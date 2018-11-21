Scarlet Friend, Luci Lozano, and Katarina Svetz Commit to Air Force

Scarlet Friend, Luci Lozano, and Katarina Svetz will join Kimmy Woolfenden in the United States Air Force Academy’s class of 2023.

Scarlet Friend

Friend, from Indianapolis, IN, is a senior at North Central High School. She placed 9th in the 100 back (56.99) and 17th in the 50 free (23.95) at the 2018 IHSAA State Championships. Friend swims year-round for Franklin Regional Swim Team. After going best times in her 2 events at high school states, she finished off the spring with new PBs in the 50/200 free and 100 back at PSS Indy.

50 back – 26.74

100 back – 56.99

200 back – 2:04.77

50 free – 23.95

100 free – 53.43

Super stoked to announce my verbal commitment to the United States Air Force Academy!I can’t wait to receive an unmatched education, participate in paramount athletics, and further serve my country! Thank you to all my coaches, friends, and family for helping me along the way! pic.twitter.com/Y9KJ8MWHff — scarlet friend (@scarletmgf) October 20, 2018

Katarina Svetz

Svetz hails from Winter Park, Florida where she is a senior at Lake Highland Prep School and swims club for Highlander Aquatic Club. She recently took 6th in the 100 back (57.21) and 11th in the 100 free (52.81) at the 2018 FHSAA Class 1A Championships, finishing up her prep career with a pair of PBs. This summer she had a strong showing at Gainesville Sectionals, finaling in the 100 free and 50/100/200 back and taking home new times in all 4 events.

50 back – 27.59

100 back – 57.21

200 back – 2:04.24

50 free – 24.29

100 free – 52.81

200 free – 1:53.32

Luci Lozano

Sarasota, Florida’s Lozano is a senior at Riverview High School. She ended her high school career this month at the 2018 FHSAA Class 4A Championships, placing 10th in the 200 IM (2:07.64) and 15th in the 100 back (58.93). Swimming with her club team Sarasota YMCA Sharks, she went best times at the Florida LSC Senior Long Course Championships in the 200 back and 400 IM while making finals in the 200 back, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. She competed at YMCA Short Course Nationals in the 100/200 fly and 200/400 IM.

200 fly – 2:03.35

100 fly – 57.14

400 IM – 4:28.29

200 IM – 2:06.42

100 back – 57.96

Luci Lozano Verbally Commits to the Air Force Academy https://t.co/bEB0fYmLgA pic.twitter.com/vZLe8y9JNn — Florida Swim Network (@FlaSwimNetwork) October 27, 2018