15th in the 100 back (57.37), led off the 9th-place medley relay (26.85), and anchored the 13th-place 400 free relay (52.31) at the 2018 Texas UIL 6A State Championships. In club swimming, where she represents Alamo Area Aquatic Association, Burcham had a strong showing at Austin Sectionals this summer, going PBs in the LCM 100 free, 100 back, and 200 back. Her best SCY times come from her junior year season, as well.

Burcham’s top times are right on the edge of scoring at Mountain West Conference Championships. The Falcons finished 9th at the 2018 conference meet.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:02.91

100 back – 57.06

50 back – 26.98

100 free – 52.41

