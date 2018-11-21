Katie Ledecky “Grounded in Training”, Shines on Red Carpet (Video)

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

Female Athlete of the Year – Katie Ledecky

The 21-year old Ledecky wasn’t the unbeatable machine of a swimmer that she’s been in the past. She finished in 3rd in the individual 200 free at Pan Pacs, and the US 800 free relay took silver, to go with wins in the 400, 800, and 1500 frees. She also only won 2 of her 3 individual NCAA events: topping the 500 and 1650, but finishing 2nd to her teammate Ella Eastin in the 400 IM.

But, looked at through anybody else’s lens, she had another historic year. She broke the 1500 free World Record in her first swim as a professional. At a Pan Pac meet that was a little dicey, she won more medals and more individual medals than any other swimmer. She was one of two Americans to break a World Record this year, and the only one who both broke a World Record and won Pan Pacs gold in the same event (Baker broke the 100 back World Record at Nationals, but took bronze at Pan Pacs).

This marks Ledecky’s 6th-straight Female Athlete of the Year honor. Only Michael Phelps (7, not consecutively) has more.