Lia Neal Has Traveled More Than You This Fall (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
WOMEN’S 50 FREE:
- Pro Swim Series Record: 24.17- Sarah Sjostrom, Austin 2016
- Pool Record: 24.73- Simone Manuel (Stanford), 2017
- GOLD: Margo Geer, 24.78
- SILVER: Olivia Smoliga, 25.14
- BRONZE: Farida Osman, 25.29
Indiana postgrad Margo Geer notched a new best time to win it, missing the Pool Record by justs 5 hundredths. Georgia postgrad Olivia Smoliga clipped Cal postgrad Farida Osman at the finish. Stanford postgrad Lia Neal was just 4 hundredths shy of the podium in 25.33, followed by Isabella Arcila (25.41).
