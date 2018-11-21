Ella Eastin Draws Inspiration From Fellow Goggle Nominees (Video)

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

Perseverance Award – Micah Sumrall

Micah Sumrall, formerly Micah Lawrence, was a member of the 2012 US Olympic Team, swam only a couple of races (and no breaststroke) in the 2016-2017 season after missing the Olympic Team. She returned full-steam in 2017-2018, though, training out of a club team Chattahoochee Gold in Georgia that mostly caters to high school-and-younger swimmers. It was as if she hadn’t missed a beat, and she wound up winning gold at the Pan Pac Championships in the 200 breaststroke – her first international gold medal.

Nominees: