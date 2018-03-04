Hali Flickinger Started Doing 200/300’s Fly in Practice (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY:

  • Pro Swim Series Record: 2:06.76- Cammile Adams, Austin 2012
  • Pool Record: 2:07.29- Susie O’Neil, 1995
  1. GOLD: Hali Flickinger– 2:08.04
  2. SILVER: Lilian Szilagy- 2:10.52
  3. BRONZE: Kelsi Worrell– 2:10.57

Hali Flickinger and Kelsi Dahlia Worrell were neck-and-neck, 1:02.26 to 1:02.31, at the halfway mark. Flickinger pulled ahead through the back half, winning gold with the #3 time in the world this year. Hungarian Liliana Szilagy ran down Worrell with a 33.64 on the last 50, while Worrell held on for 3rd. 17-year-old Olivia Carter (2:11.97) used her back-half speed to edge out 15-year-old Lillie Nordmann for 4th. Nordmann knocked nearly a second off her best time to take 5th in 2:12.63.

5 Comments on "Hali Flickinger Started Doing 200/300’s Fly in Practice (Video)"

SUNY Cal

Good luck with your shoulders holding up with all that fly training!! Did she end up getting married yet??

3 hours ago
injuryprev

what’s your 200 fly time?

3 hours ago
Phelps swims 200 breast rio

She got married last year.

2 hours ago
PVSFree

What does she mean when she says she’s been sick for 3 years?

1 hour ago
ArtVanDeLegh10

It means it’s not good, and something was obviously very wrong.

1 hour ago

