Gregoire, Childress Pick Up Three Wins Each for St. Francis Brooklyn

Stony Brook at St. Francis Brooklyn

St. Francis Brooklyn def. Stony Brook 133-107

Results

Brooklyn Heights, N.Y.

Nov. 18, 2018

Courtesy: St. Francis-Brooklyn Athletics

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, NY – The St. Francis Brooklyn women’s swimming and diving team improved to 5-3 on the season with a 133-107 victory over Stony Brook. The win marks the third in a row for the Terriers as they defeated Saint Peter’s and Monmouth in their previous two dual meets.

HIGHLIGHTS

Raphaelle Gregoire continued her dominance in the pool as she picked up victories in three events today. Gregoire took first-place in the 50-yard free with a time of 26.05. She later clocked a first-place individual time of 1:06.61 in the 100-yard breaststroke. She was also a part of the first-place 400-yard medley relay team that registered a time of 4:03.88.

Courtesy: Stony Brook Athletics

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y. – The Stony Brook women’s swimming and diving team traveled to St. Francis Brooklyn and picked up three wins on Sunday afternoon. The Terriers ultimately got the dual meet victory, 133-107.

STRAIGHT FROM COACH SMITH

“I couldn’t be prouder of our women. When setting up the schedule for this year, this weekend was one in which I wanted to challenge them with back to back days to see how they’d respond. The women stepped up, supported each other and raced/dove well both days. It was a small step that’s going to make a big difference for our future. Can’t wait to watch what these ladies accomplish.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Just like in Saturday’s meet against LIU Post, Stony Brook finished strong, winning the final event. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Caroline Dunn (Brookeville, Md.), Haille Bogumil (Bradenton, Fla.), Emma Waechter (Lewiston, N.Y.) and Gabrielle Matiszik (Milwaukee, Wis.) finished the race in 1:44.15, two seconds ahead of the second place St. Francis Brooklyn team.

ON DECK

The Seawolves next head to the ECAC Winter Championships being held from Friday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 2 in East Meadow, N.Y.