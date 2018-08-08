2018 European Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 3-9, 2018 (swimming portion)
- Glasgow, Scotland
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre
The penultimate finals session from Glasgow will be another jam-packed one, with eleven events slated on day 6.
We’ll see finals events in the men’s 800 free, 50 breast and 200 back, and the women’s 100 free, 200 IM, and the mixed 4×100 free relay. Additionally, athletes will contest for spots in tomorrow’s final in the semis of the men’s 50 free and 100 fly, and the women’s 200 back, 50 fly and 50 breast.
Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden will swim both the 100 free final and 50 fly semis tonight, as she hunts down her third individual title of the meet. After Pernille Blume failed to final last night in the semis of the 100, Sjostrom has a clear path to gold, with France’s Charlotte Bonnet likely her biggest challenge.
Adam Peaty will look for his second world record of the meet in the men’s 50 breast after setting the 100m mark earlier in the competition. He set consecutive Championship Records in the heats (26.50) and semis (26.23), and will aim to take down his 25.95 done last year in Budapest.
Also of note, Katinka Hosszu opted not to swim the 200 back this morning, electing to put all of her focus on tonight’s 200 IM final where she seeks a 5th straight gold. Had she done both, she would have had about 45 minutes between the 200 back semis and the IM final.
Men’s 800 free to begin with ….