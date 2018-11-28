D2 Powerhouse Carson-Newman Lands Peden Twins, Rachel and Rebecca

Rachel Peden and Rebecca Peden, twin sisters from Inman, South Carolina, have both committed to swim for Carson-Newman University in the fall.

“My twin and I have verbally committed to Carson-Newman for the fall of 2019. CNU has been in our hearts since 9th grade, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds!

“Rachel and Rebecca Peden

The Pedens are seniors at Boiling Springs High School in Boiling Springs, SC. They swim year-round for Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club.

Rachel Peden

Rachel specializes in longer freestyle races and IM. She finished 14th in the 200 IM (2:18.68) and 5th in the 500 free (5:15.01) at the 2018 South Carolina SCHSL 5A Championships. She earned a PB in the 50 back (30.03) leading off the medley relay. In club swimming she competed at YMCA Long Course Nationals this summer, swimming the 400/800/1500 free, 200 fly and 400 IM. She finaled in the 200 fly and earned PBs in the 200 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM. At Short Course YNats she competed in the mile, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM.

Rachel will be an immediate asset to the Eagles, with PBs that would score at Bluegrass Mountain Conference Championships in the top-8 of the 1000/1650 and 400 IM and the B finals of the 500 free and 200 fly.

1650 free – 17:43.96

1000 free – 10:26.60

500 free – 5:06.37

200 fly – 2:09.34

400 IM – 4:36.96

Rebecca Peden

Rebecca also specializes in free, fly and IM. In high school season she swam the 200/500 free double, coming in 19th and 22nd in the respective events. She also swims some of the shorter freestyle events and at the South Carolina Long Course State Championships, she improved her PBs in the LCM 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Her best times would have scored in the top 16 of the 1000 free and 1650 free at BMC Championships.

1650 free – 18:37.52

1000 free – 11:04.40

500 free – 5:25.21

200 fly – 2:20.19

400 IM – 4:58.85