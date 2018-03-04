Lia Neal Has Traveled More Than You This Fall (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE:

  • Pro Swim Series Record: 24.17- Sarah Sjostrom, Austin 2016
  • Pool Record: 24.73- Simone Manuel (Stanford), 2017
  1. GOLD: Margo Geer, 24.78
  2. SILVER: Olivia Smoliga, 25.14
  3. BRONZE: Farida Osman, 25.29

Indiana postgrad Margo Geer notched a new best time to win it, missing the Pool Record by justs 5 hundredths. Georgia postgrad Olivia Smoliga clipped Cal postgrad Farida Osman at the finish. Stanford postgrad Lia Neal was just 4 hundredths shy of the podium in 25.33, followed by Isabella Arcila (25.41).

