EST Flyer Molly Jordan Commits to Florida Atlantic

Molly Jordan, a senior at C. Milton Wright High School in Bel Air, Maryland, has committed to be a student-athlete at Florida Atlantic University.

“I chose FAU to further my student athlete career because it will challenge me both academically and swimming. During my visit I also loved the coaches and the team plus the atmosphere and energy all around campus. Obviously all the palm trees and lovely beach view is an extra bonus!”

Jordan competed at the 2016 Maryland MPSSAA 321A State Swim Championships in her freshman season, taking 4th in the 200 IM and 5th in the 100 fly. She contributed to both freestyle relays, too. In club swimming she represents Eagle Swim Team and specializes in fly and IM. She swam at NCSA Summer Championship in August, competing in the 100/200 fly and 200/400 IM and time-trialing the 200 back. She went PBs in both IMs and the backstroke. Her short-course season culminated in several best times at Maryland LSC Senior Short Course Championships (100/200 back) and Christiansburg Sectionals (100 fly and 400 IM).

EST head coach Scott Ward said: “We are thrilled Molly has found the perfect college for her academic and swimming goals. We see her improving each year and know she will contribute to the team’s goals and culture.”

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 57.02

200 fly – 2:06.36

200 IM – 2:09.84

400 IM – 4:33.20