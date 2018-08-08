2018 European Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The penultimate finals session from Glasgow will be another jam-packed one, with eleven events slated on day 6.

We’ll see finals events in the men’s 800 free, 50 breast and 200 back, and the women’s 100 free, 200 IM, and the mixed 4×100 free relay. Additionally, athletes will contest for spots in tomorrow’s final in the semis of the men’s 50 free and 100 fly, and the women’s 200 back, 50 fly and 50 breast.

Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden will swim both the 100 free final and 50 fly semis tonight, as she hunts down her third individual title of the meet. After Pernille Blume failed to final last night in the semis of the 100, Sjostrom has a clear path to gold, with France’s Charlotte Bonnet likely her biggest challenge.

Adam Peaty will look for his second world record of the meet in the men’s 50 breast after setting the 100m mark earlier in the competition. He set consecutive Championship Records in the heats (26.50) and semis (26.23), and will aim to take down his 25.95 done last year in Budapest.

Also of note, Katinka Hosszu opted not to swim the 200 back this morning, electing to put all of her focus on tonight’s 200 IM final where she seeks a 5th straight gold. Had she done both, she would have had about 45 minutes between the 200 back semis and the IM final.

Men’s 800 Free Final

World Record (WR): 7:32.12 – Zhang Lin, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 7:45.67 – Target Time

European Record (ER): 7:40.77 – Gabriele Detti, 2017

European Junior Record (EJ): 7:51.97 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 7:42.33 – Gregorio Paltrinieri, 2016

Women’s 100 Free Final

World Record (WR): 51.71 – Sarah Sjöström, 2017

World Junior Record (WJ): 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak, 2016

European Record (ER): 51.71 – Sarah Sjöström, 2017

European Junior Record (EJ): 53.88 – Freya Anderson , 2017

, 2017 Championship Record (CR): 52.67 – Sarah Sjöström, 2014/2018

Men’s 50 Breast Final

World Record (WR): 25.95 – Adam Peaty , 2017

, 2017 World Junior Record (WJ): 26.97 – Nicolo Martinenghi, 2017

European Record (ER): 25.95 – Adam Peaty , 2017

, 2017 European Junior Record (EJ): 26.97 – Nicolo Martinenghi, 2017

Championship Record (CR): 26.23 – Adam Peaty, 2018

Women’s 200 Back Semi-Finals

World Record (WR): 2:04.06, Missy Franklin, 2012

World Junior Record (WJ): 2:06.43, Regan Smith, 2018

European Record (ER): 2:04.94 Anastasiia Fesikova, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 2:06.62, Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 2:06.62, Krisztina Egerszegi, 1991

Men’s 50 Free Semi-Finals

World Record (WR): 20.91, Cesar Cielo, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 21.75, Michael Andrew, 2017

European Record (ER): 20.94, Frederick Bousquet, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 21.98, Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 21.32, Florent Manaudou, 2014

Women’s 50 Fly Semi-Finals

World Record (WR): 24.43, Sarah Sjöström, 2014

World Junior Record (WJ): 25.46, Rikako Ikee, 2017

European Record (ER): 24.43, Sarah Sjöström, 2014

European Junior Record (EJ): 25.66, Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 24.87, Sarah Sjöström, 2014

Men’s 100 Fly Semi-Finals

World Record (WR): 49.82, Michael Phelps, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 50.62, Kristof Milak , 2017

, 2017 European Record (ER): 49.95, Milorad Cavic, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 50.62, Kristof Milak , 2017

, 2017 Championship Record (CR): 50.86, Laszlo Cseh, 2016

Women’s 50 Breast Semi-Finals

World Record (WR): 29.40, Lilly King, 2017

World Junior Record (WJ): 29.86, Ruta Meilutyte , 2013

, 2013 European Record (ER): 29.48, Ruta Meilutyte , 2013

, 2013 European Junior Record (EJ): 29.48, Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 29.88, Ruta Meilutyte, 2014

Men’s 200 Back Final

World Record (WR): 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov , 2017

, 2017 European Record (ER): 1:53.61 – Evgeny Rylov , 2017

, 2017 European Junior Record (EJ): 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov , 2017

, 2017 Championship Record (CR): 1:55.28 – Radoslaw Kawecki, 2012

Women’s 200 IM Final

World Record (WR): 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu , 2015

, 2015 World Junior Record (WJ): 2:09.98 – Rikako Ikee, 2017

European Record (ER): 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu , 2015

, 2015 European Junior Record (EJ): 2:11.03 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 2:07.30 – Katinka Hosszu, 2016

Mixed 4×100 Free Relay Final