Hali Flickinger Started Doing 200/300’s Fly in Practice (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
WOMEN’S 200 FLY:
- Pro Swim Series Record: 2:06.76- Cammile Adams, Austin 2012
- Pool Record: 2:07.29- Susie O’Neil, 1995
- GOLD: Hali Flickinger– 2:08.04
- SILVER: Lilian Szilagy- 2:10.52
- BRONZE: Kelsi Worrell– 2:10.57
Hali Flickinger and Kelsi Dahlia Worrell were neck-and-neck, 1:02.26 to 1:02.31, at the halfway mark. Flickinger pulled ahead through the back half, winning gold with the #3 time in the world this year. Hungarian Liliana Szilagy ran down Worrell with a 33.64 on the last 50, while Worrell held on for 3rd. 17-year-old Olivia Carter (2:11.97) used her back-half speed to edge out 15-year-old Lillie Nordmann for 4th. Nordmann knocked nearly a second off her best time to take 5th in 2:12.63.
