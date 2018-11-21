Illinois State Redbirds Pull in Commitment from Madelyn Hernandez

St. Louis, Missouri’s Madelyn Hernandez has committed to swim for Illinois State University in the class of 2023.

“I am very excited to be joining the Redbird Family. When I toured Illinois State, I met the team and coaches and I loved the environment.”

Hernandez attends St. Joseph’s Academy in St. Louis and swims for Rockwood Swim Club. She specializes mainly in sprint free and breaststroke and contributed to St. Joseph’s 3rd-place team finish at the 2018 Missouri Class 1 State Championships in February by leading off the record-breaking 200 free relay, taking second in the 50 free (24.03) and finishing 9th in the 100 breast (1:09.37).

In club swimming she competed at Columbia Sectionals and NCSA Spring Championship in short-course season, finishing with new times in the 50 free and 50/100 breast. This summer she swam the 100 free and 50/100 breast at Jenks Sectionals, then wrapped up long course season at NCSA Summer Championships competing in the 50/100 free and 100 breast.

Hernandez’s best 100 free and 100 breast times are each only about a second out of scoring range at the conference level but her 50 free would have made the C final at 2018 MVC Championships.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.03

100 free – 54.64

50 breast – 32.28

100 breast – 1:09.37

200 IM – 2:14.67