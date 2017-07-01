2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

  31 Karl Ortegon | July 01st, 2017 | College, National, News, Previews & Recaps

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Welcome to the final day in Indianapolis. In the 200 IM, favorite Melanie Margalis will take aim at a national title, while Stanford standout Ella Eastin looks to recover from a DQ in the 400 IM to qualify for her first major summer international meet. For the men, Josh Prenot and Michael Andrew will be gunning for a 1st or 2nd place finish to secure a spot on the Worlds team.

Meanwhile, Caeleb Dressel will be trying to extend his win streak after taking the 100 and 50 fly already this competition, while the women’s 50 free is starting to look more and more open.

WOMEN’S 200 IM

  • American Record: Ariana Kukors, 2:06.15, 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: Katinka Hosszu, 2:08.66, 2015
  • LC National Meet Record: Julia Smit, 2:09.34, 2009
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:13.41

MEN’S 200 IM

  • American Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.00, 2011
  • U.S. Open Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.56, 2009
  • LC National Meet Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.56, 2009
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:00.22

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

  • American Record: Dara Torres, 24.07, 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: Cate Campbell, 24.13, 2008
  • LC National Meet Record: Dara Torres, 24.25, 2016
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 25.18

MEN’S 50 FREE

  • American Record: Nathan Adrian, 21.37, 2015
  • U.S. Open Record: Cesar Cielo, 21.14, 2009
  • LC National Meet Record: Nathan Adrian/Garrett Weber-Gale, 21.47, 2013/2008
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 22.47

Leave a Reply

31 Comments on "2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap"

gigglewater

Oh no, why Swimswam? 😢

37 minutes 5 seconds ago
Attila the Runt

She’s already been jinxed in this meet, so she’ll escape the curse.

6 minutes 28 seconds ago
Wallaby

Praying that Eastin is immune like Baker and can escape the prelims picture curse. Go Ella!!!!

34 minutes 14 seconds ago
Karl Ortegon

OMG. I forgot!!! Grevers broke the curse yesterday, he was the prelims live recap header I’m pretty sure….

21 minutes 15 seconds ago
iLikePsych

It was Baker, and Lauren expressed her reliefs that curse didn’t hold true for her article 🙂

13 minutes 17 seconds ago
Peter

COME ON MADISON KENNEDY AND EASTIN!!!! Kennedy for simply being the best person to interview EVER and being so so so so positive and Eastin for THAT

32 minutes 32 seconds ago
About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studies and swims at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and has been in the pool ever since. He misses Vine.

