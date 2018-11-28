Paralympic Gold Medalist Swimmer Mary Fisher Announces Retirement

2012 and 2016 Paralympic Champion Mary Fisher has announced her retirement from competitive swimming. The 25-year old New Zealander won 4 medals in the S11 category at the 2012 Paralympics, including gold in the 200 IM, and added a win in the 100 back in 2016.

Her gold in Rio contributed to the country’s best-ever Paralympic performance, earning 21 medals across all sports. That ranked them 13th on the overall medals table, and first per-capita.

Fisher last raced at the New Zealand Short Course Championships, and is now a part-time volunteer and recreation coordinator at the Blind Foundation. After earning her undergraduate degree via a High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ) Prime Minister’s Scholarship, she’s now working on a postgraduate degree in psychology.

“London epitomised my childhood dream,” Fisher said. “Support from thousands got me there, especially my family and friends who I thank from the bottom of my heart. The privilege and honour of representing my country for over a decade isn’t lost on me. Everyone deserves equitable opportunities. I’m keen to be part of melting the stigma attached to many forms of disability. Meeting people who get involved in Para sport and the resulting improvement in holistic health for themselves, their whānau and community is wonderful. I’ll be watching emerging athletes in these exciting times for New Zealand’s Para sport scene.”

Fisher’s Medal Record: