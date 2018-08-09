2018 Pan Pacific Championships Day 1 Photo Vault

The summer championships action is underway in Tokyo, Japan at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships.  We have Mike Lewis on site helping us tell the visual story with his unique style of swimming photography.  Here’s some of what he captured 0n day 1.

Taylor Ruck (photo: Mike Lewis)

Katie Ledecky (photo: Mike Lewis)

Jon Urbanchek (photo: Mike Lewis)

Josh Prenot (photo: Mike Lewis)

Lilly King (photo: Mike Lewis)

Katie Ledecky (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ariarne Titmus (photo: Mike Lewis)

 

Zane Grothe (photo: Mike Lewis)

Kohei Yamamoto (photo: Mike Lewis)

 

 

Zane Grothe (photo: Mike Lewis)

Haley Anderson (photo: Mike Lewis)

Daiya Seto (photo: Mike Lewis)

Chase Kalisz (photo: Mike Lewis)

Sakiko Shimizu (photo: Mike Lewis)

David Heron (photo: Mike Lewis)

 

 

 

ERVINFORTHEWIN

Yamamoto ‘s face is just so funny !!! Great pictures Mike

