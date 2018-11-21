Ella Eastin Draws Inspiration From Fellow Goggle Nominees (Video)

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

Perseverance Award – Micah Sumrall

Micah Sumrall, formerly Micah Lawrence, was a member of the 2012 US Olympic Team, swam only a couple of races (and no breaststroke) in the 2016-2017 season after missing the Olympic Team. She returned full-steam in 2017-2018, though, training out of a club team Chattahoochee Gold in Georgia that mostly caters to high school-and-younger swimmers. It was as if she hadn’t missed a beat, and she wound up winning gold at the Pan Pac Championships in the 200 breaststroke – her first international gold medal.

Nominees:

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!