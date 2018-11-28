Alex Schwier Commits to In-state Air Force Academy

Broomfield, Colorado’s Alex Schwier has committed to swim for the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs next fall. Katarina Svetz, Kimmy Woolfenden, Luci Lozano, and Scarlet Friend have also committed to the Falcons’ class of 2023.

“I’m truly honored to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the United States Air Force Academy! I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me through it all! This would not have been possible without you! Ultimately, I chose USAFA because it offered me an outstanding education, stellar swim program, and endless opportunities that I cannot find anywhere else! I can’t wait to call the Academy my home! #AIMHIGH #GOFALCONS”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Schwier is a senior at Fairview High School in Boulder. She competed her sophomore season for the Knights, placing 5th in the 200 IM (2:08.91) and 7th in the 100 breast (1:05.88) at the 2017 CHSAA Girls 5A State Championships. In club swimming she represents Jeffco Hurricanes. All her top event times came out of the 2018 TXLA Super Sectionals meet in March, where she finaled in all five events: 500 free, 100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM.

Schwier’s best times would have scored at 2018 Mountain West Conference Championships in the B finals of the 200 breast and 400 IM and the C final of the 100 breast.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:18.15

100 breast – 1:05.02

400 IM – 4:23.45

200 IM – 2:06.53

500 free – 5:04.90