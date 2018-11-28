Reading High School Girls Dominate MIAA D2 State Meet

2018 MIAA D2 Fall Girls Championships

November 18, 2018

Boston, MA (Harvard)

Results on Meet Mobile ‘ MIAA Fall Div 2 State Champs’

The Reading High School girls put up a dominating performance to secure their MIAA D2 state title last Sunday, November 18. This marks the team’s 3rd consecutive title.

The MIAA state meet is split in two, as there are a group of teams that compete in either fall or winter.

The dominance began with the 200 medley relay, as the Reading High School girls won the event by over four seconds with a winning time of 1:47.88. The team also won the 200 free relay (1:38.09) and the 400 free relay (3:38.16).

Reading’s Molly Hamlin kept the streak going in the 200 free, as she blew the field away by nearly 6 seconds with a winning time of 1:52.36. Hamlin’s second win was in the 100 free, where she defended her title by winning with a 52.35.

Into the 200 IM, Reading’s Anna Roberts looked to defend her title and controlled most of the race. It wasn’t until Marshfield’s Olivia Mozoki made a big move on the last 50 free to tie with Roberts with winning times of 2:09.15.

Both girls also went on to take double wins as well. Mozoki later went on to take the 100 fly title with a 58.29. Roberts took the 100 breast, defending another one of her titles with a 1:05.31.

Belmont senior Sophie Butte broke the Reading winning streak and snagged the 50 free title with a 24.59. The 500 free also featured Central Catholic’s Kerrigan Hemp, who won by over 6 seconds with a time of 5:07.52. Hemp then defended her 100 back title with a 57.03, just under her own state record of 56.82.

The Reading High School girls ended the meet with 7 wins, including all 3 relays, and topped the final scores by over 100 points.

Top 5 Schools