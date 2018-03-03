2018 TYR Pro Swim Series – Atlanta: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – ATLANTA
- March 1-4, 2018
- McAuley Aquatic Center
- Atlanta, GA
- LCM
We’re heading into day 3 finals of the TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Atlanta, where swimmers are set to compete for titles in the 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 back, 200 IM, and 400 free. Several stars headline tonight’s session, including Jack Conger (200 fly), Ryan Murphy (100 back), Ryosuke Irie (100 back), Chase Kalisz (200 fly/200 IM), Kevin Cordes (100 breast), Andrew Wilson (100 breast), Zane Grothe (400 free), Will Licon (100 breast/200 IM), Michael Andrew (100 breast/200 IM) and Josh Prenot (100 breast/200 IM) on the men’s side. The women’s events feature Hali Flickinger (200 fly), Kelsi Dahlia Worrell (200 fly), Molly Hannis (100 breast), Olivia Smoliga (100 back), Taylor Ruck (100 back), Wang Jianjiahe (400 free), Melanie Margalis (200 IM), and Madisyn Cox (200 IM).
WOMEN’S 200 FLY:
- Pro Swim Series Record: 2:06.76- Cammile Adams, Austin 2012
- Pool Record: 2:07.29- Susie O’Neil, 1995
- GOLD: Hali Flickinger– 2:08.04
- SILVER: Lilian Szilagy- 2:10.52
- BRONZE: Kelsi Worrell– 2:10.57
Hali Flickinger and Kelsi Dahlia Worrell were neck-and-neck, 1:02.26 to 1:02.31, at the halfway mark. Flickinger pulled ahead through the back half, winning gold with the #3 time in the world this year. Hungarian Liliana Szilagy ran down Worrell with a 33.64 on the last 50, while Worrell held on for 3rd. 17-year-old Olivia Carter (2:11.97) used her back-half speed to edge out 15-year-old Lillie Nordmann for 4th. Nordmann knocked nearly a second off her best time to take 5th in 2:12.63.
MEN’S 200 FLY:
- Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.29- Li Zhuhao, Indianapolis 2017
- Pool Record: 1:55.94- Chase Kalisz, 2017
- GOLD: Chase Kalisz– 1:55.78
- SILVER: Jack Conger– 1:55.88
- BRONZE: Pace Clark– 1:58.23
Texas postgrad Jack Conger had the front-end speed, taking it out in 55.15 and leading through the 150-meter mark. Georgia postgrad Chase Kalisz shifted gears on the final 50, clipping Conger at the finish to win it. Scarlet Aquatics’ 15-year-old Dare Rose took it out with them in 55.94, but Georgia postgrad Pace Clark (1:58.23) and Canadian Mack Darragh (1:59.33) pulled ahead on the last 50 as Rose finished 5th in 1:59.78. That was a big drop for Rose, as he took nearly a second and a half off his lifetime best to break 2:00 for the first time.
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST:
- Pro Swim Series Record: 1:05.57- Rebecca Soni, Charlotte 2011
- Pool Record: 1:05.83- Rebecca Soni, 2011
- GOLD: Molly Hannis– 1:06.09
- SILVER: Yuliya Efimova– 1:06.32
- BRONZE: Micah Sumrall- 1:07.51
Russian Olympic medalist Yuliya Efimova was slightly ahead through the front half, but Molly Hannis brought it home, moving ahead in the final 10 meters with a lifetime best 1:06.09. That shaved 7 hundredths off her former best from 2016 and makes her the fastest swimmer in the world this year. Efimova was narrowly behind for silver, while Micah Sumrall ran down Breeja Larson (1:07.67) for the bronze.
MEN’S 100 BREAST:
- Pro Swim Series Record: 58.86- Adam Peaty, Indianapolis 2017
- Pool Record: 59.19- Andrew Wilson, 2018
- GOLD: Andrew Wilson– 59.49
- SILVER: Michael Andrew– 1:00.07
- BRONZE: Josh Prenot– 1:00.23
Texas-based Andrew Wilson was a few tenths shy of his prelims time, but still put up the only sub-1:00 of the field. Michael Andrew was just a couple of tenths shy of his lifetime best (59.82) to take silver. Cal postgrad Josh Prenot ran down Nic Fink (1:00.61) and Felipe Lima (1:00.77) on the back half to round out the podium. Olympic breaststrokers Kevin Cordes (1:00.85) and Cody Miller (1:01.18) took 6th and 8th respectively, with 2017 NCAA champ Will Licon (1:00.89) of Texas finishing 7th between them.
WOMEN’S 100 BACK:
- Pro Swim Series Record: 58.96- Emily Seebohm, Santa Clara 2016
- Pool Record:
59.86- Ali DeLoof, 2017
- GOLD: Taylor Ruck– 59.13
- SILVER: Olivia Smoliga– 59.14
- BRONZE: Federica Pellegrini– 1:00.56
Georgia postgrad Olivia Smoliga flipped with the lead in 28.50 but Canada’s Taylor Ruck fought back on the back half. Ruck pulled even with Smoliga under the flags, and got her hand to the wall just in time to beat Smoliga by .01. They’re now the 2nd and 3rd fastest swimmers in the world this year, with Ruck demolishing the former Pool Record by over half a second. Italian Olympian Federica Pellegrini held off Jade Hannah (1:00.60) for the bronze by a nail. Canadian Alexia Zevnik (1:00.83) followed closely in 5th.
MEN’S 100 BACK:
- Pro Swim Series Record: 52.40- David Plummer, Indianapolis 2016
- Pool Record: 53.08- Ryan Murphy, 2016
- GOLD: Ryan Murphy– 53.24
- SILVER: Ryosuke Irie– 53.26
- BRONZE: Jacob Pebley– 53.93
Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy got the early lead as he flipped in 25.72. Japanese Olympic medalist Ryosuke Irie was closing in on the back half, but Murphy held him off by hundredths at the touch. Cal postgrad Jacob Pebley, a teammate of Murphy’s, wound up 3rd as he was the only other swimmer to break 54. Canadian Markus Thormeyer used his back-half speed to out-touch Auburn-based Shane Ryan 54.84 to 55.02.
WOMEN’S 200 IM:
- Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.66- Katinka Hosszu, Charlotte 2015
- Pool Record: 2:09.39- Caitlin Leverenz, 2011
- GOLD: Madisyn Cox– 2:09.89
- SILVER: Taylor Ruck– 2:11.16
- BRONZE: Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson– 2:13.40
Canada’s Taylor Ruck rolled through the front half with the lead in 1:01.26, but Madisyn Cox surged ahead on the breast leg to take over the lead. Cox finished just over a tenth shy of her best and became the fastest woman in the world this year. Ruck held steady for 2nd in a new lifetime best by 3 seconds, while fellow Canadian Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson joined her on the podium.
MEN’S 200 IM:
- Pro Swim Series Record: 1:56.32- Michael Phelps, Indianapolis 2012
- Pool Record: 1:57.21- Chase Kalisz, 2017
- GOLD: Chase Kalisz– 1:57.86
- SILVER: Josh Prenot– 1:59.47
- BRONZE: Licon Will- 2:00.11
Michael Andrew and Chase Kalisz were neck-and-neck through the front half, but Kalisz pulled ahead on the breast leg to dominate the rest of the race. Josh Prenot and Will Licon started to close the gap on Andrew on the breast leg, and brought it home to finish 2nd and 3rd respectively. Andrew held on to finish 4th in 2:00.61.
WOMEN’S 400 FREE:
- Pro Swim Series Record: 3:59.54- Katie Ledecky, Austin 2016
- Pool Record: 4:00.31- Katie Ledecky, 2016
- GOLD: Wang Jianjiahe– 4:03.14
- SILVER: Hali Flickinger– 4:09.28
- BRONZE: Ashley Twichell- 4:11.38
Wang Jianjiahe dominated another dominant distance race, winning in a lifetime best 4:03.14 to become the 2nd fastest swimmer in the world this year. Hali Flickinger was the only other swimmer to break 4:10 tonight, taking silver on the back end of her double. National Teamers Ashley Twichell and Haley Anderson (4:14.35) followed.
MEN’S 400 FREE:
- Pro Swim Series Record: 3:43.55- Sun Yang, Santa Clara 2016
- Pool Record: 3:44.38- Park Tae Hwan, 2017
- GOLD: Zane Grothe– 3:48.84
- SILVER: Marwan El Kamash– 3:49.17
- BRONZE: Jeremy Bagshaw- 3:52.05
Indiana postgrads Zane Grothe and Marwan El Kamash battled closely throughout the race. Grothe had a slight edge through the halfway mark, and slightly extended his lead through the 300. El Kamash battled back on the final 50 to pull nearly even in the final 15 meters, but Grothe put his head down and held him off to take the win and earn his 2nd gold of the meet.
72 Comments on "2018 TYR Pro Swim Series – Atlanta: Day 3 Finals Live Recap"
Can Rowdy stop saying Kailsz is the best all around swimmer? Cause as great as he is, he’s not.
Well, he is the world champion in the 200 & 400 IM.
Yes, I think he’s 2nd to Dressel though. He is the greatest Imer right now for sure, but Dressel is world class in free, fly, and breast.
I wouldn’t argue against that. If Dressel added a 200 event though, he would clearly be the best all round swimmer. But yeah, there’s no other swimmer on the men’s side winning multiple events like Dressel so I agree.
I really want to see dressel in breast lcm. 59 low or 58 high?
At least 59. Won’t be enough to catch the King though.
56 low
Are you serious? Lcm is a totally different sport to scy. In his american record dressel did exactly 18 strokes and swam 60 yard underwater…
Katinka Hosszu says hello…
Unless we’re talking about male swimmers only.
Doesn’t having 64 people (in the US, in the 2017 season) swim faster than your best 400 IM time preclude you from being the best all around swimmer?
I’m don’t know.
Do 64 Americans outweigh 52 international gold medals at Olympic, World and European level, 6 Individual world records, the first (and only) swimmer in history to hold every IM world record (LC & SC) at the same time, PBs in every LC freestyle event 50-800 that would make it to SFs at worlds (at least), backstroke PBs under 28s, 59s and 2.06s, and a European record holding 200fl PB?
Now, I realise you were (I hope) trolling me, but swimming hasn’t seen many swimmers as complete as Hosszu in its entire history.
Someone said Dressel is the greatest IMer. Great IMer in scy does not necessarily translate to LCM.
@Buona I notice you like to downplay Dressel ALOT (maybe cause he wrecked Schooling or something), but I was referring to Chase as the best IMer right now. Although Dressel could beat him in the 200 this year.
You could argue that if the 400 of strokes existed, Kailsz would be extremely competitive in 2 of them. I know its stupid becuase they never will exist, but would those two events be enough for Kailsz to tip Dressel?
That’s an interesting debate though. Who would you consider the best all round male swimmer?
Hagino.
Free:. 48, 1:46, 3:43
Back: 52, 1:53
Fly: 52, 1:54
Breast:. 1:00, 2:10
IM: 1:55, 4:05
I think when you’re world champion in the 200 and 400 IM, you are automatically the best all around swimmer, how could you not be?
Don’t sleep on Hagino Kosuke who is the Olympic Champion for 400 IM and silver medalist for 200 IM. Right now, Kalisz is in great form and he swept both of the IMs in 2017 Worlds so arguably he is an all round swimmer.
Well Seto beats him in all four stroke 200s pretty convincingly actually…
He’s probably the best all around mid-distance swimmer at least. World champ in 200/400 IM, great 200 fly and breast, and a pretty good 200 free as well. He also swam a 200 back at SCY Winter Nationals and posted a pretty good time in it.
An add up 200 of Fly + Back + Breast + Free, Kalisz vs dressel who wins?
Pretty sure that Seto has much better pbs on those events to flip out Kalisz.
Personal bests from 2014 could not be less relevant
Not serious of course but you could do it like they do for the age groupers. IM extreme- power points from 200IM, 400 IM, 400 free, 200 fly, 200 back, 200 breast. IM ready power points from 200 free, 200 IM, 100 back, 100 breast, 100 fly.
I’d love to see Kalisz swim the 2 free to make a relay
Kalisz best 200 free is a 1:49.9 no chance he even goes 1:46
He did that 1:49.9 at the PSS Stop in Mesa in 2016, same meet he was 2:03 2Back, 2:13 2Breast, 1:59 2Fly, and 1:59 2IM. I bet tapered in his current state he could go 1:46
Great swims by Kalisz and Cogner.
I see Dressel and Conger in the 100 fly and Kalisz and Conger in the 200 fly. Am I missing anyone with a shot?
I know it’s a real stretch based on how Conger is doing, but I still feel like there’s a small outside shot for Seth Stubblefield if he brings his A game in the 100 fly.
possibly!
Lauren have you seen Stubblefield at a lot of meets lately? I’m pretty sure he’s pursuing his PhD and not swimming a whole lot.
No I haven’t. Good for him though! That’s awesome. I just wasn’t sure if he was gonna give it another shot since he was so close in 2016.
If those guys bring it, they are the favorite at this point. But still have Shields/Phillips in the 100 fly, and Pace Clark in the 200.
Phillips maybe, Shields I think is done. I think Conger can beat Clark