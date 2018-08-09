USA Takes 5 Golds, Medals Table Lead After Day 1 of Pan Pacs

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The United States, looking for their 5th-straight medals table win at the Pan Pac Championships, is off to a big start with already 5 gold medals after 1 day of competition – in spite of a session where, generally, the Americans were well-off their best times.

The meet schedule is a little different from 2014 (the 100 breast moved to day 1 in stead of the 100 back, the 400 IM moved in place of the 200 fly, and the distance races were moved around within the session), but this is already one more gold medal than the US had after day 1 in 2014 (4). It’s also one more total medal, but that can be accounted for by the extra event – the mixed medley.

Japan’s improved depth, especially on the women’s side, since 2014 shows up big in the medals table as well. They only had 4 after day 1 of the 2014 edition of this meet, which is now up to 9 – including knocking off the World Record holding American mixed medley relay for silver.

Australia ranks 3rd with 5 medals on a day of mixed results for them; they had a number of swimmers perform well, especially Cate Campbell, who looks like she’s got many more medals to win this week after a 50.93 relay anchor, but the day 1 events aren’t broadly the strengths of the Australian team, so their push should come on day 2 with the 100 freestyle and backstroke races. Mitch Larkin, who went sub-53 for the first time since Rio on the mixed medley leadoff, should become a bigger factor in the 100 backstroke for them than might have been expected based on recent results.

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States 5 3 3 11 2 Japan 2 3 4 9 3 Australia 1 3 1 5 4 Canada 1 0 0 1 5 Brazil 0 0 1 1

Day 1 Medalists:

Women’s 800 free

Men’s 1500 free

Women’s 100 breast

Men’s 100 breast

Women’s 200 free

Men’s 200 free

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 IM

Mixed 400 Medley