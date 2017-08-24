2017 World University Games: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

29TH WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES (SUMMER UNIVERSIADE 2017)

Sunday, August 20-Sunday, August 20, 2017

50-Meter Course

Taipei, Taiwan

National Taiwan Sport University Arena

Meet Info

Webcast schedule

Results

It’s day 5 of the Summer Universiade (also known as the World University Games) in Taipei, and tonight’s finals session schedule is loaded with big events.

In the men’s 800, top qualifier Mykhailo Romanchuk will try to hold off 1500 free champ Gregorio Paltrinieri. The women’s 200 breast final has five women qualified within eight tenths of a second at the top, led by Japan’s Kanako Watanabe. The men’s 100 free should be another shootout, with four men going sub-49 in semifinals and American Ryan Held on top at 48.50. And Italy’s Elena di Liddo leads the women’s 100 flyers into the final as the only woman under 58 in semis.

We’ll also have semifinals of the women’s 200 free, men’s 100 fly, women’s 50 back, men’s 200 back and men’s 50 breast.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates from Taipei, and follow @SwimSwamLive on Twitter for more up-to-the-second highlights of all the swimming action.

MEN’S 800M FREESTYLE – Final

WR: 7:32.12 – LIN ZHANG (People’s Republic of China), ROME (ITA), 29 Jul 2009

WUG: 7:47.24 – LATOURETTE CHAD ERIC (United States of America), BELGRADE (SRB), 07 Jul 2009

Top 3:

GOLD – Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 7:45.76

(ITA) – 7:45.76 SILVER – Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) – 7:46.28

(UKR) – 7:46.28 BRONZE – Sergii Frolov (UKR) – 7:51.06

1500 free champ Gregorio Paltrinieri pushed out to a half-body-length lead over Mykhailo Romanchuk early, but the Ukrainian started to press late in the race. The Italian Paltrinieri, though, is incredibly tough to pass down the stretch, and he held on for gold in a new World University Games record 7:45.76.

Paltrinieri was the Olympic champ in the 1500, and is still one of the top swimmers worldwide in the 800, which will be added as an Olympic event in 2020.

Romanchuk wound up second in 7:46.28, also under the old meet record. His Ukrainian countryman Sergii Frolov was third in 7:51.06 as Ukraine swept the minor medals.

American Grant Shoults pulled out fourth in 7:53.83, beating Great Britain’s Jay Lelliott (7:55.36). Gergely Gyurta of Hungary was the last man under 8 minutes, going 7:58.22 for sixth.

WOMEN’S 200M FREESTYLE – Semifinals

WR: 1:52.98 – PELLEGRINI FEDERICA (Italy), ROME (ITA), 29 Jul 2009

WUG: 1:57.31 – ANDREEVA VIKTORIIYA (Russian Federation), KAZAN (RUS), 15 Jul 2013

Top 8:

Haughey (HKG) – 1:58.71 Guzhenkova (RUS) – 1:58.87 Lyrio (BRA) – 1:59.08 Drabot (USA) – 1:59.11 Evans (BAH) – 1:59.19 Savard (CAN) – 1:59.44 Rasmus (USA) – 1:59.47 Openysheva (RUS) – 1:59.53

It was a pretty sleepy evening in the 200 free, with the top threats a bit off their best paces. In the first semi, Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey was the top finisher, going 1:58.71, and that time held up over both semis as the leader. Haughey was 1:58.71 – she’ll try to add this 200 gold to her 100 free gold tomorrow night.

Russia’s Anastasia Guzhenkova took second in that heat and overall, going 1:58.87. In the second semi, four swimmers came to the wall together, sweeping the next four qualifying spots. Manuella Lyrio led for Brazil in 1:59.08, and within a tenth were American Kate Drabot (1:59.11) and the Bahamas Joanna Evans (1:59.19). Canada’s Katerine Savard also joined the mix.

The other American, Claire Rasmus, is into the final, along with Russia’s relay hero Arina Openysheva, who split a 1:57 on that relay anchor, but was only 1:59.53 in semis.

MEN’S 100M BUTTERFLY – Semifinals

WR: 49.82 – PHELPS MICHAEL (United States of America), ROME (ITA), 01 Aug 2009

WUG: 50.85 – DUNFORD JASON (Kenya), BELGRADE (SRB), 09 Jul 2009

Khloptsov (UKR) – 51.80 Martins (BRA) – 52.16 Kobori (JPN) – 52.33 Ivanov (UKR) – 52.35 Czerniak (POL) – 52.40 Pulai (HUN) – 52.57 Lanza (BRA) – 52.62 Sadovnikov (RUS) – 52.63

Only one man broke 52 seconds in semifinals of the men’s 100 fly, and it was Andrii Khloptsov of the Ukraine. His 51.80 puts him three tenths ahead of the other semifinal winner, Brazil’s Henrique Martins, heading into the final.

Martins was 52.16. Both men will be joined by an ally in the final: Khloptsov has fellow Ukrainian Oleksii Ivanov, who was second in the second semi with a 52.35, and Martins has Vini Lanza (52.62).

Japan’s Yuki Kobori made the final with the third-best time, 52.33. Meanwhile Poland will be represented by Konrad Czerniak, Hungary by Bence Pulai and Russia by Aleksandr Sadovnikov. Both Americans were just outside the top 8, with Japan’s Nao Horomura 9th.

WOMEN’S 200M BREASTSTROKE – Final

WR: 2:19.11 – MOLLER PEDERSEN RIKKE (Denmark), BARCELONA (ESP), 01 Aug 2013

WUG: 2:22.32 – KANETO RIE (Japan), BELGRADE (SRB), 09 Jul 2009

Top 3:

GOLD – Kanako Watanabe (JPN) – 2:24.15

(JPN) – 2:24.15 SILVER – Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA) – 2:24.61

BRONZE – Mariia Temnikova (RUS) – 2:24.73

It was American Kayla Brumbaum leading most of the way, but Japan’s Kanako Watanabe closed hard at the end to steal the win in 2:14.15 – that completes a sweep of the Olympic-distance breaststroke races for Watanabe, who also won the 100 breast earlier in the week.

South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker was a half-second back in 2:24.61, with Russia’s Mariia Temnikova also closing hard and swimming by Brumbaum down the stretch. Brumbaum wound up just outside the medals, going 2:24.91 for fourth.

Korea’s Yang Jiwon was 2:25.88 to close out the top tier of athletes, with the rest of the field about two seconds back. That was 6th-place Reona Aoki, Watanabe’s Japanese teammate who was second in the 100. Germany’s Jessica Steiger (2:28.31) and Russia’s Sofia Andreeva (2:30.01) rounded out the field.

MEN’S 100M FREESTYLE – Final

WR: 46.91 – CIELO CESAR (Brazil), ROME (ITA), 30 Jul 2009

WUG: 47.62 – MOROZOV VLADIMIR (Russian Federation), KAZAN (RUS), 10 Jul 2013

Top 3:

GOLD – Ryan Held (USA) – 48.36

(USA) – 48.36 SILVER – Kacper Majchrzak (POL) – 48.38

BRONZE – Katsumi Nakamura (JPN) – 48.63

In a photo finish, American Ryan Held outlasted Poland’s Kacper Majchrzak by .02 seconds to win the men’s 100 free gold. Held was 48.38, just a tenth off his lifetime-best from last summer’s Olympic Trials.

Majchrzak was 48.38 for second, and Japan’s Katsumi Nakamura snuck in for bronze in 48.63.

Brazil’s Gabriel Santos got in for fourth, the last man under 49 in 48.84. American Maxime Rooney was 49.16, showing remarkable consistency in the low-49s. He touched out the other Brazilian, Pedro Silva Spajari, who was 49.17.

WOMEN’S 50M BACKSTROKE – Semifinals

WR: 27.06 – JING ZHAO (People’s Republic of China), ROME (ITA), 30 Jul 2009

WUG: 27.89 – ZUEVA ANASTASIA (Russian Federation), KAZAN (RUS), 15 Jul 2013

Top 8:

Deloof (USA) – 28.09 Stevens (USA) – 28.11 Kameneva (RUS) – 28.30 Tchorz (POL) – 28.39 Toussaint (NED) – 28.49 Park (KOR) – 28.64 Prikhodko (RUS) – 28.68 Whittaker (AUS) – 28.69

The two Americans went 1-2 in semifinals, winning both evening heats to take the inside lanes for tomorrow night’s final. Ali Deloof is the top seed at 28.09, and Hannah Stevens was 28.11.

Russia got two into the final as well. Mariia Kameneva was third in 28.30 and Irina Prikhodko seventh with a 28.68.

Poland’s Alicia Tchorz made the final in 4th at 28.39, a tenth up on the Netherlands’ Kira Toussaint (28.49), Korea’s Park Hanbyeoi took sixth in 28.64, and 100/200 back champ Sian Whittaker will have a lane to try the threepeat, going 28.69 for the last spot.

MEN’S 200M BACKSTROKE – Semifinals

WR: 1:51.92 – PEIRSOL AARON (United States of America), ROME (ITA), 30 Jul 2009

WUG: 1:54.13 – IRIE RYOSUKE (Japan), BELGRADE (SRB), 10 Jul 2009

Top 8:

Rapsys (LTU) – 1:57.47 Katz (USA) – 1:57.49 Hagino (JPN) – 1:58.28 Owen (USA) – 1:58.32 Binedell (RSA) – 1:58.37 Shabasov (RUS) – 1:59.40 Larin (RUS) – 1:59.84 Ciccarese (ITA) – 2:00.06

The second semifinal put up the three fastest times of the evening, led by Lithuanian Danas Rapsys, who is coming off a stellar 200 free win earlier in the meet. His 1:57.47 was enough to beat American Austin Katz (1:57.49) as well as Japanese versatile superstar Kosuke Hagino (1:58.28), the 200 IM champ in Taipei.

American Robert Owen won the first semifinal in 1:58.32, and he’s into the final just behind Hagino. South Africa’s Martin Binedell was 1:58.37 just behind Owen in that heat, with the two Russians (Andrei Shabasov and Roman Larin) taking 6th and 7th overall. Italy’s Christopher Ciccarese was the last man in, beating Hungary’s Gabor Balog by a tick for the spot.

WOMEN’S 100M BUTTERFLY – Final

WR: 55.48 – SJOSTROM SARAH (Sweden), RIO DE JANEIRO (BRA), 07 Aug 2016

WUG: 57.63 – SAVARD KATERINE (Canada), KAZAN (RUS), 14 Jul 2013

MEN’S 50M BREASTSTROKE – Semifinals