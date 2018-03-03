2018 TYR Pro Swim Series – Atlanta: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – ATLANTA

We’re heading into day 3 finals of the TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Atlanta, where swimmers are set to compete for titles in the 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 back, 200 IM, and 400 free. Several stars headline tonight’s session, including Jack Conger (200 fly), Ryan Murphy (100 back), Ryosuke Irie (100 back), Chase Kalisz (200 fly/200 IM), Kevin Cordes (100 breast), Andrew Wilson (100 breast), Zane Grothe (400 free), Will Licon (100 breast/200 IM), Michael Andrew (100 breast/200 IM) and Josh Prenot (100 breast/200 IM) on the men’s side. The women’s events feature Hali Flickinger (200 fly), Kelsi Dahlia Worrell (200 fly), Molly Hannis (100 breast), Olivia Smoliga (100 back), Taylor Ruck (100 back), Wang Jianjiahe (400 free), Melanie Margalis (200 IM), and Madisyn Cox (200 IM).

WOMEN’S 200 FLY:

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:06.76- Cammile Adams, Austin 2012

Pool Record: 2:07.29- Susie O’Neil, 1995

Hali Flickinger and Kelsi Dahlia Worrell were neck-and-neck, 1:02.26 to 1:02.31, at the halfway mark. Flickinger pulled ahead through the back half, winning gold with the #3 time in the world this year. Hungarian Liliana Szilagy ran down Worrell with a 33.64 on the last 50, while Worrell held on for 3rd. 17-year-old Olivia Carter (2:11.97) used her back-half speed to edge out 15-year-old Lillie Nordmann for 4th. Nordmann knocked nearly a second off her best time to take 5th in 2:12.63.

MEN’S 200 FLY:

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.29- Li Zhuhao, Indianapolis 2017

Pool Record: 1:55.94- Chase Kalisz, 2017

Texas postgrad Jack Conger had the front-end speed, taking it out in 55.15 and leading through the 150-meter mark. Georgia postgrad Chase Kalisz shifted gears on the final 50, clipping Conger at the finish to win it. Scarlet Aquatics’ 15-year-old Dare Rose took it out with them in 55.94, but Georgia postgrad Pace Clark (1:58.23) and Canadian Mack Darragh (1:59.33) pulled ahead on the last 50 as Rose finished 5th in 1:59.78. That was a big drop for Rose, as he took nearly a second and a half off his lifetime best to break 2:00 for the first time.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST:

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:05.57- Rebecca Soni, Charlotte 2011

Pool Record: 1:05.83- Rebecca Soni, 2011

Russian Olympic medalist Yuliya Efimova was slightly ahead through the front half, but Molly Hannis brought it home, moving ahead in the final 10 meters with a lifetime best 1:06.09. That shaved 7 hundredths off her former best from 2016 and makes her the fastest swimmer in the world this year. Efimova was narrowly behind for silver, while Micah Sumrall ran down Breeja Larson (1:07.67) for the bronze.

MEN’S 100 BREAST:

Pro Swim Series Record: 58.86- Adam Peaty, Indianapolis 2017

Pool Record: 59.19- Andrew Wilson, 2018

Texas-based Andrew Wilson was a few tenths shy of his prelims time, but still put up the only sub-1:00 of the field. Michael Andrew was just a couple of tenths shy of his lifetime best (59.82) to take silver. Cal postgrad Josh Prenot ran down Nic Fink (1:00.61) and Felipe Lima (1:00.77) on the back half to round out the podium. Olympic breaststrokers Kevin Cordes (1:00.85) and Cody Miller (1:01.18) took 6th and 8th respectively, with 2017 NCAA champ Will Licon (1:00.89) of Texas finishing 7th between them.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK:

Pro Swim Series Record: 58.96- Emily Seebohm, Santa Clara 2016

Pool Record: 59.86- Ali DeLoof, 2017

Georgia postgrad Olivia Smoliga flipped with the lead in 28.50 but Canada’s Taylor Ruck fought back on the back half. Ruck pulled even with Smoliga under the flags, and got her hand to the wall just in time to beat Smoliga by .01. They’re now the 2nd and 3rd fastest swimmers in the world this year, with Ruck demolishing the former Pool Record by over half a second. Italian Olympian Federica Pellegrini held off Jade Hannah (1:00.60) for the bronze by a nail. Canadian Alexia Zevnik (1:00.83) followed closely in 5th.

MEN’S 100 BACK:

Pro Swim Series Record: 52.40- David Plummer, Indianapolis 2016

Pool Record: 53.08- Ryan Murphy, 2016

Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy got the early lead as he flipped in 25.72. Japanese Olympic medalist Ryosuke Irie was closing in on the back half, but Murphy held him off by hundredths at the touch. Cal postgrad Jacob Pebley, a teammate of Murphy’s, wound up 3rd as he was the only other swimmer to break 54. Canadian Markus Thormeyer used his back-half speed to out-touch Auburn-based Shane Ryan 54.84 to 55.02.

WOMEN’S 200 IM:

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.66- Katinka Hosszu, Charlotte 2015

Pool Record: 2:09.39- Caitlin Leverenz, 2011

Canada’s Taylor Ruck rolled through the front half with the lead in 1:01.26, but Madisyn Cox surged ahead on the breast leg to take over the lead. Cox finished just over a tenth shy of her best and became the fastest woman in the world this year. Ruck held steady for 2nd in a new lifetime best by 3 seconds, while fellow Canadian Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson joined her on the podium.

MEN’S 200 IM:

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:56.32- Michael Phelps, Indianapolis 2012

Pool Record: 1:57.21- Chase Kalisz, 2017

Michael Andrew and Chase Kalisz were neck-and-neck through the front half, but Kalisz pulled ahead on the breast leg to dominate the rest of the race. Josh Prenot and Will Licon started to close the gap on Andrew on the breast leg, and brought it home to finish 2nd and 3rd respectively. Andrew held on to finish 4th in 2:00.61.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE:

Pro Swim Series Record: 3:59.54- Katie Ledecky, Austin 2016

Pool Record: 4:00.31- Katie Ledecky, 2016

Wang Jianjiahe dominated another dominant distance race, winning in a lifetime best 4:03.14 to become the 2nd fastest swimmer in the world this year. Hali Flickinger was the only other swimmer to break 4:10 tonight, taking silver on the back end of her double. National Teamers Ashley Twichell and Haley Anderson (4:14.35) followed.

MEN’S 400 FREE:

Pro Swim Series Record: 3:43.55- Sun Yang, Santa Clara 2016

Pool Record: 3:44.38- Park Tae Hwan, 2017

Indiana postgrads Zane Grothe and Marwan El Kamash battled closely throughout the race. Grothe had a slight edge through the halfway mark, and slightly extended his lead through the 300. El Kamash battled back on the final 50 to pull nearly even in the final 15 meters, but Grothe put his head down and held him off to take the win and earn his 2nd gold of the meet.