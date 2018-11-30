Katie Ledecky Breaks Down Life at Stanford (Video)

Reported by Nick Pecraro.

2018 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 400 FREE FINALS

  • 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 4:16.89
  1. Katie Ledecky, NCAP, 4:00.35
  2. Hali Flickinger, ABSC, 4:09.71
  3. Ashley Twichell, TAC/ Kaersten Meitz,BA, 4:11.52

Katie Ledecky already built a body length lead in the first 100 meters of the race. Ledecky then finished the race nearly missing the 4-minute barrier in a 4:00.35, winning by over 9 seconds.

In the race for second, Hali Flickinger of Athens Bulldogs maintained the slight lead throughout the race and took second with a 4:09.71. Ashley Twichell of TAC Titans and Kaersten Meitz of Boilermaker Aquatics tied for third in a 4:11.52.

It was a tight 3-woman race in the last 25 meters of the B-final. Autumn Haebig of Nebraska then took the race with a 4:14.96. Kennedy Goss took the C-final in a 4:14.59.

3
toastedcoconut

What’s her major?

1 hour ago
TNM

Psychology according to roster on Stanford athletics website.

9 minutes ago
gigglewater

Question should be: When did she and Beisel practiced that song in such a tight schedule?

36 minutes ago

