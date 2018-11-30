California 15-Year-Old Dies In High School Swim Session Of 57 Swimmers

15-year-old Ben Curry drowned during a school swimming lesson at San Ramon Valley High School’s pool in California back in May of this year and the student’s parents are now suing the School District as well as the teacher at the scene, Aaron Becker.

Curry was one of 57 students in the water under the supervision of Becker on May 8th. Becker reportedly told the class to ‘tread water for 3 minutes’ and also warned them that he would add time should they touch the lane line, which Curry reportedly did. Per The Sun, Curry wound up slipping under the water after treading for 3 ½ minutes and wasn’t discovered even after students were dismissed from the pool.

Per the lawsuit, “He [Becker] then left the pool area without taking roll at the end of class, with Benjamin under the water, and Benjamin’s clothing and cell phone alongside the pool.”

It wasn’t until the next class entered the area under a different supervisor that the teen’s body was discovered.

The parents’ suit also alleges that CCTV footage shows Becker was distracted by his cell phone and not watching the kids.

‘I’ve learned from reviewing the video and having it enhanced that it appears that the instructor was looking at his cell phone while standing on a diving board, when he should’ve been supervising the children,’ said Andy Shwartz, Curry’s attorney. (The Sun)

This is the 2nd high school drowning death we’ve reported this month, as 14-year-old swimmer Julian Urbina died after being pulled from the pool unconscious during a Thornton Fractional South High School practice in Illinois last Wednesday, November 14th.

Urbina was reportedly engaged in ‘conditioning’ exercises with the T.F. South Swim Team when he went underwater at the deep end of the pool and failed to surface.