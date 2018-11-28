Olympic Silver Medalist Chase Kalisz Pulls Out of Winter Nationals

Braden Keith
by Braden Keith 5

November 27th, 2018 National, News

2018 US WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • November 28th-December 1st, 2018
  • Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Psych Sheets

Olympic silver medalist Chase Kalisz has scratched out of the 2018 Winter National Championships.

In a revised version of the psych sheet, released on Monday, Kalisz was noticeably absent, among several changes. He was scheduled to swim 5 races: as the top seed in the 200 IM and 200 fly, as the 6th seed in the 100 fly, as the 10th seed in the 100 breast, and as the 31st seed in the 200 back. He wasn’t entered in the 400 IM: an event in which he’s the defending World Champion.

Kalisz won the 200 IM and 400 IM at last year’s Winter Nationals, which was held in yards. This year, the meet serves as the first major domestic long course racing opportunity for Americans of the new season.

Kalisz won Olympic silver in the 400 IM at the 2016 Olympic Games, upgraded to gold in the 200 IM and 400 IM at the World Championships, and repeated wins in the same events at the 2018 Pan Pac Championships.

He’s one of 2 high-seeded swimmers who were absent from the latest version of the psych sheets. Also scratching are 17-year old Will Grant from Heart of Texas Aquatics, who was seeded 4th in the 200 back (1:59.95) and 9th in the 100 back (55.02). On balance, added to the psych sheets is US National Teamer Emily Escobedo. She is now seeded 3rd in the 200 breaststroke and 8th in the 100 breaststroke.

Yozhik

The meet is starting tomorrow. It will be the last LCM meet for American swimmers this season. I personally would like to read the preview of what is going to happen there and what to watch than read about achievements of swimmers who not going to be there.

Vote Up1-5Vote Down Reply
38 minutes ago
Hawaii Kai

Also, Kalisz is an Olympic silver medalist, and a multiple World Championship gold medalist.

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago
Superfan

Any reason why he pulled out?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago
Swimming4silver

spend more time with his bulldog?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
43 seconds ago

