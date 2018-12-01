2018 U.S. Winter National Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2018 US WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE FINALS

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 16:49.19

Ashley Twichell – 16:09.80 Erica Sullivan – 16:14.84 Chase Travis – 16:27.15

There was no Katie Ledecky in this race (she has the 100 free tonight), but Sandpipers of Nevada’s Erica Sullivan and TAC Titans’ Ashley Twichell battled side-by-side for the entirety of the race, flipping about two tenths or less from each other on nearly ever turn. They flipped at 8:36 and change at the 800 (over ten seconds faster than the 800 free Trials cut) as Twichell maintained her very slim lead.

At the 1000, though, Sullivan flipped ahead and started splitting 32-lows instead of 32-highs as Twichell kept fighting to stay in contention, and a 50 later, Twichell sped past Sullivan as the teenager faded a bit. By 1200, Twichell’s lead grew to a second and change, and she ended up running away with it in 16:09.80. Sullivan was 16:14.84 for second, still well ahead of the rest of the field.

Behind them were Wolfpack’s Hannah Moore and NCAP 16-year-old Chase Travis, as Moore was solidly in third until Travis creeped past her around the halfway point. Travis would extend her lead the rest of the way, claiming third in 16:27.15 as Moore placed fourth at 16:32.50.

MEN’S 1500 FREE FINALS

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 15:44.89

Jordan Wilimovsky – 15:05.96 Anton Ipsen – 15:15.32 Brennan Gravley – 15:38.26

Flipping at a very strong 8:04.32 at the 800, Jordan Wilimovsky clocked the win ahead of Wolfpack’s Anton Ipsen. Wilimovsky, the Northwestern grad who is back training with Team Santa Monica, won the 400 and 800 free already at this meet and now adds the mile to his title count with his 15:05.96 tonight.

Two teenagers finished 3rd and 4th, led by Sandpipers of Nevada’s Brennan Gravley at 15:38.26. Hickory YMCA’s Ross Dant was 4th at 15:42.76, while Team Santa Monica’s Gordon Mason posted a 15:43.09 from this morning’s slower heats to vault into 5th overall.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINALS

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:14.69

MEN’S 200 BACK FINALS

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:02.99

WOMEN’S 100 FREE FINALS

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 56.29

MEN’S 100 FREE FINALS

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 50.49

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:33.29

MEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:17.89

WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINALS

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:14.59

MEN’S 200 FLY FINALS