Katie Ledecky Breaks Down Life at Stanford (Video)

Reported by Nick Pecraro.
2018 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 28th-December 1st, 2018
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Prelims/Finals at 9 am/5 pm ET
- LCM (50m)
WOMEN’S 400 FREE FINALS
- 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 4:16.89
- Katie Ledecky, NCAP, 4:00.35
- Hali Flickinger, ABSC, 4:09.71
- Ashley Twichell, TAC/ Kaersten Meitz,BA, 4:11.52
Katie Ledecky already built a body length lead in the first 100 meters of the race. Ledecky then finished the race nearly missing the 4-minute barrier in a 4:00.35, winning by over 9 seconds.
In the race for second, Hali Flickinger of Athens Bulldogs maintained the slight lead throughout the race and took second with a 4:09.71. Ashley Twichell of TAC Titans and Kaersten Meitz of Boilermaker Aquatics tied for third in a 4:11.52.
It was a tight 3-woman race in the last 25 meters of the B-final. Autumn Haebig of Nebraska then took the race with a 4:14.96. Kennedy Goss took the C-final in a 4:14.59.
What’s her major?
Psychology according to roster on Stanford athletics website.
Question should be: When did she and Beisel practiced that song in such a tight schedule?